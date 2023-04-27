🔊 Listen to this

Jack Senape finished with four goals and an assist to help Wilkes-Barre Area boys lacrosse edge Holy Redeemer 6-5 on Wednesday.

Jimmy Greyskewicz made 12 saves in net and Bobby Macko added a goal for the Wolfpack.

The Royals’ Josh Wesneski hit a career milestone with his 100th goal, finishing with four on the day. Liam Lazecki also scored and Ryan Garvin made 18 saves.

Elsewhere in the Wyoming Valley Conference, Wyoming Area defeated North Pocono 12-6 and Scranton Prep topped Dallas 16-5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Dallas 0

The Warriors earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 sweep.

Leading the Mountaineers were Alan Lisman (15 kills, 1 block, 12 digs, 1 service point, 1 ace), Cameron Faux (7 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs), Carter Brunn (7 kills, 8 blocks, 3 digs) and Brandon Banks (4 blocks, 24 assists, 12 digs, 2 service points, 2 aces).

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

King’s sweeps Wilkes

In the final meeting between Wilkes and King’s as conference rivals, the Monarchs won both games of a doubleheader by scores of 9-5 and 8-0. Wilkes is leaving the MAC for the Landmark Conference in all sports next school year.

With the wins, the Monarchs clinched a spot in the MAC Freedom tournament.

King’s erased a 5-1 deficit in the first inning of the opener as Megan Mitola went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Colleen Shuler drove in a pair of runs and Bailey Loyack added a home run. Wilkes got two RBI apiece from Marissa Pick and Nicole O’Rourke.

In the nightcap, the Monarchs ended the game in five innings as Harley Sullivan went 2-for-4 with four RBI. Emily Novicki pitched a two-hit shutout.

Cougars split twinbill

Misericordia remained in first place in the MAC Freedom by splitting a doubleheader with the Warriors, winning 8-7 before falling 6-1.

Kaitlin Redling had two hits, including a grand slam, in the opener and Bridget Doherty, Nicole Elliott and Emma Griffin all had two hits. Alexa McHugh struck out seven over six innings to get the win Jennifer Milisits worked a scoreless seventh to earn a save.

Redling added two hits in the nightcap.

BASEBALL

Susquehanna 3, Misericordia 2

The nationally ranked Cougars narrowly lost a non-conference road game as Susquehanna walked it off in the bottom of the ninth.

Brady Madded and Brendan Gray both had two hits in the loss. Joe Comins hit a two-run double.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 21, Lycoming 9

Michelle Torzilli figured in on 10 goals, scoring seven times and adding three assists to help the Cougars clinch a spot in the MAC Freedom semifinals.

Molly Celesky scored five goals, Genevieve Montanye had three and Rachel Schook added two. All three players had two assists apiece. Madelyn Uetz had 10 saves in goal.

DeSales 18, Wilkes 8

The Colonels jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the road before the Bulldogs rallied for the MAC Freedom victory.

Caitlin McDonough, Sam Mullen and Brooklyn Pedana scored two goals apiece for Wilkes.

Arcadia 19, King’s 6

Kyleigh Dunworth and Sarah Schultz each scored twice for the Monarchs in a conference loss.

Hannah Chocallo and Ashley Dias added goals.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 17, Lycoming 2

Ryan Vandenberg (assist) and Jared Pelliccione each had four goals as the Cougars wrapped up the No. 4 seed and will host the MAC Freedom tournament play-in game next week.

Robert Wagner had two goals and five assists while Kyle Vandenberg scored three goals. Sean Wallace had seven saves and held the Warriors scoreless for the first 50 minutes.

DeSales 21, Wilkes 1

Junior Brendan Keegan broke the single-season caused turnovers record with 26 in the Colonels’ loss.

Colby Opromolla scored Wilkes’ lone goal.

Arcadia 21, King’s 5

EJ Schreiner scored twice for the Monarchs. Senior goalie Matt Wall collected a career-high 12 ground balls.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

King’s 6, Penn College 3

Askley Kenia, Hailey D’Amato, Jackie Costello and Braelan Drollas all won in both singles and doubles play for the Monarchs in their last match of the season.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 7, Penn College 2

A day after falling in the MAC Freedom semifinals, the Monarchs closed their season with a win.

John Toussaint, Brendan Turowski and Jacob Nelson earned wins in singles and doubles.