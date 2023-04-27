🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — Pittston Area needed one inning to turn a close baseball game into a rout on a rainy, windy and cold Wednesday.

The Patriots scored seven times in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Wyoming Valley West 13-3 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

“I have confidence if we stay in and have the right approach at the plate,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We hit the ball very hard, we run the bases well. If the ball falls in for us, we should have the opportunity to win.”

Pittston Area improved to 7-2 in the division and 11-2 overall. While the Patriots can still mathematically catch Hazleton Area (9-0, 11-1) for the division title, there is also the District 2/4 Class 5A playoff race, where they entered Wednesday in second place.

Valley West fell to 4-4 in the division and 4-6 overall. The Spartans’ busy week continues with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday — the latter two being non-conference matchups.

Troy Davis started the seven-run inning with the first of six hits in the fifth. Elijah Barr ended it with an RBI single, sealing the Patriots’ second win over Valley West in six days. They won 17-0 on April 20.

In between Davis and Barr getting singles, Jake Aftewicz had an RBI single, Anthony Cencetti had a sacrifice fly and Jeremy Cawley had an RBI triple to left field. Davis had two singles in the inning. Drew DeLucca also singled and scored.

Until then, Pittston Area led 6-3. The Spartans threatened to cut into the deficit by loading the bases in the fifth with one out when Max Lupohovsky walked, Dan Escalante doubled and Luke Buss walked. A 6-3 double play ended the threat.

Valley West also had a chance at a bigger inning in the fourth when Buss tripled into the right-center gap and Noah Gorham walked to start the inning. Jake Dubaskas’ sac fly then brought a run in, but that was it.

“You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities,” Valley West coach Ron Musto said. “To be in a ball game with arguably one of the favorites to win the district at this point; we were right in the game. I was really proud of my kids. But we couldn’t get that key hit when we needed it and we didn’t make the routine plays.”

The Spartans scored two runs in the second via three hit batters, a walk and two wild pitches.

Pittston Area 13, Wyoming Valley West 3 (5 inn.)

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`3`0`0`0

Sgarlat 3b`3`0`0`0

Lupohovksy ss`1`0`0`0

Escalante dh`2`1`1`0

Ruddy rf`0`0`0`0

Buss 1b`1`2`1`0

Gorham lf`1`0`0`0

Dubaskas cf`0`0`0`1

Mattello p`2`0`1`0

Klem p`0`0`0`0

Heidcavage p`0`0`0`0

Klosko c`2`0`0`0

Hospoder c`0`0`0`0

Davis cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`15`3`3`1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`3`3`3

DeLucca cf`3`2`2`2

Davis rf-p`4`0`2`1

Barr 2b`3`2`1`1

Menendez 1b`1`2`0`0

Aftewicz c`3`0`1`1

Ranieli dh`3`1`1`1

Cerasaro lf`2`1`0`0

Cencetti 3b`1`1`0`1

Bonomo cr`0`0`0`0

Mead cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`24`13`10`10

Wyo. Valley West`020`10 —- 3

Pittston Area`420`07 — 13

2B — Escalante, Cawley. 3B — Buss, Cawley.

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mattello (L)`4.0`6`10`6`3`1

Klem`0.2`3`3`3`1`0

Heidcavage`0.0`1`0`0`0`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johnson`1`0`2`1`3`1

Davis (W)`4`3`1`1`3`2