The RailRiders doubled up Worcester in hits on Thursday night, but a rough first two innings cost them in a 5-4 loss at Worcester.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell behind 5-2 early on as Wilyer Abreu and Ronaldo Hernandez hit back-to-back homers off of starter Mitch Spence with two outs in the first. Niko Goodrum added a two-run single in the second for what proved to be the decisive hit.

Spence settled down after that and relievers Barrett Loseke and Michael Gomez pitched four innings of one-hit ball to give the RailRiders a chance.

Estevan Florial led off the game with a home run, Wilmer Difo added an RBI single in the second and Michael Hermosillo drew a bases-loaded walk in the third.

But that was the only run Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could push across in the frame, so when Jamie Westbrook singled home Difo in the sixth, it only pulled the RailRiders within 5-4.

Hermosillo was picked off with runners at the corners to end the seventh and the RailRiders couldn’t get Difo home from second with one out in the eighth for their last threat.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the first two games of the series, which continues at 6:45 p.m. Friday in Worcester.