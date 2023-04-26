🔊 Listen to this

Caden Hummer and Jake Vigorito drove in three runs each as Hanover Area defeated first-place Holy Redeemer 7-6 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball.

Redeemer maintained a two-game lead in the loss column, but the Royals lost for the third time in four days. The other two losses were non-conference.

Vigorito finished 3-for-4 and also scored twice. Brady Fallon was 3-for-3.

Starter Brett Martinez went six innings to pick up the win. Collin Klein finished off the game for the save.

Dino DiMauro was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for Redeemer. Luke Kopec tripled, doubled and knocked in two runs. Matt Maciejczyk had a double and single. Chris Maciejczyk had two hits.

Lake-Lehman 18, MMI Prep 9

Corey Bean and Sam Finarelli drove in three runs each for Lake-Lehman.

Chris Sholtis, Graedon Finarelli and Evan Kaiser had two RBI each for the Black Knights, who scored nine times in the second inning.

Caleb Skuba had three doubles and four RBI for MMI. Josh Witner had a double and single. Nick Pantages added two singles.

Wyoming Seminary 6, Wyoming Area 2

Alex Aiello threw a complete-game four-hitter and Hayden Vought drove in three runs as Wyoming Seminary defeated Wyoming Area.

Aiello also had two hits. Matthew Spera tripled for the game’s only extra-base hit.

Casey Noone and Jack Mathis each had an RBI for Wyoming Area.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 16, Crestwood 1

Gabby Wood homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs as Tunkhannock won in four innings.

Paige Marabell built on her school record for home runs by hitting two more. She finished with three RBI. Emily Patton also had three RBI. Ella McNeff was 4-for-4 with four runs scored.

Kaya and McKenzie Hannon combined to limit Crestwood to two hits.

Allison Babula doubled and scored for Crestwood.

Dallas 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Lia Riley homered and drove in three runs as Dallas defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Carolyn Comitz doubled and had two RBI. Jordan Porasky had two RBI.

Abby Cruz pitched a three-hit complete game.

BASEBALL

Hanover Area 7, Holy Redeemer 6

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez p-cf`5`0`0`0

Schiel ss`3`1`0`0

Klein cf-p`2`2`0`0

Fallon 3b`3`1`3`0

Engleman 3b`0`1`0`0

Vigorito dh`4`2`3`2

Hummer 1b`3`0`1`2

Fuller c`3`0`1`1

Seriani lf`3`0`1`0

Rivas 2b`3`0`0`0

Rodriguez cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`7`9`5

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

DiMauro ss-p`4`2`4`2

ColeWhitman rf`4`0`0`0

C.Maciejczyk 1b`4`0`2`0

Kopec cf`4`1`2`2

Griffin lf`3`1`0`1

Gryboski dh-2b`3`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`3`1`2`1

Hurst 3b`0`0`0`0

Quaglia 2b-ss`2`1`0`0

Totals`30`6`10`6

Hanover Area`300`004`0 — 7

Holy Redeemer`120`002`1 — 6

2B — DiMauro 2, Kopec 2, M.Maciejczyk. 3B — Kopec.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez (W)`6`9`6`3`2`1

Klein (S)`1`1`0`0`0`1

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koons`2.1`5`3`2`4`0

Mazzarella (L)`3.0`3`3`3`3`3

DiMauro`1.2`1`1`1`1`1

Lake-Lehman 18, MMI Prep 9

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Kranyak 2b`5`1`1`0

Burns ss-p`3`1`1`0

Lutz p`0`0`0`0

Witner c`3`3`2`1

McDermott rf`3`1`1`1

Skuba lf-p`4`1`3`4

Williams p-3b`4`0`2`1

Pesotine dh`3`0`1`1

Horvat 3b-ss`1`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b`3`1`1`0

Radzwich`1`0`0`0

Pantages cf`3`1`2`0

Gombeda`1`0`0`0

Totals`34`9`14`8

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf`3`3`3`2

Wallace 2b-lf`2`1`0`0

G.Finarelli 3b`4`2`1`2

C.Kaiser cf`2`2`1`1

Gaus cf`1`1`1`1

Bean p-3b`3`1`2`3

J.Jones p`1`0`0`0

T.Jones p-ss`2`1`1`0

Smith p`1`1`0`0

Morris p`0`0`0`0

E.Kaiser c`5`0`3`2

S.Finarelli 1b`3`1`2`3

Warzynski 1b`1`0`0`0

Jenkins ss-2b`2`2`1`2

Evans 2b`1`1`0`0

Naugle lf-2b`0`2`0`0

Bucholtz`0`0`0`0

J.Jones`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`18`15`16

MMI Prep`201`303`0 — 9

Lake-Lehman`490`014`x — 18

2B — Skuba 3, Witner, Williams, Sholtis, S.Finarelli.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`1.2`2`9`9`6`1

Skuba`1.2`4`5`5`4`0

Burns`2.0`5`4`3`3`4

Lutz`0.2`4`1`1`0`1

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bean`2.2`7`3`3`1`6

J.Jones (W)`1.1`4`3`3`0`0

T.Jones`1.1`2`3`3`2`1

Smith`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Morris`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Wyoming Seminary 6, Wyoming Area 2

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan lf-2b`5`1`1`0

Spera cf`3`2`1`0

Vodzak c`5`0`1`0

Vought 1b`1`1`1`3

Evans ss`2`0`0`0

Michaels rf`0`0`0`1

Finlay`0`0`0`0

Fenster 2b-ss`3`0`0`0

Kraus 3b`4`1`0`0

Aiello p`3`1`2`0

Flory cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`6`4

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

C.Noone 2b`2`o`1`1

Layland c`4`0`1`0

Mathis ss`2`0`1`1

Moser rf`2`0`1`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Knaub`2`0`0`0

Carlin p`1`0`0`0

Krogulski p`1`0`0`0

Lucas p`0`0`0`0

Smith`0`1`0`0

B.Noone lf`3`0`0`0

Snyder 1b`2`1`0`0

Stepanski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`2`4`2

Wyoming Seminary`002`301`0 — 6

Wyoming Area`000`001`1 — 2

3B — Spera.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aiello (W)`7`4`2`1`6`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin (L)`3.1`4`5`3`5`5

Krogulski`2.2`1`1`1`4`3

Lucas`1.0`1`0`0`0`3

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 16, Crestwood 1 (4 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`1`1`0

Snyder c`2`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`1`0`0`1

Butler 3b`1`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`0`0

Lenahan p`2`0`1`0

Pisano`1`0`0`0

DeJesus`1`0`0`0

Mitchell 1b`1`0`0`0

Richards cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`14`1`2`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K.Hannon p-rf`3`1`0`0

McNeff 2b`4`4`4`1

Wood 1b`3`3`3`6

Marabell c`2`2`2`3

Huff lf-3b`3`1`2`1

Van Ness 3b-lf`3`0`2`1

Patton ss`3`0`2`3

Karp rf`2`1`1`0

M.Hannon p`1`0`0`0

James cf`3`2`2`1

Kinney`0`2`0`0

Totals`27`16`18`16

Crestwood`001`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`363`4 — 16

2B — Babula, Wood 2, James. HR — Marabell 2, Wood.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`1.1`8`9`9`1`0

Wisniewski`2.0`10`7`7`1`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`3`2`1`1`2`4

M.Hannon`1`0`0`0`0`2

Dallas 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

WBA`AB`R `H`BI

Keating`3`0`0`0

Burke`3`0`0`0

Sekelsky`3`0`0`0

Mazurek`3`1`1`0

McGunness`2`1`0`0

H.Martin`3`0`1`0

Eddy`3`1`1`0

Santiago`2`1`0`0

Dixon`3`0`0`0

K.Martin`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`4`3`0

Dallas`AB`R `H`BI

Smith`2`0`2`0

Spaciano`3`1`1`0

Comitz`3`2`1`2

Cruz`3`1`1`1

Fostock`2`1`1`0

Porasky`4`2`2`2

Maier`3`0`0`0

Riley`3`1`2`3

Smacchi`1`0`0`0

Atherholt`0`1`1`0

Totals`24`9`11`8

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`400`0 – 4

Dallas`030`033`x – 9

2B – Comitz. HR – Riley.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Martin (L)`6`11`9`8`5`3

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (W)`7`3`4`0`3`1