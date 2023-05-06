🔊 Listen to this

Top-seeded Misericordia managed just one hit and one run in Friday’s winner’s bracket final. Pitcher Alexa McHugh made sure it was enough.

McHugh threw a three-hit shutout as the Cougars edged King’s 1-0 in the MAC Freedom softball tournament at Delaware Valley.

The season came to an end for the Monarchs, who dropped into the elimination bracket final, where they lost 6-3 to Lycoming. No. 2 seed Lycoming advanced to Saturday’s championship round, where they must defeat Misericordia twice to prevent the Cougars from winning the conference crown.

Play begins at 1 p.m. in Doylestown. If the Warriors win that game, a decisive second game will start at 3 p.m.

Against King’s, the Cougars opened the bottom of the fourth with two walks before a McHugh sacrifice bunt led to a throwing error that allowed Kaitlin Redling to score the game’s lone run.

Brandi McIntosh and Emily Novicki combined on the one-hitter for the Monarchs, with Nicole Elliott coming up with the lone hit. Kiersten Krouse and Olivia Krupski both singled with two outs in the sixth for King’s before McHugh escaped the jam.

The third-seeded Monarchs came back later in the day to to take a 3-0 lead over Lycoming after five innings before the Warriors jumped in front with five runs in the sixth.

Molly Gillette hit a two-run single while Krouse added two more hits and an RBI to lead King’s in the second game. The Monarchs finished the year 24-15.

TRACK AND FIELD

MU second at MAC meet

The Misericordia women picked up another handful of medals and sit in second place after Friday’s second day of competition at the MAC Outdoor Championships at York College.

Casey Allen topped the Cougars by winning silver in the high jump. Brenna Karnish, who won gold in the hammer throw on Thursday, earned bronze in the discus. Sarah Wagner also took bronze in the long jump.

Other podium finishes included Jill Olewine (fifth, long jump) and Lauren Fritzsch (fifth, heptathlon).

At 59 points, the Cougars trail only Stevens (66) headed into the final day, which begins at noon on Saturday.

King’s is in fourth place with 32 points in the women’s standings, led by silver medal wins from Brandy Varner (discus) and Victoria Zultevicz (heptathlon).

The Monarchs added two more silvers on the men’s side courtesy of Travis Lane (decathlon) and Teone Sherrod (high jump).

King’s is in eighth place in the men’s standings while Misericordia is tied for 14th.