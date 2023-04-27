🔊 Listen to this

Billy McKinney delivered with three hits and the RailRiders got one of their best pitching performances of the young season on Wednesday to earn a 4-1 win at Worcester.

Four Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts on the night as the RailRiders opened the series against the Red Sox with a pair of victories. Starter Tanner Tully got the win, tying a career-best with nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings while allowing four hits, no earned runs and no walks.

Matt Krook struck out a batter to end the sixth to hold the lead before Matt Bowman and D.J. Snelten finished out the game on the mound. Snelten got the final five outs — four by strikeout — for his first save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (10-13), which has relied on a prolific home run pace in the opening month, got things done differently this time as McKinney finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

McKinney drove in a run with a single in the second and then atoned for a throwing error that brought in a run in the third by putting the RailRiders up for good with another RBI single in the sixth.

A Jesus Bastidas sac fly in the eight provided some insurance at 3-1. McKinney doubled in the frame and ultimately scored on an attempted steal of home that resulted in a throwing error that made it 4-1.

Estevan Florial added two hits and Jake Bauers doubled. Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader went 1-for-3 with a walk in his second appearance with the team on a rehab assignment.

Star closer Greg Weissert is set to rejoin the team after being optioned by New York on Tuesday.

The series continues at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in Worcester.