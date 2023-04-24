🔊 Listen to this

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s ninth-inning rally fell short as the RailRiders loss 8-5 St. Paul Saints.

The RailRiders trailed 8-1 heading into the top of the ninth inning, but got a pair of two run home runs – one from Jake Bauers and another from Michael Hermosillo. It was Bauers second home run of the game and his eighth of the season.

Randy Vasquez (0-3) was tagged with the loss. He went six innings, allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits, five walks and six strikeouts. His ERA for the season stands at 7.48.

The RailRiders travel to Worcester to begin a six-game set against the Triple-A Red Sox. The series begins at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at with RHP Ryan Weber on the mound.