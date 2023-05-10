🔊 Listen to this

Julia Glowacki hit another milestone for Crestwood girls lacrosse, recording her 300th career point during Tuesday’s 15-5 victory over Lake-Lehman.

Glowacki finished with two goals and three assists in support of 11 combined goals by Isabella Caporuscio (six goals, assist) and Grace Pasternick (five goals).

Morgan Koons made 15 saves in net while Kenneie Huber had four helpers.

Rachel Galasso and Olivia Corcoran each scored two goals apiece for the Black Knights.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 19, Abington Heights 3

Jack Herron figured in on 11 goals, scoring five and setting up six more for the Blue Knights. Xavier Beaulac had a game-high seven goals and added an assist.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 15, Dallas 0

Kaya Hannon threw a one-hitter as the Tigers scored 10 runs in the third inning en route to a four-inning victory. Hannon finished with 10 strikeouts out of 12 total outs.

Sydney Huff had the big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBI. Ella McNeff also went 3-for-3, adding an RBI. Hannon also knocked in a pair of runs.

Carolyn Comitz doubled for the Mountaineers.

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

Gianna Adams pitched a two-hit shutout in a five-inning win, recording 13 of her 15 outs by strikeout.

Ava Callahan led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Bella Giardina (RBI) also had two hits with a double.

Olivia Mitchell and Ella Richards had the hits for the Comets.

Hazleton Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Cougars racked up 16 hits in a five-inning victory, getting three apiece from Madison Forsythe (double, triple, 3 RBI), Alyson Mummey (two RBI) and Olivia Williams (double).

Ashley Seiwell added a double and two RBI while striking out six for the win in the circle.

Haley Martin drove in both runs for the Wolfpack.

Wyoming Area 15, Wyoming Valley West 2

Jocelyn Williams finished 3-for-4 with a double, two triples and four RBI to power the Warriors to a five-inning win.

Kayla Leo also drove in four runs while going 2-for-4 with a double, Alexa Gasek was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Renee Haddock went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Nora Yurko tripled and drove in a run for the Spartans.

Berwick 15, Nanticoke Area 4

The Bulldogs scored in every inning before ending the game in six, finishing with 16 hits.

Kaite Caladie and Emma Welsh both had three hits and two RBI to lead the way. Nicole Yankowsky added two hits and drove in two runs while Gianna Berlin had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Makayla Brown and Lauren Rauch combined to strike out 11.

Haylee Shotwell went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for the Trojanettes. Kelsey Clark was 2-for-3 with a double.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, North Pocono 0

The Royals picked up a 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 sweep behind senior Cody Rood (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Johnnathan Rocha (9 kills, 6 blocks), Yovanney Martinez (2 kills, 1 assist), Jack Wasiakowski (20 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists) and Joshua Rocha (8 kills, 6 service points, 3 assists).

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Tigers continued their strong season with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 sweep.

Evanston Myers had eight kills and 14 assists. Shane Macko added 10 kills and 10 assists while Marcus Binner recorded 19 service points.

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Trojans earned a 25-18, 25-16, 25-9 sweep of the rival Hawkeyes.

Leading the effort were Nick Hornlein (14 service points, 5 aces, 7 kills, 2 assists, 6 digs), Josh Hornlein (6 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 digs) and Liam Mullery (1 ace, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs).

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Berwick 1

The Wolfpack knocked off the Bulldogs 28-26, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 15, Dallas 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`3`2`3`1

KHannon p`3`0`1`2

Wood 1b`2`2`1`1

Marabell c`3`0`1`2

VanNess lf-rf`3`2`2`1

Huff 3b`3`1`3`5

Dana 3b`0`0`0`0

Patton ss`3`2`1`1

MHannon rf`3`2`2`1

Kinney lf`0`2`0`0

James cf`2`1`1`1

Fenton cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`15`15`15

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Smith rf`2`0`0`0

Spaciano ss`2`0`0`0

Comitz 1b`2`0`1`0

Cruz p-3b`2`0`0`0

Porasky 3b-p`1`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Maier cf`1`0`0`0

Riley c`1`0`0`0

Smacchi lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`1`0

Tunkhannock` `31(10)`1 —15

Dallas` `000`0 — 0

2B — Huff 2, Van Ness, Patton, Comitz

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KHannon (W)`4.0`1`0`0`1`10

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`2.1`10`11`8`0`0

Porasky`1.2`5`4`4`1`0

Pittston Area 11, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`0`0`0

Snyder c`3`0`0`0

Wisnewski cf`2`0`0`0

Butler 3b`1`0`0`0

Lenahan 2b`2`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`0`0

Mitchell 1b`2`0`1`0

Stofko lf`2`0`0`0

Daisey p`1`0`0`0

Richards ph`1`0`1`0

Totals`18`0`2`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`2`2`1`1

Adams p`3`2`1`0

ACallahan c`3`2`2`4

Giardina 2b`2`2`2`1

Herbert ss`1`1`0`0

Mehal ph`1`1`1`1

Mihlaka 3b`3`0`1`1

Gorzkowski 1b`2`0`0`0

GCallahan ph`1`0`0`1

Soto rf`3`1`2`1

CHintze lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`24`11`10`10

Crestwood` `000`00 — 0

Pittston Area` `260`3x — 11

2B — ACallahan, Giardina

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (L)`3+`8`10`7`3`0

Lenahan`1.0`2`1`1`0`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`5.0`2`0`0`2`13

Hazleton Area 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Sekelsky cf`3`0`0`0

Burke 3b`2`1`1`0

Keating lf-p`3`0`0`0

Mazurek dh`2`1`1`0

McGuinness`0`0`0`0

Dixon rf-1b`1`0`0`0

HMartin 1b-rf`2`0`1`2

Eddy c`2`0`0`0

Santiago ss`1`0`1`0

Franco 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`2`4`2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Williams cf-p`3`2`3`0

Daniels 3b`3`0`1`0

VanBlargan cf`0`0`0`0

Hoffman lf-3b`4`1`2`1

Peters c`2`2`2`0

Swiech c`0`0`0`0

Balay 1b`3`1`1`1

Klesh 1b`0`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`3`2`3`3

Lagowy ss`0`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`3`2`3`2

Seiwell p`3`1`1`2

Tito lf`0`0`0`0

Flaim rf`3`0`0`0

Kupsho cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`12`16`9

Wilkes-Barre Area` `200`00 — 2

Hazleton Area` `304`41 — 12

2B — Seiwell, Forsythe, Williams; 3B — Forsythe

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KMartin (L)`4.0`15`11`11`1`0

Keating`0+`1`1`1`0`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`4.2`4`2`2`3`6

Williams`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Wyoming Area 15, Wyoming Valley West 2

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`3`3`2`0

Leo 3b`4`3`2`4

Williams cf`4`4`3`4

AGasek p`4`0`3`2

Scripkunas c`4`0`1`0

Janeski 1b`4`0`2`1

Allen ss`3`1`0`0

Giardina`1`0`0`0

Hallman`1`1`0`0

Haddock 2b`3`2`3`1

Slusser 2b`1`1`0`0

Totals`32`15`16`13

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`1`2`0

Yurko 2b`3`1`1`1

MAustra c`2`0`0`0

Hand ss`2`0`0`0

KAustra 3b`2`0`0`0

Shaver cf`2`0`1`0

Yenalevitch p`2`0`0`0

Yeisley rf`2`0`0`0

Bottoms lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`2`4`1

Wyoming Area` `240`36 — 15

Valley West` `000`02 — 2

2B — Williams, Leo, AGasek; 3B — Williams 2; Yurko

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

AGasek (W)`5.0`4`2`2`1`4

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`4.0`15`13`12`1`1

Not reported`1.0`1`2`1`0`0

Berwick 15, Nanticoke Area 4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`5`1`1`1

BSiegel lf`3`3`2`0

Byers lf`0`0`0`0

Caladie 2b`5`3`3`2

NYankowsky 3b`4`2`2`2

Brown p`3`2`1`1

Berlin 1b`5`3`2`1

MSiegel rf`1`0`1`1

Welsh c`4`1`3`2

Savoy 1b`4`0`0`0

Rauch 1b-p`0`0`0`0

Carro cf`3`0`1`0

Totals`37`15`16`10

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`1`2`3

Reed rf-2b`2`0`1`1

Nice p`2`0`0`0

Heffron cf`3`0`0`0

Johnson 3b`2`1`0`0

Clark lf-rf`3`1`2`0

Emel 2b-1b`3`0`0`0

Smith c`1`0`0`0

Stratton 1b`1`1`0`0

Corkel 1b-lf`0`0`0`0

Muhammad lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`4`5`4

Berwick` `302`253 — 15

Nanticoke Area` `040`000 — 4

2B — Berlin, Clark; 3B — Shotwell

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`4.0`5`4`4`3`6

Rauch`2.0`0`0`0`1`5

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`6.0`16`15`10`6`1