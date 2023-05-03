🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer pitcher Dino DiMauro accomplished two things Tuesday afternoon.

First, he helped the Royals tighten their grip on first place in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference baseball. Secondly, he got the fans out of the frigid weather rather quickly.

DiMauro threw a two-hitter as Redeemer shut out Nanticoke Area 3-0 on a 51-degree cloudy day at Gibby Field.

Before a crowd with many in heavy coats and some with blankets, Redeemer improved to 8-1 in the division and 11-3 overall with a victory that took only 95 minutes. Nanticoke Area (5-3, 8-7) dropped from second place to third, switching spots with idle Lake-Lehman (6-3, 7-6). The teams play 12 divisional games.

“From last year going like 5-14 to starting with a nine-game win streak, it feels really good,” DiMauro said. “Everyone’s hopes are high.”

Redeemer last won a divisional title in 2016.

DiMauro gave up a one-out single to right to Derek Shemanski in the third inning, but came back with two of his five strikeouts. Lucas Stachowiak opened the Nanticoke Area fifth with an infield single. The Trojans eventually ended up with a first-and-third situation with two outs, but Redeemer catcher Kayden Stevenson threw out a runner trying to steal to end the threat.

Nanticoke had one base runner the final two innings who was erased in a rundown.

“(DiMauro) mixes it up really well,” Redeemer coach Ryan Knowles said. “He’s our veteran, our leader, our captain. He is very confident out there. He threw a great game today.”

Redeemer took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Luke Kopec opened the inning by bouncing a double down the left-field line. He moved to third on a flyout to right. KJ Gryboski then walked and took second on the first pitch to DJ McDermott. McDermott lined an RBI single to center and Gryboski later scored on Stevenson’s sacrifice fly.

DiMauro opened the fifth with a double to left and moved to third on Cody Quaglia’s bunt single. He scored the game’s final run on a sac fly by Kopec.

SOFTBALL

Holy Redeemer 21, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lauren Whitman was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored as Holy Redeemer won in three innings.

Abby Williams was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Olivia Paulukonis was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Payton Parker, Lauren Hayden and Bella Boylan were all 2-for-3 with two RBI. Boylan and Anne Carter had doubles.

BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Spencer p-1b`3`0`0`0

Butczynski 1b`3`0`0`0

Wozniak ss`2`0`0`0

J.Shemanski dh`2`0`0`0

Harter rf`3`0`0`0

Miller 2b`2`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`3`0`1`0

Raggi lf`2`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`2`0`1`0

Fine cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`2`0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

DiMauro p`3`1`1`0

Quaglia ss`3`0`1`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`3`0`0`0

Kopec cf`2`1`2`1

C.Maciejczyk 1b`3`0`1`0

Gryboski 2b`1`1`0`0

McDermott rf`3`0`1`1

Stevenson c`2`0`0`1

ColeWhitman lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`6`3

Nanticoke Area`000`000`0 — 1

Holy Redeemer`000`210`x — 3

2B — Kopec, DiMauro.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (L)`5`6`3`3`1`6

Butczynski`1`0`0`0`0`2

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DiMauro (W)`7`3`0`0`2`5

SOFTBALL

Holy Redeemer 21, Wyo. Seminary 0 (3 inn.)

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo`2`0`0`0

Skoronski`1`0`1`0

Richardson`1`0`0`0

Fasula`1`0`0`0

Finlay`1`0`0`0

DeLeon`1`0`0`0

Holodick`1`0`0`0

Wright`1`0`0`0

Brace`1`0`0`0

Totals`10`0`1`0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`2`3`0`0

Whitman`3`3`3`3

Paulukonis`2`2`2`1

Lombardi`1`0`0`0

Williams`3`2`3`2

Parker`3`1`2`2

Gryboski`2`1`1`1

Pecuch`1`1`1`1

Carter`2`1`1`1

Stetz-Madden`1`1`1`0

Hayden`3`3`2`2

Boylan`3`3`2`2

Totals`26`21`18`15

Wyoming Seminary`000 – 0

Holy Redeemer (12)9x – 21

2B – Whitman, Carter, Paulukonis, Boylan

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ritondo (L)`2`19`21`13`1`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (W)`3`1`0`0`0`3