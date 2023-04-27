Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Billy McKinney delivered with three hits and the RailRiders got one of their best pitching performances of the young season on Wednesday to earn a 4-1 win at Worcester.
Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on the night as the RailRiders opened the series against the Red Sox with a pair of victories. Starter Tanner Tully got the win, tying a career-best with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings while allowing four hits, no earned runs and no walks.
Matt Krook struck out a batter to end the sixth to hold the lead before Matt Bowman and D.J. Snelten finished out the game on the mound. Snelten got the final five outs — four by strikeout — for his first save.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-13), which has relied on a prolific home run pace in the opening month, got things done differently this time as McKinney finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
McKinney drove in a run with a single in the second and then atoned for a throwing error that brought in a run in the third by putting the RailRiders up for good with another RBI single in the sixth.
A Jesus Bastidas sac fly in the eight provided some insurance at 3-1. McKinney doubled in the frame and ultimately scored on an attempted steal of home that resulted in a throwing error that made it 4-1.
Estevan Florial added two hits and Jake Bauers doubled. Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk in his second appearance with the team on a rehab assignment.
Star closer Greg Weissert is set to rejoin the team after being optioned by New York on Tuesday.
The series continues at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Worcester.