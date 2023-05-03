🔊 Listen to this

Annie Johnson’s 100th career goal proved to be the game-winner with 3:25 left on Tuesday as Scranton Prep edged Wyoming Seminary 12-11 in girls lacrosse.

Alexa Kleinberger scored a game-high seven goals and added an assist. Johnson finished with three goals and a helper.

Sienna Popple and Maddie Olshemski led the Blue Knights with three goals apiece. Sadie Gilbert scored twice.

Prep’s Jayna McIntyre and Seminary’s Eva Bloom each recorded seven saves in net.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 21, Tunkhannock 7

The Warriors got four goals and two assists from Peyton LaRocoo while Brady Quinn and Noah Rabolli each finished with three goals and an assist. Paulie Weinrich racked up six assists.

Colin Maden (assist) and Gavin Montross scored two goals apiece for the Tigers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Hazleton Area 0

The Bulldogs earned a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 sweep of the Cougars to improve to 10-2.

Jayden Powell had seven kills, seven digs, and nine service points for the Bulldogs. Blaze Croop added nine kills, 10 digs and 10 service points while Ethan Esquilin had five kills.

COLLEGES

Delaware Valley 6, King’s 2

The Monarchs closed out the schedule with a MAC Freedom loss on the road.

Gregory Ahlstrom had the lone RBI for King’s on a second-inning single. A second run came home on a passed ball in the eighth. Quin Acchione wen 2-for-3 with a run.