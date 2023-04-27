🔊 Listen to this

Reliever Lauren Rauch threw 6.2 innings of strong relief as Berwick knocked off Holy Redeemer 6-5 Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 softball game.

Redeemer jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first as Bella Boylan had two RBI and Anne Carter and Zoe Pecuch had one each.

Berwick took the lead for good by scoring two runs in the fifth.

Rauch entered the circle in the first inning and allowed three hits and struck out seven.

Brooke Siegel doubled and had two RBI for Berwick. Emma Welsh also had a double and two RBI. Nicole Yankowsky had a double and two singles.

Wyoming Area 15, Hanover Area 0

Alexa Gasek threw a three-inning no-hitter as Wyoming Area ended the game via the 15-run rule.

Gasek had five strikeouts and walked one.

Kayla Leo homered and had two RBI for the Warriors. Renee Haddock tripled, doubles and had two RBI. Jocelyn Williams tripled and had an RBI.

Morgan Janeski and Maggie Hallman also had two RBI apiece.

Lake-Lehman 22, Nanticoke Area 0

The Black Knights scored 15 runs in the first inning and ended the game after three innings.

Hailey Kline and Rylie Bucknavage each homered and had four RBI. Kaitlyn Brudnicki had two doubles and four RBI. Ava Hudak was 2-for-4 and also knocked in four runs.

A full box score was not provided.

BASEBALL

Dallas 10, Berwick 0

Joe Peters homered, Gavin Adamski was 3-for-4 and Shane Healey and Gary Weaver each had two RBI as Dallas won in five innings.

Sam Barrouk threw a complete game, striking out eight and surrendering four hits.

Matt Lonczynski had a double for Berwick.

Hazleton Area 7, Crestwood 3

Starter Josh Halcisak and reliever Johansel Brito combined for 12 strikeouts for Hazleton Area.

Brett Anolick finished 3-for-4 and Grant Russo was 2-for-3 with a double to account for five of the Cougars’ nine hits.

Joe Moratori had two RBI and Chaz Wright doubled for Crestwood.

SOFTBALL

Berwick 6, Holy Redeemer 5

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk c`2`1`1`0

Gryboski 1b`3`1`0`0

Paulukonis cf`1`1`0`0

Williams ss`4`1`0`0

Boylan 3b`4`1`2`2

Carter p`2`0`0`1

Pecuch 2b`2`0`0`1

Stetz-Madden 2b`1`0`0`0

Hayden lf`3`0`0`0

Lombardi rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`24`5`4`4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`0`1`0

B.Siegel lf`3`0`1`2

Caladie 2b`4`0`0`0

N.Yankowsky 3b`4`1`3`0

Rauch p`3`0`0`0

Berlin`3`1`2`0

Welsh c`2`0`1`2

Savoy 1b`2`1`1`1

Carro cf`3`1`1`1

M.Siegel rf`0`1`0`0

Arce cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`6`10`6

Holy Redeemer`400`010`0 — 5

Berwick`010`320`x — 6

2B — Lombardi, Boylan, N.Yankowsky, B.Siegel, Welsh.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`6`10`6`5`2`3

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown`0.1`1`4`3`4`1

Rauch (W)`6.2`3`1`1`5`7

Wyoming Area 15, Hanover Area 0 (3 inn).

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`2`3`1`1

Leo 3b`3`2`2`2

Williams cf`3`2`2`1

Gasek p`2`0`0`1

Scripkunas c`2`0`1`1

Giadano c`1`1`1`0

Janeski 1b`1`1`1`2

Colarusso 1b`0`1`0`0

Allen ss`2`1`1`1

Hallman`1`2`1`2

Gaylord rf`1`0`0`0

Haddock 2b`2`1`2`2

Slusser 2b`1`1`0`0

Totals`21`15`12`13

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne 2b`2`0`0`0

Slusser cf`2`0`0`0

Chafin`2`0`0`0

Elick ss`1`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`0`0`0`0

Vigorito p`1`0`0`0

Shreve lf`0`0`0`0

Piscotty rf`0`0`0`0

Kratz 1b`1`0`0`0

Totals`9`0`0`0

Wyoming Area`384 — 15

Hanover Area `000 — 0

2B — Haddock. 3B — Williams, Haddock. HR — Leo.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`3`0`0`0`1`5

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigoritto (L)`3`12`15`14`5`3

BASEBALL

Dallas 10, Berwick 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski rf`4`2`3`1

Paczewski 2b`3`2`0`0

J.Peters c`3`2`2`2

Healey 3b`4`1`1`2

Nocito dh`3`1`0`0

Rischawy lf`2`0`0`1

Geskey lf`1`1`0`0

Weaver 1b`3`0`0`2

Shaver ss`3`1`0`0

Timinski cf`2`0`0`0

Coyne cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`10`7`8

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`2`0`0`0

Lonczynski ss`3`0`1`0

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`1`0

Evensen c`2`0`0`0

Mausteller p`2`0`0`0

Guerriero rf`2`0`0`0

A.Peters lf`2`0`1`0

James`2`0`1`0

Phillips 3b`0`0`0`0

Sult c-3b`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`4`0

Dallas`423`10 — 10

Berwick`000`00 — 0

2B — Lonczynski. 3B — Geskey. HR — J.Peters.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`5`4`0`0`1`8

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Evensen (L)`2.2`4`9`2`2`2

Mausteller`2.1`3`1`1`0`0

Hazleton Area 7, Crestwood 3

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`2`1`1`0

Wright ss`3`0`1`0

Moratori 1b`3`0`1`2

Stortz c`3`0`0`0

Dean p`1`0`0`0

Litchkofski p`0`0`0`0

Wanchisen`1`0`0`0

not provided dh`3`0`1`0

Czaoka cf`3`0`0`0

Miller rf-p`3`0`0`0

Keil 3b`1`2`1`0

Lomerson`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`5`3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`3`2`2`1

Antolick dh`4`0`3`0

Marino lf`0`1`0`0

Martoccio 3b`2`1`1`0

Ledger c`3`1`0`0

Schmidt c`1`0`0`0

Collevechio rf`3`0`1`0

Yakubowski rf`0`0`0`0

Guzman cf`2`1`0`1

Florentino cf`1`0`0`0

Higgins 1b`1`0`0`0

Racho 1b`1`0`1`0

Aponick 2b`4`1`1`1

Totals`25`7`9`3

Crestwood`002`010`0 — 3

Hazleton Area`003`130`x — 7

2B — Wright, Rancho.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean (L)`3.2`4`4`1`7`6

Litchkofski`1.1`4`3`3`1`2

Miller`1.0`1`0`0`1`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Halcisak (W)`4`3`2`2`3`7

Brito (S)`3`2`1`1`0`5