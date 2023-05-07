🔊 Listen to this

A four-run fourth inning proved the difference-maker as the Tunkhannock softball team beat Williamsport 5-3 at Lycoming College on Saturday.

The Tigers found themselves down early after Williamsport scored a run in the bottom of the first, but took the lead for good in the fourth inning.

Ella McNeff had three of Tunkhannock’s eight hits, including the game’s only triple. Erin Van Ness led the team with two RBI.

Kaya Hannon earned the win in the circle with a complete game three-hitter. She gave up three unearned runs, walked five and struck out three.

Holy Redeemer 9, Holy Cross 4

Abby Williams drove in three runs and earned the win in the circle for Holy Redeemer.

Williams had three hits, and scored twice out of the heart of the Royals’ order. Williams threw three innings, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out four.

Bella Boylan had four hits, including two triples,while Anne Carter had a double and drove in two runs for Holy Redeemer.

North Schuylkill 11, Berwick 0

The Bulldogs were held to two hits in a non-conference loss as the host Spartans scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to end the game an inning early.

Gianna Berlin doubled and Makayla Brown added a single.

BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 9, Western Wayne 5

The Black Knights scored three runs in the top of the first and another three in the top of the third, opening up a 6-0 lead before Western Wayne could get on the board in a non-conference win.

Graedon Finarelli had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Lake-Lehman. Sam Finarelli had two hits and drove in two runs. Spencer Smith earned the win on the mound with two innings of relief work, one of five Black Knights pitchers to take the mound.

Ethan Lamberton had two doubles and drove in three of Western Wayne’s five runs.

Whitehall 6, Wyoming Valley West 4

Mason Sgarlat wen 3-for-4 with a dobule and two RBI, but the Spartans couldn’t overcome six errors that led to four unearned runs in a non-conference loss on the road.

Max Lopuhovsky added a double and an RBI for Valley West, which drew seven walks.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 14, State College 8

Gabe DeLuna recorded his 300th career faceoff win as the Blue Knights earned a non-conference victory on the road.

Jack Herron (6 goals, assist) and Matt Swartz (5 goals, assist) combined for 11 goals. Xavier Beaulac added two goal and an assist while Quinn Kelly finished with 14 saves in net.

Lake-Lehman 14, Lakeland 7

Gavin Paraschak had a huge day, scoring nine goals as the Black Knights beat Lakeland.

Jeremy Janosov scored two goals to back up Paraschak, while Jake Olson had a goal and a team-high four assists. Andrew Evans made 13 saves for Lake-Lehman.

Ethan Roberts led Lakeland with a hat trick. Goalie Julian Kane made 19 saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hazleton Area 15, North Pocono 11

Three Cougars scored a hat trick or better as Hazleton Area put away North Pocono.

Taylor Kilker had five goals to lead Hazleton Area, and Kacy Kilker had four goals and two assists. Faith Russo had three goals.

Amaya Monacelli had five goals and a pair of assists to lead North Pocono.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 5, Williamsport 3

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K. Hannon p`4`0`0`0

McNeff 2b`3`1`3`0

Wood 1b`4`1`2`1

Fenton`0`0`0`0

Marabell c`2`0`0`0

Karp c`0`2`0`0

Huff 3b`3`0`0`1

Van Ness lf`3`1`1`2

Patton ss`3`0`0`0

M. Hannon rf`3`0`2`1

James cf`3`0`0`0

Kinney pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`5`8`5

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Blair ss`3`1`0`0

Robinson cf`2`1`0`0

Becte`4`0`0`0

Chilson 1b`3`0`1`0

Reed p-lf`3`0`0`0

T. McAnelly lf-p`3`0`1`0

Lorson rf`1`0`1`0

Robertson rf`2`1`0`0

Vollman 3b`2`0`0`0

Harding 2b`1`0`0`0

Cox`0`0`0`0

E. McAnelly pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`3`3`1

Tunkhannock`000`400`1 — 5

Williamsport`100`000`2 — 3

2B — Wood. 3B — McNeff.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K. Hannon (W)`7.0`3`3`0`5`3

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed (L)`5.0`5`4`4`2`2

K. McAnelly`2.0`3`1`1`1`0

Holy Redeemer 9, Holy Cross 4

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`4`2`2`1

Whitman`5`2`2`1

Paulukonis`3`0`0`0

Williams`4`2`3`3

Carter`4`0`1`2

Pecuch`4`0`1`1

Hayden`4`0`1`1

Stetz-Madden`2`0`0`0

Lombardi`2`0`0`0

Boylan`4`3`4`0

Totals`36`9`13`8

Holy Cross`AB`R`H`BI

Wywoda`3`0`2`0

Ross`1`0`0`0

Cerminaro`2`1`1`1

Galella`2`1`2`0

Schmidt`5`0`2`1

Hassaj`4`0`0`0

Charles`1`0`0`0

Marinelli`2`0`1`0

Idhaw`1`0`0`0

Pavlowski`2`1`0`0

Coroniti`3`0`1`0

Scalese`1`0`0`0

Mendicino`1`1`0`0

Rogers`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`4`9`2

Holy Redeemer`004`301`1 — 9

Holy Cross`010`300`0 — 4

2B — Carter, Williams, Boylan, Schmidt. 3B — Boylan 2.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (W)`3.0`2`1`1`3`4

Carter`4`7`3`3`1`3

Holy Cross`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Schmidt (L)`7.0`13`9`6`2`10

North Schuylkill 11, Berwick 0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`2`0`0`0

BSiegel lf`3`0`0`0

Caladie c`3`0`0`0

NYankowsky 3b`2`0`0`0

Brown 2b`2`0`1`0

Berlin`3`0`1`0

Rauch p`2`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`2`0`0`0

Carro cf`1`0`0`0

Welsh`1`0`0`0

MSiegel cr-rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`2`0

North Schuylkill`AB`R`H`BI

Kuzio 1b`2`2`1`0

DeAngelo ss`3`2`1`1

Taylor c`4`1`2`1

Dinger p`4`1`1`2

Slotcavage cf`3`3`1`2

Frie 3b`3`1`2`1

Correll lf`2`1`0`0

Brouse `1`0`1`1

Koutch rf`3`0`1`1

Weikel 2b`2`0`0`0

Flynn cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`11`10`9

Berwick` `000`000 — 0

North Schuylkill` `500`015 — 11

2B — Berlin, DeAngelo, Kuzio; 3B — Dinger, Frie; HR — Slotcavage

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rauch (L)`5.1`10`11`7`5`3

North Schuylkill`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dinger (W)`6.0`2`0`0`2`7

BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 9, Western Wayne 5

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf-p`3`1`0`0

Naugle lf`2`1`0`0

Jones lf-rf`1`1`1`0

G. Finarelli c`4`2`3`1

Prudy c`0`0`0`0

Kaiser cf`3`0`1`0

Bean p-3b`4`0`0`2

Smith p-lf`1`2`1`0

S. Finarelli 1b`3`1`2`2

Gaus`1`0`0`0

Jenkins 3b-p`2`0`1`2

Evans 2b`1`0`0`0

Borchert`0`0`0`0

Warzynski dh`1`0`0`0

Bucholtz dh`1`0`0`0

Wallace ss`3`1`1`0

Smigielski`1`0`0`0

Totals`31`9`10`7

Western Wayne`AB`R`H`BI

Decandis cf`3`1`0`0

Maiocco rf`4`0`0`0

Janiszewski c`3`2`2`0

Grodack p-ss`3`1`1`0

Lamberton 3b`4`1`2`3

Chapman 2b`4`0`0`1

Leyshon lf`3`0`2`0

Baldini dh`1`0`1`0

Benidict 1b`2`0`0`0`

Durso ss-p`4`0`0`0

Totals`31`5`8`4

Lake-Lehman`303`012`0 — 9

Western Wayne`002`010`2 — 5

2B — Lamberton 2, Grodack, G. Finarelli, S. Finarelli.

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bean`2.0`2`0`0`1`3

Jenkins`2.0`3`2`0`1`2

Smith (W)`2.0`1`1`1`0`2

Sholtis`0.2`2`2`2`1`1

Morris`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Western Wayne`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Grodack (L)`5.0`6`7`6`3`7

Durso`2.0`4`2`1`1`1

Whitehall 6, Wyoming Valley West 4

Wyoming Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`3`1`1`0

Sgarlat 1b`4`0`3`2

Lopuhovsky ss`3`0`1`1

Escalante 3b`4`0`0`0

Ruddy cf`1`0`0`0

Buss dh`2`1`1`0

Gorham lf`3`0`0`0

Hospoder rf`2`0`1`0

Klem rf`0`1`0`0

Kern c`2`1`0`0

Matello p`1`0`0`0

Klosko p`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`7`3

Whitehall`AB`R`H`BI

Carfara 3b`3`2`1`0

Kotsch cf`3`0`1`1

Ness 2b`4`2`2`0

Miller p`0`0`0`0

Rader dh`3`1`1`0

Duld 1b`3`1`1`1

Reichenbach rf`3`0`1`0

Koury lf`2`0`0`0

Hoderewski cf`3`0`1`0

Loyd ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`8`2

2B — Sgarlat, Lopuhovsky, Buss, Carfara, Kotsch, Ness; HR — Duld

Wyoming Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Matello`3.2`4`3`2`1`1

Klosko (L)`2.1`4`3`0`1`4

Whitehall`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Miller (W)`7.0`7`4`4`7`5