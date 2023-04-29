🔊 Listen to this

Edmundo Sosa, right, scores as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands in front of home plate during the seventh inning of the Phillies’ win on Friday.

HOUSTON — Aaron Nola pitched eight smooth innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s World Series.

Nola (2-2) yielded one run and three hits with six strikeouts. The right-hander retired 11 straight during one stretch and then the final 12 batters he faced. Nola had allowed at least three runs in each of his previous five starts this season.

Schwarber hit a solo home run in the first before Jeremy Peña answered in the bottom half with one of his own.

Cristian Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double, and Brandon Marsh added an RBI single in the seventh.

José Alvarado worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Mauricio Dubón’s 20-game hitting streak was snapped for Houston. He went 0 for 4.

Framber Valdez (2-3) allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings. The All-Star lefty won Games 2 and 6 of the 2022 World Series as the Astros beat Philadelphia for their second championship. Valdez gave up two runs over 12 1/3 innings in those two starts.

The Astros had a chance to tie it in the fifth with runners on the corners and nobody out, but Jake Meyers hit a slow dribbler to first and José Abreu was thrown out at the plate. Nola retired Rylan Bannon and Martín Maldonado to end the threat.

Nick Castellanos robbed Alex Bregman of a solo home run in the bottom of the first, leaping against the right-field wall and snagging Bregman’s long fly before it could land in the first row of seats for the final out of the inning.

After catching the ball, Castellanos fell to the ground and sat against the wall for a few seconds, leaving many wondering if he had caught it. But he stood up and tossed the ball to Pache as they ran off the field.

Pache left in the fifth with a right knee injury and will be evaluated further. After leading off second base, he appeared to slip as he was going back to the bag. He limped back to the base and was eventually replaced by Marsh.

For the Astros, OF Yordan Alvarez (neck stiffness) was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game. But he was doing better and remained day-to-day, manager Dusty Baker said.

OF Chas McCormick (lower back) will start a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday while OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder) started his fourth rehab game with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (2-1, 4.73 ERA) starts Saturday opposite RHP Cristian Javier (2-0, 3.21) in the middle game of the series.

BRAVES 4, METS 0

NEW YORK — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and Max Fried pitched Atlanta to a victory over New York in a game called after five innings Friday night because of rain.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an RBI single in the fifth and Olson followed with a 433-foot drive to right-center off David Peterson for his first home run against a left-hander this season.

After the Mets were retired in the bottom half, umpires called for the tarp and the game was called following an 88-minute delay.

Fried allowed three hits and went the distance as the teams played in a steady rain at Citi Field all night. Atlanta improved to a major league-best 11-2 on the road and beat the Mets for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.

It was the first game between the NL East rivals since the Braves completed a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta last September that sent them to their fifth straight division title.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six and were shut out for the fifth time this year.

Acuña hit an RBI single after Eddie Rosario was thrown out trying to score on a grounder by Michael Harris II.

Olson launched the next pitch from Peterson (1-4) over New York’s bullpen in right-center. A fan standing on the Shea Bridge caught the long drive.

Olson struck out and grounded out before going deep and is 8 for 39 off left-handed pitching this year. Last season he hit seven of his 34 homers off lefties and also homered seven times against the Mets.

Fried (2-0) did not permit a run for the third straight outing and has allowed just one all season. The left-hander struck out seven and walked one for his 54th win since 2019, the most among left-handed pitchers in that span.

Fried ended the fifth by fanning Brandon Nimmo with a runner on first.

After the Mets batted in the fourth, Peterson took a few warmup pitches from the grass on the first base side as grounds crew members attended to the soggy mound.

The Braves then set up Olson’s eighth homer with a pair of well-placed hits.

Rosario singled to left field just past diving shortstop Francisco Lindor, and Kevin Pillar followed with a double down the left-field line that barely stayed fair and hopped over the third base bag.