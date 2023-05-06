🔊 Listen to this

Three Lake-Lehman pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Black Knights defeated Wyoming Seminary 4-0 on Friday in a WVC Division 2 baseball matchup.

Sam Finarelli (2.1 innings), Jake Naugle (2.2) and Jason Jones (2.0) combined for 11 strikeouts. Naugle picked up the win with six strikeouts and two walks.

Graedon Finarelli reached base four times while adding a double and an RBI. Naugle (RBI), Chris Sholtis and Cole Kaiser all added two hits including a double apiece.

Crestwood 2, Wyoming Area 0

Trevor Dean allowed just three hits and walk over six innings while striking out seven for the win. Robert Duffy pitched a clean seventh for the save to complete the shutout.

Joseph Moratori knocked in both runs in the top of the first for the Comets. Nick Miscavage had two hits and Chaz Wright added a double.

Jeremy Layland singled twice for the Warriors. Casey Noone went the distance on the mound and struck out six.

Montoursville 3, Berwick 2

The Bulldogs scored twice in the top of the seventh before their rally fell short in a non-conference loss to the District 4 Warriors.

Matt Lonczynski drove in both runs for Berwick and Gabe Evensen added a double. Cole Phillips went 5.2 innings and struck out six.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Gianna Adams starred in the circle again for the Patriots, throwing a five-inning no-hitter while recording 14 of 15 outs via strikeout.

Kallie Booth had two hits and two RBI for Pittston Area, which took control of the game with seven runs in the third inning.

Hazleton Area 15, Crestwood 2

The Cougars racked up 14 hits and used a nine-run outburst in the top of the third to secure a six-inning win.

Kelsie Peters (3-5, 2 doubles, 3 RBI), Makenna Balay (2-3, HR, 4 RBI), Marissa Hoffman (2-3, HR, 2 walks, 3 RBI), Ashley Seiwell (2 doubles) and Madison Forsythe (2-5, double, RBI) all had big days at the plate. Seiwell struck out four for the win.

Allison Babula went 2-for-3 with a double and Kayla Wisniewski had an RBI for the Comets.

Wyoming Area 13, Scranton Prep 0

The Warriors scored five in the second and added eight more in the fourth to earn a non-conference win in five innings.

Marissa Giardina delivered a grand slam while Kayla Leo (RBI) and Anna Wisnewski had three hits apiece.

Alexa Gasek tossed a five-hit shutout and drove in two runs at the plate.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Dallas 1

Blaze Croop finished with 21 kills, 28 digs, three aces and service points as the Bulldogs earned a 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19 win.

Brock Seely had 13 kills and 24 digs for Berwick while Jackson Matash collected 39 assists and eight service points. Ethan Esquilin had five blocks and five kills.

Holy Redeemer 3, Mountain View 0

The Royals prevailed with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 sweep.

Leading the way were Cody Rood (13 kills, 2 digs), George Sabatini (8 kills, 7 blocks), Johnnathan Rocha (10 kills, 7 blocks, 1 assist) and Chris Durko (14 service points, 2 digs).

Tunkhannock 3, Pocono Mountain East 0

The Tigers earned their third road win of the week, taking a non-conference match 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.

Evanston Myers had five blocks and 11 assists. Marcus Binner added 11 service points and 12 assists. Phoenix Bertram recorded 14 digs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Holy Redeemer 12, Tunkhannock 9

Josh Wesneski figured in on 10 of the Royals’ dozen goals, scoring seven and setting up three others.

Patrick Cosgrove added three goals and two assists. Joey Lapinski and Owen Sack rounded out the scoring.

Gavin Montross racked up six goals for the Tigers. Owen Berkheimer scored twice and Ashton Blight had one goal.

Dallas 14, North Pocono 3

The Mountaineers opened up a 12-0 lead at halftime en route to the win.

Anderson Leo (two assists) and Andrew Machulsky each scored four goals to lead Dallas. Cole Rigol scored twice and JD Jennings finished with five saves in net.

Delaware Valley 21, New Paltz (N.Y.) 5

Noah Rabolli collected six goals and three assists in the Warriors’ non-conference win.

Xander Kelly added four goals while Peyton LaRocco (four assists) and Brady Quinn scored three apiece.

BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 4, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf`4`1`2`0

EKaiser 2b`4`0`1`0

GFinarelli c`2`0`2`1

Bean 3b`4`1`0`0

CKaiser cf`4`2`2`0

SFinarelli p-1b`3`0`1`0

Naugle lf-p`3`0`2`1

Gaus`1`0`0`0

Buckholtz`2`0`0`0

TJones lf`0`0`0`0

JJones p`1`0`0`0

Wallace ss`2`0`1`1

Smith cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`4`11`3

Wyoming Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Spera cf`1`0`0`0

Vought 1b`2`0`0`0

Donovan lf`2`0`0`0

Vodzak c`2`0`0`0

Evan ss`3`0`0`0

Finlay dh`3`0`0`0

Flory rf`1`0`0`0

Figura rf`1`0`0`0

Kraus 3b-2b`3`0`0`0

Aiello p-3b`3`0`0`0

Michaels cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`0`0

Lake-Lehman`201`010`0 — 4

Wyo. Seminary`000`000`0 — 0

2B — GFinarelli, Naugle, CKaiser, Sholtis

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

SFinarelli`2.1`0`0`0`4`2

Naugle (W)`2.2`0`0`0`2`6

JJones`2.0`0`0`0`0`3

Wyoming Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aiello (L)`3.0`6`3`2`3`3

Fenster`4.0`5`1`1`1`2

Crestwood 2, Wyoming Area 0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`1`2`0

Wright ss`2`1`1`0

Moratori 1b`3`0`1`2

Stortz c`3`0`0`0

Dean p`3`0`1`0

Vasilakos lf`0`0`0`0

Makowski`2`0`1`0

Wanchisen`1`0`0`0

Lomerson`0`0`0`0

Czapla cf`3`0`0`0

Miller rf`3`0`0`0

Keil 3b`3`0`0`0

McManus cr`0`0`0`0

Feisal cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`6`2

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

CNoone p`3`0`0`0

Layland c`3`0`2`0

Mathis ss`3`0`0`0

Moser 1b`3`0`0`0

Snyder`3`0`1`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

BNoone 2b`1`0`0`0

Donati rf`2`0`0`0

Rusinchak lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`3`0

Crestwood`200`000`0 — 2

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Wright

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean (W)`6.0`3`0`0`1`7

Duffy (S)`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

CNoone (L)`7.0`6`2`2`1`6

Montoursville 3, Berwick 2

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Peters lf`3`0`0`0

Mausteller lf`0`0`0`0

Andrews cf`3`0`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`1`0

Uram`0`1`0`0

Evensen c`3`1`1`0

Lonczynski ss`3`0`1`2

Sult 2b`3`0`0`0

Guerriero rf`3`0`0`0

James`2`0`0`0

DiPippa 3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`3`2

Montoursville`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson lf`4`1`1`0

Ranck ss`2`0`1`0

Frame 2b`3`1`1`0

Evans 3b`1`0`0`0

Rinker 3b-p`3`1`2`1

Conklin 1b`2`0`0`1

Wilson 1b`1`0`0`0

Albert c`3`0`1`1

Aldenderfer rf`2`0`0`0

Mussina rf`1`0`0`0

Batkowski cf`2`0`0`0

Pulizzi`1`0`0`0

Reeder cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`6`3

Berwick`000`000`2 — 2

Montoursville`012`000`x — 3

2B — Evensen, Ranck, Albert

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips (L)`5.2`6`3`2`3`6

Kupsky`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Montoursville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kirby (W)`6.1`2`2`2`1`7

Rinker (S)`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 15, Crestwood 2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Williams cf`2`3`0`0

Daniels 3b`4`2`2`0

Hoffman lf`3`3`2`3

Peters c`5`1`3`3

Balay 1b`5`1`2`4

Lagowy dh`3`1`0`0

VanBlargan dh`1`0`0`0

Tito dh`0`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`5`1`2`1

Mummey 2b`3`0`1`1

Fisher 2b`2`0`0`0

Seiwell p`5`2`2`0

Flaim rf`0`0`0`0

Klesh rf`0`0`0`0

Kupsho cr`0`1`0`0

Almeida cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`38`15`14`12

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`2`2`0

Snyder c`3`0`1`0

Wisniewski 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`1`0`0`0

Lenahan 2b-3b`4`0`1`0

Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`0

Pisano dh`3`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`0`0`0`0

Stofko lf`1`0`1`0

Richards cf`2`0`0`0

Daisey p-2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`5`1

Hazleton Area` `209`004 — 15

Crestwood` `001`010 — 2

2B — Forsythe, Peters 2, Seiwell 2, Babula; HR — Hoffman, Balay

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`6.0`5`2`1`3`4

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (L)`2.2`7`10`4`2`0

Wisniewski`2.1`7`5`5`2`1

Lenahan`1.0`0`0`0`0`0

Wyoming Area 13, Scranton Prep 0

Scranton Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Mulrooney 1b`3`0`1`0

Straw 2b`3`0`1`0

McCormack ss`2`0`1`0

Wilce 3b`2`0`0`0

Barrouk p`2`0`0`0

Boland c`2`0`0`0

Franceschelli cf`2`0`0`0

Ahern rf`2`0`1`0

Williams lf`2`0`1`0

Totals`20`0`5`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`4`2`3`0

Leo 3b`4`2`3`1

Williams cf`2`2`2`1

Scripkunas c`3`1`1`1

Gasek p`2`1`1`2

Janeski 1b`2`1`0`1

Allen ss`2`2`1`1

Slusser`3`1`1`1

Haddock 2b`2`0`0`0

Giardina 2b`1`1`1`4

Totals`25`13`13`12

Scranton Prep` `000`00 — 0

Wyoming Area` `050`8x — 13

HR — Giardina

Scranton Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (L)`4.0`13`13`12`3`5

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`5.0`5`0`0`0`2