🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 4-2 decision on the road to the Worcester Red Sox on Friday as the teams split the first four of the six-game series.

The WooSox got on the board first in the fifth with back-to-back solo shots from Niko Goodrum and Bobby Dalbec.

In the next frame, the RailRiders tied it up. Andres Chaparro started things off with a line drive single. Billy McKinney was able to reach on a fielder’s choice and an error pushed the two into scoring position. Jamie Westbrook notched an RBI on his groundout, while Mickey Gasper knocked in one of his own on a base hit.

Worcester then took a lead off an RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald after Greg Allen walked to reach.

The home team added another in the eighth. Wilyer Abreu doubled and Jorge Alfaro did the same to drive in a run as the WooSox led 4-2.

Sean Boyle got the start tossing five frames and allowing just two earned runs. He struck out eight to just one walk. Shawn Semple (L, 0-2) let up a run on a hit and walk. Aaron McGarity had a 1-2-3 seventh. He gave up a run in the eighth, but James Norwood recorded the final out stranding two.

Bryan Mata threw five shutout innings with just three hits and three walks for Worcester. Chris Martin (W, 1-0) allowed two unearned runs in his frame. Oddanier Mosqueda and AJ Politi each pitched a clean inning. Chase Shugart (S, 2) set down the side in the ninth for his second straight save in consecutive days.

Friday marked the debut of the Triple-A’s challenge system, which will be utilized only in weekend contests for the rest of the summer. The RailRiders successfully overturned two umpire calls.

Yankees regular Harrison Bader continued his rehab assignment in center field.

The RailRiders take on the WooSox Saturday at Polar Park. Righty Randy Vasquez gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch.