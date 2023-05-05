🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 boys tennis team tournaments opened on Thursday with Dallas and Berwick securing quarterfinal wins in their respective brackets.

In Class 2A, the top-seeded Mountaineers began their quest for a third straight district crown with a 4-1 victory over Holy Redeemer.

Dallas won all three singles matches in straight sets thanks to Lucas Carver, Luca DeRome and Jon Florencio. Stephen Miller and Artem Smagin won at second doubles.

The Royals won a long showdown at No. 1 doubles with John Tondora and Jacob Ohrin pulling it out 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Berwick, meanwhile, went on the road and knocked off Crestwood 3-2 in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs won two key tiebreakers to prevail as Ben Yard (No. 2 singles) and Ben Carro/Liam Welch (No. 1 doubles) each had to take a set 7-6 (7-5) in their wins. Isaac Gerken (No. 1 singles) had the other Berwick victory.

Scott Lenio and the team of Aaron Kogoy/Will Savner won for the Comets.

The quarterfinals continue through Monday with the semifinals and championships for both brackets scheduled for Tuesday at Kirby Park.

In 2A, Dallas will face the winner of Friday’s Scranton Prep at Wyoming Seminary match while Holy Cross takes on the winner of Monday’s Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area match.

Berwick advances to the 3A semifinals against top seed Abington Heights, which defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 4-0.

SOFTBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 2

Kaite Caladie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brooke Siegel drove in two runs as the Bulldogs held off a late Warriors rally to win. Makyala Brown scattered seven hits and struck out four for the win.

Kayla Leo (double) and Morgan Slusser each knocked in a run for Wyoming Area, which scored in the top of the seventh before falling short.

Nanticoke Area 14, Hanover Area 6

Mackenzie Stratton finished with three hits and four RBI to help the Trojanettes pull away for the win. Kate Reed (3-4), Cecily Johnson (2-5, double, 2 RBI) and Haylee Shotwell (triple, two RBI) all came through at the plate. Lilli Nice struck out 11 and allowed one earned run.

Maggie Murphy doubled twice for the Hawkeyes.

Honesdale 13, Wilkes-Barre Area 7

The host Wolfpack scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 10-spot by the Hornets in the fifth inning of a non-conference loss.

GIRLS TRACK

Berwick 89, Wyoming Valley West 57

Cecilia Isenberg shined for the Bulldogs in the field, winning the shot put, discus and javelin.

Jade McKenna took first in the 1600 and 3200 for the Spartans.

BOYS TRACK

Berwick 89, Wyoming Valley West 61

Luke Peters (300 hurdles, pole vault, 1600 relay) figured in on three event wins for the Bulldogs. Billy Hanson won the 110 hurdles and the high jump.

Leading Valley West was Devin Sahonick with victories in the 1600 and the 3200.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dallas 17, Pittston Area 9

Leah Ricardo recorded five goals and two assists while Ireland Walsh added four goals and two helpers to fuel the Mountaineers.

Senior Mo Ostrowski had three goals and three ground balls in her final regular season game for the Mounts.

Hazleton Area 14, Tunkhannock 4

Kaci Kilker scored six goals while Taylor Kilker added four goals and an assist to lead the Cougars.

COLLEGES

Wilkes names new AD

Scott Musa has been hired as the new athletic director at Wilkes, the school announced Thursday. He will take over for long-time athletics leader Addy Malatesta, who is retiring in June.

Musa arrives from fellow Division III school Shenandoah in Virginia, where he spent the past 31 years, most recently as associate athletic director and athletics communications director.

Musa will take the reins in July as Wilkes makes the transition from the MAC to the Landmark Conference for the 2023-24 school year.

“Transitioning to a new school after having been at one place for so long is both exciting and scary at the same time,” Musa said through the school. “My family and I cannot wait to make Northeast Pennsylvania our home and become a part of the Wilkes community.”

SOFTBALL

King’s 6, Lycoming 1

Emily Novicki struck out a career-high 11 batters to surpass 100 for the season and lift the No. 2 Monarchs to a win in the opening game of the MAC Freedom tournament at Delaware Valley.

Kiersten Krouse hit her first collegiate home run and Molly Gillette went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

King’s faces Misericordia at 11 a.m. Friday in the winner’s bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.

Misericordia 8, Arcadia 1

The top-seeded Cougars scored eight unanswered runs to win their MAC Freedom tournament opener.

Nicole Elliott reached base four times and scored twice while Gianna Foreman had two hits and two RBI. Alexa McHugh gave up two hits in six innings and didn’t allow an earned run.

BASEBALL

Stevens 6, Wilkes 5

The Colonels staked leads of 3-0 and 5-4 but couldn’t hold off host Stevens in the MAC Freedom tournament play-in game. The Ducks tied the game on a wild pitch and used an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to eliminate Wilkes, which played its final game as a member of the MAC Freedom.

Max Alessi reached base four times and drove in two runs to lead the Colonels. Alessi and Mike Show (double, RBI) had three hits apiece.

TRACK AND FIELD

MAC Championships begin

Brenna Karnish continued her standout season with a gold medal in the hammer throw as the Misericordia women’s team is in first place after the opening day of the MAC Outdoor Championships at York College.

Grace Gallagher finished second and Katie Jones and Alexa Thompson were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 10,000. The 4×800 relay squad took fourth.

The Cougars men’s team is in seventh with Stephen Rowley taking fifth in the 10,000.

Katelyn Shoemaker led the King’s women with a fifth-place finish in the hammer throw. Teammate Anna Bellucci joined her on the podium, taking eighth in the event. For the Monarchs men, the 4×800 relay squad finished in eighth.

King’s sits in eighth place in the women’s standings and 10th among the men.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`4`1`1`0

Leo 3b`3`0`1`1

Williams cf`3`0`1`0

Gasek p`3`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`3`0`1`0

Janeski 1b`3`0`0`0

Allen ss`2`1`1`0

Hallman`3`0`1`0

Haddock 2b`2`0`0`0

Slusser`1`0`1`1

Orleski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`7`2

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`2`2`0

Siegel lf`3`0`1`2

Caladie 2b`3`0`2`1

NYankowsky 3b`3`0`1`0

Brown p`2`0`1`0

Berlin`3`0`0`0

Welsh c`3`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`1`1`0

Carro cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`8`3

Wyoming Area`001`000`1 — 2

Berwick`002`010`x — 3

2B — Leo; 3B — Williams

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L)`6.0`8`3`3`1`1

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`7.0`7`2`2`1`4

Nanticoke Area 14, Hanover Area 6

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Clark cf-lf`4`2`1`1

Johnson ss-3b`5`2`1`2

Nice p`4`1`1`0

Stratton 3b-1b`5`0`3`4

Emel 1b-2b`5`0`1`0

Smith c`3`1`0`0

Reed 2b-rf`4`2`3`0

Shotwell ss`2`3`1`2

Muhammad`0`0`0`0

Heffron cf`3`3`1`0

Hockenbury lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`36`14`12`9

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne ss`2`1`0`0

Shreve ss`1`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`2`2`0`0

Remish 2b`1`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`4`2`2`0

Elick 1b`3`0`1`1

Vigorito p`4`1`2`1

Benattia lf`1`0`0`1

Hazeltine lf`1`0`0`0

Slusser cf`3`0`0`0

Piscotty rf`2`0`0`0

Kratz`3`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`5`3

Nanticoke Area`201`330`5 — 14

Hanover Area`000`230`1 — 6

2B — Johnson, Murphy 2; 3B — Shotwell

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`7.0`5`6`1`5`11

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito (L)`7.0`12`14`7`6`4