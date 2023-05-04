🔊 Listen to this

Genevieve Montanye scored midway through the third overtime to lift the Misericordia women’s lacrosse team to an 8-7 victory over FDU-Florham on Wednesday in the MAC Freedom tournament semifinals.

Michelle Torzilli led the way with four goals and an assist to help the Cougars shake off a late deficit and earn a spot in Saturday’s conference championship game at top-seeded Stevens.

With the Cougars down 7-5 early in the fourth quarter, Torzilli got the rally started with a goal before Rachel Shook tied it up with 3:47 left in regulation.

Montanye (two assists) and Shook (assist) each scored twice. Kylee Cush had two assists and set up the game-winner.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens 27, Misericordia 7

Nationally ranked Stevens broke out for nine goals in the second quarter to take control of a MAC Freedom semifinal matchup in Hoboken, N.J. Twelve different players scored for the top-seeded Ducks.

The No. 4-seeded Cougars got two goals apiece from Michael Kilgallon and Kyle Vandenberg. Robert Wagner had four assists.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS TRACK

Hazleton Area 80, Pittston Area 70

Ashley Bueso took first in the shot put and discus to help the Cougars edge the Patriots. Kylie Sisock (pole vault), Jayla Eberts (400) and Gabriella Bredbenner (200) all won an individual event and ran on the first-place 1600 relay team.

Aria Messner won all three jump events for Pittston Area.

BOYS TRACK

Hazleton Area 102, Pittston Area 48

Matthew Cusatis shined for the Cougars, winning the 100, triple jump, long jump and high jump.

For Pittston Area, Jalen Moore won the 400, Preston Klem won the 800 and both were part of a winning 1600 relay.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 16, Wyoming Area 6

Gavin Paraschak racked up nine goals and an assist to power the the Black Knights.

Jake Olson added four goals and two assists. Andrew Evans made eight saves to top 400 for his career.

Kiski School 17, Wyoming Seminary 5

Jack Herron and Jack Leahy each finished with two goals and an assist for the Blue Knights in a non-conference loss.

Xavier Beaulac also scored and Matt Swartz picked up two helpers. Quinn Kelly had 14 saves.

Delaware Valley 17, Scranton Prep 4

In a battle of league contenders, Xander Kelly (assist) and Brady Quinn (two assists) both scored five goals in the Warriors win. Peyton LaRocco had four goals and three assists while Connor Gaughan made 10 saves.

Grady Toolan and Brady Holmes had a goal and an assist apiece for the Cavaliers.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3, Nanticoke Area 1

The Black Knights rallied from a loss in the first set to prevail 14-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17.

Leading the effort were Joe Shiskowski (12 kills, 8 digs, 6 service points), Parker Smith (8 kills) and Mike Battin (25 assists).

Tunkhannock 3, Dallas 0

The Tigers won their 10 straight match, topping the Mountaineers 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.

Brady Slacktish had 11 kills and 14 digs while Phoenix Bertram added 8 kills and Marcus Binner recorded 22 assists in the win.

Holy Redeemer 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

The Royals came through with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-16 sweep in a non-conference match.

Jack Wasiakowski (20 assists, 14 service points, 3 digs), Mike Dubaskas (7 kills, 1 block) and Joshua Rocha (5 kills, 14 points, 2 aces, 1 block) led Redeemer.