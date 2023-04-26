🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Area’s Kaci Kilker scored four goals, including the 100th of her career, but the Cougars ended up falling to Scranton Prep 13-8 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse.

Kilker reached her milestone with 4:44 left in the first half. Taylor Kilker added three goals and Faith Russo had one.

Annie Johnson paced Prep with four goals followed by Alexa Kleinberger with three and Grace Kotchick with two.

Wyoming Seminary 20, Pittston Area 6

Maddie Olshemski scored six goals and had two assists for Wyoming Seminary. Chase Taylor and Sadie Gilbert added three goals apiece.

Tyra Winters, Jess Ostrowski and Ashlynn Seldon all had two goals for Pittston Area.

Crestwood 17, Tunkhannock 2

Isabella Caporuscio had five goals and three assists to pace Crestwood.

Hannah Ziegler scored three times and added an assist for the Comets. Julia Glowacki had a goal and four assists. Olivia Jardine scored a goal and had an assist.

Morgan Hettesheimer and Piper Robinson scored for Tunkhannock.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 9, Holy Redeemer 4

Landon Schuckers scored four goals to lead Lake-Lehman.

Jake Olson netted three more for the Black Knights. Gavin Paraschak had a goal and six assists and Conner Partington added a goal. Andrew Evans had six saves.

Josh Wesneski scored all four goals for Redeemer.

BOYS TRACK

Dallas 85, Pittston Area 56

Dallas had three double winners in its victory over Pittston Area.

Peter Federici won both hurdles events for the Mountaineers. John Cummings won the discus and shot put. Darius Wallace raced to wins in the 100 and 200 dashes.

Kevin Lockett won the javelin and triple jump for Pittston Area.

GIRLS TRACK

Dallas 107, Pittston Area 43

Hayla Bryant won the pole vault and high jump for Dallas. Trinity Basara won the 200 and 400.

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner won the 100, triple jump and long jump.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Hazleton Area 1

Tunkhannock rebounded from a 22-25 loss in the opener to win the next three games 25-20, 25-10, 25-15.

Hazleton Area’s Guillermo Gutierrez had 12 kills, 10 digs and three service points.

Berwick 3, Crestwood 0

Berwick swept Crestwood 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.

Leading Berwick were Jackson Matash (2 aces, 8 service points, 1 kill, 32 assists,4 digs), Blaze Croop (4 aces, 15 service points, 14 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs), Brock Seely (14 kills, 11 digs), Jayden Powell (7 service points) and Jayden Charles (9 service points).

Delaware Valley 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Delaware Valley won 25-12, 25-15, 25-16.

Holy Redeemer was led by Jack Wasiakowski (14 assists, 4 digs, 2 kills) and Johnnathan Rocha (6 kills, 3 blocks).

BOYS TENNIS

COLLEGES

MEN’S TENNIS

Stevens 5, King’s 0

King’s was knocked out of the MAC Freedom playoffs with a loss to top-seeded Stevens in the semifinals.

The Monarchs wrap up their season with a non-conference match at Penn College on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Scranton 7, Wilkes 2

Darren Kerdesky had a solo home run for Wilkes.

Jacob Spezzaferra had an RBI double in the third inning for Wilkes’ first run.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Singles: 1. Frank Klimovitz (HR) def. John McLaughlin 6-2, 6-0; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Max Saporito 6-1, 6-1; 3. Lukas Runde (HR) def. David Storm 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Jacob Ohrin/John Tondora (HR) def. Aidan Connell/Murphy Pick 6-2, 6-1; 2. Alex Martin/Kyle Antinnes (HR) def. David Longfoot/Mohamed Meshal 6-3, 6-3

Crestwood 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Xavier Bleiler (MMI) 7-5, 6-4; 2. Nathan Sissick (MMI) def. Noah Ceklosky (CRE) 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3); 3. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Reed Floryshak (MMI) 7-6 (9-7), 7-5

Doubles: 1. Sean Rossi/Braiden Fallbright (CRE) def. Jason Salio/Blake Warren 6-1, 6-0; 2. Anthony Lettieri/Tyler Furedi (CRE) def. Joe Mayernik/Sharon Perikh 7-5, 6-4

MMI Prep 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Xavier Bleiler 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nathan Sissick (MMI) def. Amir Samadian 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); 3. Reed Florysak (MMI) forfeit win

Doubles: 1. Blake Warren/Kyle Kocon (MMI) def. Harold Stella/Luis Vanegas 6-2, 6-4; 2. Joe Mayernik/Sharon Perikh (MMI) def. Robert Ashford/Miguel Garcia 6-4, 6-1