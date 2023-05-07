🔊 Listen to this

A trio of Misericordia pitchers worked a shutout, and a four-run fifth inning lifted the Cougars past Lycoming 4-0 to win the MAC Freedom championship.

Misericordia, the top seed in the double-elimination tournament, went 3-0 over three days at Delaware Valley to win the crown. The Warriors would have needed to beat the Cougars twice to claim the title.

Emily Wenner, Marisa Kelly and Alexa McHugh combined for seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. Kelly earned the win with two hitless innings in relief of Wenner.

Kaitlin Redling drove in two runs and had two hits for the Cougars, including a key double.

The fifth innings began as Kelly singled down the left field line and moved to second on Bridget Doherty’s single through the left side. Russo reached on a bunt single to load the bases and Elliott drove in a run with a single through the right side.

Redling doubled to left to make it 3-0 and Emily Susanj drove in a run with an infield single to round out the scoring.

Misericordia (26-11) will now look ahead to the NCAA Division III tournament, with regionals set to begin on May 13.

BASEBALL

Misericordia 4, DeSales 3

The Cougars scored all four runs in the third inning to win their postseason opener, defeating the Bulldogs in Game 1 of their MAC Freedom tournament semifinal series.

Misericordia hosts Game 2 of the best-of-three series at noon Sunday. A DeSales win would force a decisive third game later on Sunday afternoon.

In Saturday’s win, Brock Bollinger had two hits and drove in a run and Jason Sanfilippo added two hits.

David McCurry scattered seven hits over five innings to earn the win and Tyler Leonard worked four scoreless innings to pick up the save.

The second-seeded Cougars stole five bases to fuel a four-run rally in the bottom of the third.

Sanfilippo blooped a single into short right center to start the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After Sanfilippo stole third, Garrett McIlhenney walked to reach base for the 41st straight game and stole second.

Bollinger dropped an RBI double just inside the right field line to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead before Derrick Vosburg’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Bollinger stole third and Madden was hit by a pitch and stole second before Joe Comins beat out a slow roller to third to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead. Comins stole second and Madden came home on a throwing error for the final run.

DeSales got three runs back in the top of the fifth, but Leonard came on in the sixth and shut the door over the final four innings.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens 10, Misericordia 5

The Cougars fell behind in the second quarter and couldn’t catch up to the Ducks in the MAC Freedom championship game.

After a tight first quarter saw the two teams deadlocked at one goal apiece, Stevens woke up the offense in the second quarter, taking a 6-2 lead into halftime.

Michelle Torzilli led Misericordia with two goals. Madelyn Uetz made nine saves in defeat for the Cougars, who had won back-to-back playoff games in triple overtime to reach the title game.

TRACK AND FIELD

MU women 2nd at MAC meet

Misericordia finished second in the women’s team standings and King’s posted its best league finish in program history, taking fifth at the MAC Outdoor Championships at York College.

The Cougars racked up 139 points over the three-day competition, trailing only conference champ Widener with 148. King’s had 67.

On the men’s side, the Monarchs took eighth place in the team standings with 45 points while the Cougars were tied for 13th. Messiah won the men’s title with 132 points.

Leading King’s on the day was Andrew Novrocki, who broke a program record to take silver in the 400.