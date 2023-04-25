🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area advanced in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament for the first time in the recently completed season.

Daniella Ranieli, one of the two leaders of a turnaround in the program’s fortunes over the past two seasons, was rewarded Monday afternoon with a selection to the Class 5A all-state third team by Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

Ranieli made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2021-22, supporting established scoring leader Kallie Booth and giving the Lady Patriots another option on their way to the first of two straight Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 titles.

The sophomore point guard kept getting better, becoming the team’s leading scorer on the season while providing a spark in other ways on the team’s path to a District 2 Class 5A championship and first-round state win.

“in the offseason, I worked more on my left hand and mid-range and floaters,” said Ranieli, who made 49 percent of her 2-point attempts, 35 percent of her 3-pointers and 76 percent of her free throws.

That accuracy allowed Ranieli to score 16.3 points per game while also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

“It was a lot better because Kallie and I had much more experience playing together from my freshman year and we were on the same (NEPA Elite 17U Clark) AAU team for a little bit,” Ranieli said. “We worked a lot better and had more chemistry this year.

“If I was having an off day, she always picked me up and vice versa.”

Ranieli was the only WVC player honored and was one of four players from District 2 recognized.

Ciera Toomey and her mother, Carrie Toomey, were named Player and Coach of the Year in Class 3A for their roles in Dunmore producing the first state championship by a District 2 girls basketball team since Bishop Hoban (now part of Holy Redeemer) in 1999.

North Carolina commit Ciera Toomey is a four-time, all-state choice.

Mountain View freshman Addison Kilmer was a first-teamer in Class A while Scranton Prep sophomore Maya Jenkins made the second team in Class 4A after leading their teams to the state semifinals.