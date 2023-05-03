🔊 Listen to this

A return home and a new face in the lineup helped the RailRiders snap a four-game losing skid.

Major League veteran Kole Calhoun came through with two big hits and threw out a runner at the plate as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened a homestand with a 3-1 win over Rochester on Tuesday at PNC Field.

It was an uplifting result for the RailRiders, who were coming off a two-week road trip with a 3-9 record, including four straight losses to Worcester and multiple late-inning blown leads.

No such issues in this series opener, as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored twice in the bottom of the first and held on the rest of the way.

The debut of Calhoun proved to be a boost after signing a minor league deal last month and joining the Triple-A squad this week. The 35-year-old started in left field and was batting fifth.

After clean-up man Andres Chaparro smacked an RBI triple in the first inning, Calhoun brought him home by slashing a single in his first at-bat with his new team.

When the Red Wings answered with a run in the top of the second, they looked to quickly tie the game on a single to shallow left. But Calhoun tracked it down and his throw to the plate was on the money to end the inning.

That 2-1 score held up all the way until the eighth when Calhoun provided some insurance with an RBI double.

Tanner Tully went 5.1 innings for the win, scattering six hits while striking out four and walking one. After a rough road trip, the bullpen allowed just one hit and one walk the rest of the way, with Matt Bowman getting his first save with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt joined the team on a rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout while batting second.