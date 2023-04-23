🔊 Listen to this

All statistics are from regular-season games only.

Daniella Ranieli

Pittston Area

Sophomore

Player Of The Year

The two-time All-WVC selection was also chosen the Division 1 MVP by the coaches. Ranieli was one of the best ballhandlers in the conference while also excelling as a scorer. She led Division 1 with a 16.5 scoring average and 44 3-pointers. Hit 70-of-100 free throws.

Mia Ashton

Holy Redeemer

Senior

Ashton was second on a deep Redeemer in scoring with a 9.3 average and shot 65% from the foul line. However, her value throughout her career couldn’t be measured in sheer numbers. Ashton was one of the top battlers on the boards and an excellent defender.

Claire Aufiero

Nanticoke Area

Junior

Aufiero turned in another outstanding season. She took over as the team’s leading offensive threat and averaged 15 points, second best in Division 2. Her 39 3-pointers were also second most in the division. She also shot 67 percent, fourth best in the division, from the foul line.

Kallie Booth

Pittston Area

Senior

The Times Leader Player of the Year in 2022 reached the 1,000-point mark this past season. A combo guard comfortable handling the ball or scoring from anywhere, Booth averaged 12.6 points, shot 73% from the foul line and hit 30 3-pointers.

Jillian DelBalso

Holy Redeemer

Senior

After missing the early part of the season with an injury, DelBalso picked where she left off in 2021-22. She had the ability to give the offense a jolt when needed. She finished third in Division 2 in scoring with a 14.4 average, hit 17 3-pointers and was picked the Division 2 Player Of the Year by the coaches.

Keira Dougherty

Crestwood

Freshman

Dougherty came to the forefront on a young Comets squad. The 5-foot-3 guard’s ballhandling stood out, but she also showed the ability to get to the basket. She scored 13 points per game, fifth in Division 1, and shot 76% from the line which tied her for second. She also nailed 22 3-pointers.

Morgan Janeski

Wyoming Area

Senior

Janeski scored her 1,000th point this season, but it wasn’t easy. Oftentimes drawing double-teams or even triple-teams, she led the entire WVC in scoring with a 17-point average. She also nailed 62% percent of her shots from the foul line in leading the program to its first District 2 title game.

Lia Keefe

Lake-Lehman

Senior

Keefe joined the starting lineup late last season because of an injury and turned it into Division 2 MVP honors by the coaches this season. She averaged 9.8 points in Lehman’s very balanced offense, but her main contribution came as a point guard distributing the ball to teammates.

Hailey Kline

Lake-Lehman

Senior

A three-sport standout, Kline was one of the toughest inside players on both ends of the court in the WVC. She could also score and her 11.3 average was fifth best in Division 2. Two main contributions – hustle and determination — didn’t show up in box score.

Mackenzie Perluke

Wyoming Valley West

Junior

Perluke missed three games late in the season with an ankle injury, but came back to help Valley West win its first District 2 title since 1978. A guard who plays all-out, Perluke finished second in Division 1 in scoring with a 15.2 average, shot 62% from the line and hit 19 3-pointers.

Sophia Shults

Hazleton Area

Sophomore

After a season-ending injury to Hazleton Area’s top player, Shults vaulted to the forefront of the offense. The coaches Division 1 Player of the Year averaged 15 points after the injury, finishing with a 13.1 average which was fourth in Division 1. Her 76% free-throw shooting was tied for third.

Molly Walsh

Dallas

Freshman

Walsh never looked like a first-year varsity player as she showed the confidence of a veteran. She was very strong inside, going to the free-throw line a WVC-high 141 times and hitting 61%. She averaged 14 points to finish third in Division 1. Expected to be a force three more seasons.

Ella Wilson

Lake-Lehman

Sophomore

Wilson was one of those players who does everything well – offense, defense, ballhandling. She shot 80% from the foul line to lead the entire WVC. Her 11.7 scoring average was fourth in Division 2. She also showed some range with 23 3-pointers.