The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Rochester Red Wings 8-6 on Sunday. The team had a season-high 14 hits in the come from behind victory. Franchy Cordero came up big with a bases clearing double in the eighth.

SWB took the series four games to two.

Rochester got on the board first. After a leadoff walk from Darren Baker, he trotted home on a grounder from Jeter Downs.

The RailRiders tied it up in the third. Wilmer Difo began the frame with a single. A stolen base and a wild pitch pushed him to third. Elijah Dunham’s RBI single sent him home.

In the fifth, Matt Adams shot a line drive to center field for a solo homer to take a 2-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth. Estevan Florial single and Kole Calhoun walked to put two on. Andres Chaparro doubled to bring them both in. Franchy Cordero followed with a base knock of his own to send Chaparro across the plate. SWB had a 4-2 advantage.

The Red Wings were there again in the sixth. A sacrifice fly from Derek Hill and a solo shot from Jake Alu tied things up at four.

Rochester got the lead by creating a run in the seventh. Jeter Downs walked, stole a base, moved over on a groundout, and rushed home on a wild pitch.

Another sacrifice fly from Hill sent Cody Wilson home for a 6-4 advantage.

The RailRiders stormed back in the eighth. Billy McKinney smoked a ground-rule double to center field. Calhoun swatted him in to make it 6-5. Back-to-back walks put Dunham and Chaparro on to load the bases. Cordero came up big with a bases clearing double to dead center. SWB led 8-6.

Tanner Tully tossed the first four innings allowing just one unearned run. He allowed four hits and four walks while striking out four. Deivi Garcia pitched an inning and two thirds giving up three runs. DJ Snelten finished out the sixth but allowed one run to score. Michael Gomez also let up one run in his outing. Greg Weissert (W, 1-0) got the final out of the eighth and tossed a scoreless ninth for the win.

Joan Adon pitched 4.1 innings of eight hit four run ball. He walked four and struck out four. Jose Ferrer tossed an inning and two thirds clean. Jose Mujica gave up two runs on three hits in his outing. Gerson Moreno (L, 0-2) came on to finish the eighth but let up two walks and a bases clearing double.

The RailRiders will continue their two-week homestand next Tuesday against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Mitch Spence is set to start with a 6:05 PM first pitch.