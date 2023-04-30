🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood girls lacrosse team continued its tear through the Wyoming Valley Conference on Saturday with an 18-9 win over Scranton Prep in a battle for first place.

Isabella Caporuscio scored nine goals, including her 400th career score, to lead the Comets. Julia Glowacki and Hannah Ziegler had four goals apiece for Crestwood, while Glowacki also had a game-high six assists.

Scranton Prep was led by Alexa Kleinberger, who had four goals. Jayna McIntyre made 12 saves for Prep.

Crestwood improved to 13-0 in the league while fending off the Classics (9-2) for the lead in the standings.

BOYS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 9, Great Valley 8

Scranton Prep erased a late deficit with five fourth-quarter goals to knock off Great Valley.

Down 6-4 heading into the final quarter, the Cavaliers outscored Great Valley 5-2 in the fourth to complete the comeback and pick up the win. Liam Barrett had a hat trick for Prep, and Quinn Lynett had two goals and two assists. Aiden Jordan made 21 saves for the Cavaliers.

Gavin Rhodes led the way with five goals for Great Valley.

Wyoming Seminary 15, Johnson City (N.Y.) 12

Xavier Beaulac’s five-goal day included the 100th of his career as Wyoming Seminary remained unbeaten with a win over Johnson City.

Jack Herron and Matt Swartz each had four goals for Sem, and the pair combined for nine assists, as well.

Quinn Kelly made 18 saves for the Blue Knights.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Stevens 5, Misericordia 1

The Cougars fell short in the MAC Freedom championship match, losing to host Stevens.

Erin Cridge was the lone winner for Misericordia, defeating Isabella Dona 6-1, 6-3.

Misericordia finishes the season with a record of 13-7.

WOMEN’S GOLF

MAC Freedom championships

King’s sits in fifth place and Misericordia is in seventh after the first round of the MAC Freedom Championships.

The Monarchs shot a cumulative score of +109, and Misericordia shot a +127. York College currently leads the race with a team score of +36.

Evie Williams is leading the way for King’s in the individual competition, with her +12 score good for 11th place. Misericordia is topped by Jordyn Ruane, sitting in a tie for 19th place at +21.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

King’s 11, Wilkes 10

A fourth-quarter Wilkes comeback fell just short as King’s held on to win in both teams’ MAC Freedom regular season finale.

The Monarchs led 11-6 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Colonels started heating up, with Maleah Cobham scoring three of her game-high five goals in the final quarter, the last one with just 38 seconds remaining. The attempt at a comeback came up one goal short, as King’s held on for the win.

Chloe Burke and Grace Venis each had hat tricks in the win for King’s, with Burke adding a pair of assists, as well.

Alexa Guttilla was the only other Wilkes player besides Cobham to have a multi-goal game; she had two goals for the Colonels.

King’s ends their season with a 3-13 mark, and Wilkes wraps up the regular season at 3-14.

Misericordia 10, Stevens 9

Genevieve Montanye’s game-winner pushed Misericordia past nationally ranked Stevens in a triple-overtime thriller to end the regular season.

Montanye led all scorers with five goals, and was able to beat the Stevens goalie with just over a minute left in triple overtime to win the game for the Cougars, improving their conference record to 7-1.

Misericordia will be the No. 2 seed in the MAC Freedom tournament, squaring off with FDU-Florham on Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Wilkes 11, King’s 9

A strong second-half effort helped Wilkes end their season on a high note with a win over crosstown rival King’s in the season finale for both teams.

The Colonels scored eight of their 11 goals in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and pull out the win.

Tim Hartka led Wilkes with a hat trick, while Colby Opromolla and Tucker Parmer had two goals each.

King’s was boosted by a game-high five goals from Ryan Lynch.

Wilkes ends the season with a 4-13 record, 2-6 in the MAC Freedom conference. King’s finishes up with an 0-15 mark (0-8 MAC Freedom).

Stevens 25, Misericordia 8

The Cougars stumbled in their regular season finale, falling on the road to nationally ranked Stevens.

Ryan Vandenberg and Connor Bevan each scored twice for the Cougars. Nick Mehnert was 17-for-30 on faceoffs.

Misericordia will be the fourth seed in the MAC Freedom tournament, facing off with FDU-Florham on Monday.

TRACK AND FIELD

King’s hosts Monarch Open

King’s set six new records while hosting the annual Monarch Open.

Leading the way for the women was Brandy Varner, who broke the program, meet and complex record in the discus with a toss of 40.09 meters.

Abigail Springer (200) and Madison Armitage (high jump) both set team records while Gabriella Conforti broke a meet record in the triple jump.

On the men’s side, Carnell Kemp also set facility and meet records in the discus while Coit Holbrook broke the program record in the javelin.

Misericordia also competed at the event with Tavian McKenna winning the 5000, edging teammate Stephen Rowley.

The Cougars women’s team won two events with Kristin Gallagher taking first in the 400 and Madison Kammer prevailing in the 800.