KINGSTON — Just as the first doubles team of Gabe Cable-Braidon Kostik gave Wyoming Area hope of completing a comeback, the Dallas second doubles team of Stephen Miller-Artem Smagin took it away.

The Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis title came down to Tuesday’s meeting of unbeatens with every other conference match already completed.

Wyoming Area needed to sweep doubles to knock off the defending champions, but Miller and Smagin put a stop to that idea, clinching a 3-2 victory for Dallas.

The doubles matches finished within seconds of each other on adjacent courts at the TK Tennis Academy where the Wyoming Area home match was moved because of Tuesday’s cool, damp weather.

Cable and Kostik did their best to try to give Wyoming Area a dramatic, breakthrough championship victory against the established conference power. They rallied three times to pull out a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Mihir Mukul-Kevin Basalyga.

Their victory allowed Wyoming Area to join Wyoming Seminary as the only opponents to take two team points off Dallas during its 11-0 march to its second straight perfect regular season.

Miller, a senior, and Smagin, a junior, made sure the Warriors never got the third point needed for a win and championship. They protected small leads through both sets to down Eli Harding-Nick Cirelli, 6-3, 6-3.

“When they got to the tiebreaker, I heard them announce the score and heard that our team was down,” Miller said. “So, I knew Artem and I really had to kick it in gear to get the win there.”

Dallas broke the Wyoming Area serve to open a 5-3 lead, then Miller served the clinching game.

“I think our serves helped us and being able to deal with their serves,” Smagin said. “They were one of the best serving teams we’ve gone against.”

Suspense late in matches is not something Dallas faced often in recent seasons.

“It’s the first time we’ve experienced it all year,” Miller said. “It was a pretty big deal, but I knew Artem and I could do it. We’ve played doubles for so long.

“I put all my faith in him and he put all his faith in me, and we got the job done.”

Dallas won decisively at second and third singles to take the lead.

Luca DeRome defeated Dylan Stoss, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2 singles while John Florencio won, 6-0, 6-1, over Nick Winsock at No. 3.

The first Wyoming Area point came when Luca Argenio shook off a 2-1 deficit early in the second set to beat Lucas Carver, 6-1, 6-4, at No. 1 singles.

Cable-Kostik had much more significant deficits to overcome at No. 1 doubles to keep the match close.

They recovered from dropping the first set, 6-1, then fell behind, 4-0, in the deciding third set.

Cable-Kostik won five straight games to move in front, then fell behind again, 6-5. Cable’s touch at the net to place the ball inside the left sideline fought off match point to get the Warriors into the tiebreaker where they never trailed.