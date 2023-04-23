🔊 Listen to this

A week of wild momentum swings in the Twin Cities has not gone the RailRiders’ way.

The latest came on Saturday when an early four-run lead for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell apart against another huge inning for St. Paul as the Saints surged to an 11-6 victory.

This time it was a five-run outburst for the Saints in the bottom of the fourth that erased a 4-0 deficit as former RailRider Ryan LaMarre hit a three-run homer, followed by a two-run shot by Hernan Perez.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied it back up in the fifth when Rodolfo Duran was plunked with the bases loaded, but St. Paul took the lead back for good with two runs in the home half.

Duran and Wilmer Difo went deep for the RailRiders, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Saints from winning four of the first five games of the series. St. Paul has scored 33 runs in those games, hit two grand slams and also beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 10-9 on Friday night on a walk-off three run homer in the 11th inning.

Difo had three hits for the RailRiders on Saturday while Elijah Dunhman doubled twice and Andres Chaparro and Duran also had two hits.

Starter Sean Boyle was charged with five earned runs on five hits in a no decision. Shawn Semple ended up taking the loss in relief.

The six-game set concludes at 3 p.m. Sunday before the RailRiders (8-12) head to Worcester for next week’s series to close out the opening month of the season.