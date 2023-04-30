🔊 Listen to this

Handed multiple chances to deliver a win, the RailRiders bullpen couldn’t come through on Saturday. All five relievers who pitched against Worcester gave up at least one run as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre suffered a disheartening 7-6 loss to the Red Sox in 11 innings.

The RailRiders lost a 4-0 lead but also led 5-4 and 6-5 thanks to an RBI single by Estevan Florial in the ninth and a run-scoring double by Elijah Dunham in the 10th.

Worcester rallied each time, getting a sac fly in the 10th and 11th to steal a walk-off win.

Greg Weissert, James Norwood and D.J. Snelten were all charged with blown saves. Snelten took the loss as the Sox were able to bring home the runner starting on second twice in extras.

The performance from the bullpen spoiled a strong start by Randy Vasquez, who pitched five shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second as Wilmer Difo knocked in a run with a single and held up a rundown long enough for Mickey Gasper to score before the third out.

Rodolfo Duran added a solo homer in the sixth.

The RailRiders (10-16) have now dropped three straight after opening the series with two wins. The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. today.