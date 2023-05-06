🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-1 to the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at PNC Field. Kole Calhoun had another two-hit night while Jesus Bastidas batted in the only run.

Rochester got on the board in the first. Darren Baker led off with a walk and trotted home on a double from Matt Adams.

In the second, the Red Wings tacked on another as Jeter Downs was hit by a pitch and scored on Richie Martin’s double for a 2-0 lead.

The Red Wings added another run in the fourth thanks to an RBI single from Downs to plate Travis Blankenhorn to make it 3-0.

The RailRiders chipped away with one in the seventh. Back-to-back walks issued to Billy McKinney and Rodolfo Duran put two on for Bastidas, whose RBI double made it 3-1.

Randy Vasquez (L, 0-4) turned in five innings of work, allowing three runs on six hits. He recorded a season-high eight strikeouts. Barrett Loseke tossed two clean innings of work. Aaron McGarity had a 1-2-3 eighth, but gave up a solo shot to Blankenhorn in the ninth.

Paolo Espino (W, 1-1) got the start, going five scoreless. He allowed two hits and struck out six. Luis Reyes left after one inning, letting up one run on four walks. Gerson Moreno pitched two clean frames and Jordan Weems got the final three outs for the save.

The RailRiders take on the Red Wings again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Righty Ryan Weber will get the start for the home team, while Jose Urena gets the ball for Rochester.