WEST PITTSTON — In a division title showdown between two undefeated teams, Wyoming Area turned to one of its very best to help bring home another Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title.

Madelyn Keating racked up three individual wins and ran the anchor leg on another winner as the Warriors girls track and field team finished an unblemished conference season with an 83-67 win over a very game Lake-Lehman squad on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m definitely feeling better, I was a little nervous before,” said Keating after the win — and after a celebratory golf cart ride around the field. “Just because it was a heavy load, first time doing all four events this season.”

Not typically a competitor in the 800 run in meets earlier this season, Keating added the race to her already full card.

The result? A four-second victory over her teammate, Ella McKernan, adding to her earlier victories in the 1600 run and the 3200 relay.

Keating would then complete the perfect day with a huge win in the 3200 run, clocking in at 12 minutes flat and finishing 48 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Hannah Sayre, of Lake-Lehman.

“I have to spread my energy out more over more races, so I definitely wasn’t going all out today,” Keating said. “It was more about balancing out my energy and winning my races to get those points that we needed.”

Each of those points came in handy for the Warriors, who found themselves in a back-and-forth meet against a fellow unbeaten in the Black Knights.

Lake-Lehman was able to pick up two wins in the throwing events, victories in the pole vault and long jump and had success in the shorter-distance dashes to keep level with the Warriors for much of the meet.

It came down to the last few scored events, and Wyoming Area stepped up down the stretch: the Warriors won five of the last six events of the day, with the clincher coming as the 1600 relay team of Hannah Stoss, McKernan, Nina Angeli and Alexys Moore breezed past the Lehman team to seal the win.

It was a strong finish to a meet that the Warriors have been waiting on for weeks.

“They were excited for the past two weeks,” Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano said. “Lake-Lehman’s always a great-coached team and a top dog in the conference always.”

McKernan turned in a strong performance with two relay wins in the 3200 and 1600 relays, as well as an individual win in the 400 dash. Taylor Gashi had three total wins, as well: the 400 relay, the triple jump and the high jump.

The Black Knights were led by Amanda McGurk, who had wins in the discus and pole vault, and Sophia Lenza, who won both the 100 and 200 dashes.

BOYS

Wyoming Area 115, Lake-Lehman 35

While their teammates on the other side of the competition went down to the wire with Lake-Lehman, the Warriors boys team cruised to their own WVC Division 2 title, finishing first in 13 events to rout the Black Knights.

The Warriors used a numbers advantage to rack up points quick, sweeping four of the first six races.

Standout performers included a two-win day for Ethan Speece, taking first place in the 200 and on the 400 relay team, and wins in the shot put and discus for Drew Mruk. Tyler Sciandra notched victories in the 400 and on the 1600 relay team.

It was an all-around kind of performance for the Warriors, who had a dozen different competitors earn first-place points in either an individual race or as part of a relay team.

Lake-Lehman was able to pick up an early win in the 3200 relay, but had trouble finding points as the meet continued.

Nick Hockenbury won the 1600 and 3200 for the Black Knights, while Ahmad Dabsheh picked up wins in the 800 and as part of the 3200 relay.

GIRLS

Wyoming Area 83, Lake-Lehman 67

3200 Relay: 1. WA (Angeli/McKernan/Stoss/Keating) 10:07, 2. LL (Sayre/Corcoran/Palmaoli/Raczkowski) 10:17.

100 Hurdles: 1. Vivian (LL) 17.2, 2. L. Campenni (WA) 18.7, 3. Menta (WA) 19.2.

Triple Jump: 1. Gashi (WA) 35’1.5”, 2. Lenza (LL) 33’5”, 3. Pizano (WA) 31’5”.

100 Dash: 1. Lenza (LL) 13.1, 2. Palka (LL) 13.6, 3. Kelleher (WA) 13.9.

1600 Run: 1. Keating (WA) 5:28, 2. Orlandini (WA) 5:51, 3. Palmaoli (LL) 5:55.

Shot Put: 1. Jenkins (LL) 28’9”, 2. Post (LL) 27’4.5”, 3. Hanson (WA) 27’4”.

400 Dash: 1. McKernan (WA) 64.7, 2. Bennett (LL) 66.5, 3. Angeli (WA) 68.1.

400 Relay: 1. WA (Kelleher/Moore/Pizano/Gashi) 52.4, 2. LL (Smith/Lenza/Chervenitski/Palka) no time submitted.

300 Hurdles: 1. Raczkowski (LL) 48.9, 2. L. Campenni (WA) 51.7, 3. Menta (WA) 56.9.

Pole Vault: 1. McGurk (LL) 9’0”, 2. Kelleher (WA) 7’6”, 3. Farrell (WA) 7’0”.

Discus: 1. McGurk (LL) 89’6”, 2. Cheskiewicz (WA) 79’7”, 3. Post (LL) 58’7”.

Long Jump: 1. Lenza (LL) 16’1”, 2. Pizano (WA) 16’1”, 3. Palka (LL) 14’9”.

800 Run: 1. Keating (WA) 2:22, 2. McKernan (WA) 2:26, 3. Stoss (WA) 2:32.

200 Dash: 1. Palka (LL) 28.6, 2. Moore (WA) 29.2, 3. Chervenitski (LL) 30.1.

3200 Run: 1. Keating (WA) 12:00, 2. Sayre (LL) 12:48, 3. Orlandini (WA) 12:57.

Javelin: 1. Pizano (WA) 106’3”, 2. Post (LL) 95’0”, 3. Biscotto (LL) 82’9”.

1600 Relay: 1. WA (Stoss/McKernan/Angeli/Moore) 4:27, 2. LL (Bennett/Chervenitski/Sayre/n\a) 4:36.

High Jump: 1. Gashi (WA) 4’8”, 2. Vivian (LL) 4’6”, 3. Morgan (LL) 4’4”.

BOYS

Wyoming Area 115, Lake-Lehman 35

3200 Relay: 1. LL (Doran/Hynick/Wnuk/Dabsheh) 9:11, 2. WA (L. Ciampi/N. Ciampi/Kearns/Walsh) 9:21.

110 Hurdles: 1. Kellum (WA) 16.9, 2. Njie (WA) 18.5, 3. Mansi (WA) 19.7

Triple Jump: 1. Schutter (WA) 37’7”, 2. Skilonger (WA) 34’8”, 3. Ciampi (WA) 34’0”.

100 Dash: 1. Crossley (WA) 11.2, 2. Speece (WA) 11.6, 3. Janosky (WA) 11.7.

1600 Run: Hockenbury (LL) 4:43, 2. Branley (WA) 4:52, 3. Doran (LL) 5:08.

Shot Put: 1. D. Mruk (WA) 44’6”, 2. J. Mruk (WA) 42’11,25”, 3. Marranca (WA) 43’6.5”.

400 Dash: 1. Sciandra (WA) 55.5, 2. Foland (WA) 55.9, 3. Hynick (LL) 60.0.

400 Relay: 1. WA (Janosky/Speece/Foland/Crossley) 55.0.

300 Hurdles: 1. Njie (WA) 44.3, 2. Kellum (WA) 48.3, 3. Mansi (WA) 49.2.

Pole Vault: 1. Heck (WA) 9’6”, 2. Scalzo (WA) 9’6”, 3. Litzy (LL) 8’0”.

Discus: 1. D. Mruk (WA) 142’2”, 2. Gravine (WA) 119’7”, 3. Obrzut (WA) 112’4”.

Long Jump: 1. Berry (LL) 20’7”, 2. Schutter (WA) 18’3”, 3. Kruszka (WA) 16’1”.

800 Run: 1. Dabsheh (LL) 2:10, 2. Wnuk (LL) 2:13, 3. Walsh (WA) 2:15.

200 Dash: 1. Speece (WA) 24.4, 2. Janosky (WA) 25.1, 3. Lefkoski (WA) 26.1.

3200 Run: 1. Hockenbury (LL) 10:31, 2. Branley (WA) 10:38, 3. Doran (LL) 11:20.

Javelin: 1. J. Mruk (WA) 144’0”, 2. Turner (WA) 138’4”, 3. VanAuken (WA) 116’5”.

1600 Relay: 1. WA (Sciandra/Janosky/Ciampi/Foland) 3:47, 2. LL (Hynick/Wnuk/Coenin/Dabshett) 4:03.

High Jump: 1. Ciampi (WA) 5’4”, 2. Berry (LL) 5’2”, 3. Kruszka (WA) 5’0”.