Crestwood scored three times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 7-5 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball Tuesday.

Chaz Wright doubled and had three RBI for Crestwood. Joe Moratori was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Nathan Stortz also had two RBI.

Trevor Miller pitched two innings of relief to get the victory.

WBA’s Justin Prudente homered and had three RBI. Ryan Novakowski had two doubles. Nick Gibbon doubled, singled and knocked in two runs.

Wyoming Seminary 12, Northwest 4

Matthew Spera was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI as the Blue Knights won a non-conference game.

Antek Evan added a double, single and two runs scored. Alex Aiello threw 6.2 innings, striking out six, to get the win.

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke Area 1

Wyoming Area reliever Matt Rusinchak shut down Nanticoke Area over the final four innings as the Warriors posted a win.

Rusinchak allowed one hit and fanned two. Jeremy Layland, Jack Mathis, Jacob Snyder and Nate Novakowski all had an RBI.

Brandon Wozniak drove in Nanticoke Area’s only run.

Bethlehem Catholic 6, Wyoming Valley West 5

Bethlehem Catholic scored four unearned runs in the third inning and held off host Wyoming Valley West.

Becahi center fielder Matt Wert made a game-saving sliding catch off of a line drive off the bat of Max Lopuhovsky to end the game.

D’Vonte Rivers was 3-for-4 with a double for Valley West. Noah Gorham had two RBI.

Hanover Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Jake Vigorito was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Hanover Area defeated MMI Prep.

Brett Martinez added a double and single and scored three times. He also pitched six innings to get the win.

Andy Burns was 4-for-4 for MMI. Caleb Skuba has the Preppers’ only RBI.

Parkland 7, Hazleton Area 3

Matthew Razzis had two RBI for Parkland as it defeated Hazleton Area in the completion of a game suspended April 15 because of weather.

Crestwood 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`3`2`0

Wright ss`4`2`1`3

Moratori 1b`4`0`3`2

Stortz c`4`0`0`2

Dean 3b`4`0`0`0

Makowski`3`0`0`0

Czapla cf`2`0`0`0

Domzalski`1`0`0`0

Miller rf-p`3`0`1`0

Keil p`1`0`0`0

Litchkofski p`1`0`1`0

Lomerson rf`0`0`0`0

Wanchisen`1`0`1`0

McManus rf`0`2`0`0

Totals`32`7`9`7

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik cf`4`1`1`0

Rivera Montero`3`0`0`0

Bottger p-ss`4`1`1`0

Prudente 3b`4`1`2`3

Novakowski 1b`3`1`2`0

Fernandes`0`1`0`0

Howe ss-1b`4`0`0`0

Sincavage c`2`0`1`0

Jones rf`0`0`0`0

Gibbon`3`0`2`2

Fritz lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`29`5`9`5

Crestwood`200`020`3 — 7

Wilkes-Barre Area`302`000`0 — 5

2B — Wright, Gibbon, Sincavage, Novakowski 2. HR — Prudente.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Keil`1.1`4`3`3`2`0

Litchkofski`3.2`3`2`2`3`4

Miller (W)`2.0`2`0`0`0`2

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (L)`6`7`6`3`0`7

Novakowski`1`2`1`1`0`0

Wyoming Seminary 12, Northwest 4

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Noss ss-p`4`1`1`0

Garcia cf`3`0`0`0

Cavuto dh`2`2`1`1

Sorber p-2b`3`0`1`2

Wilson 3b-p`3`0`0`0

Dietz rf`3`1`1`0

Moyer 1b`2`0`0`0

Mieczkowski`1`0`0`0

Bau c`3`0`0`0

Parnell lf`3`0`1`1

Totals`27`4`5`4

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Spera cf`5`2`3`4

Donovan lf-p`5`1`1`1

Vought 1b`4`0`0`1

Evan ss`4`2`2`0

Vodzak c`1`0`0`0

Aiello p-lf`1`2`0`0

Comitz dh`2`0`0`0

Finlay dh`1`2`1`1

Fenster 2b`1`1`0`1

Kraus 3b`3`0`0`1

Phillips-McGraw cr`0`1`0`0

Michaels cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`12`7`9

Northwest`201`000`1 — 4

Wyoming Seminary`103`035`x — 12

2B — Parnell, Evan, Spera. HR — Cavuto.

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sorber (L)`4.1`4`7`5`6`5

Wilson`1.1`2`5`2`4`2

Noss`0.1`1`0`0`0`1

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aiello (W)`6.2`5`4`4`1`6

Donovan`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke Area 1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

C.Noone 2b`4`1`1`0

Layland c`2`0`0`1

Mathis ss`4`1`1`1

Moser 1b`3`1`0`0

Morgan`0`0`0`0

Snyder dh`4`0`2`1

Novakowski 3b`3`0`1`1

B.Noone rf`3`0`0`0

Rusinchak lf-p`2`1`0`0

DeLucca cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`5`4

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

D.Shemanski c`1`0`0`0

Butczynski rf`3`1`1`0

Spencer p-3b`3`0`0`0

J.Shemanski dh`1`0`0`0

Wozniak ss-p`3`0`1`1

Harter lf`2`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`2`0`1`0

Miller 3b-ss`2`0`0`0

Raggi`1`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`2`0`0`0

Fine cr`0`0`0`0

Ball cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`1`3`1

Wyoming Area`003`000`1 — 4

Nanticoke Area`001`000`0 — 1

2B — Mathis

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin`1.1`0`0`0`4`1

Krogulski (W)`1.2`2`1`1`2`0

Rusinchak (S)`4.0`1`0`0`0`2

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (L)`4.2`4`3`2`1`3

Wozniak`2.1`1`1`0`0`1

Bethlehem Catholic 6, Wyo. Valley West 5

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`4`1`3`0

Sgarlat 3b`4`1`1`0

Lopuhovsky ss`3`1`1`1

Buss 1b`3`1`2`0

Gorham lf`3`1`1`2

Escalante rf`3`0`2`1

Klem rf`0`0`0`0

Dubaskas cf`2`0`0`0

Heidcavage p`0`0`0`0

Mattello p`0`0`0`0

Hospoder dh`3`0`0`0

Kern c`3`0`0`0

Totals`28`5`10`4

Becahi`AB`R`H`BI

Wert ss`4`1`2`0

Radar 2b`4`0`1`0

Hrovsis 1b`3`1`0`0

Taylor dh`4`0`1`0

Casciano p`0`0`0`0

McCoy 2b`4`1`2`1

Fryer lf`3`0`0`0

Richards c`2`0`0`0

Tsihlis rf`2`1`1`0

Blawn 3b`3`2`1`0

Totals`29`6`8`1

linescore not provided

2B — Rivers, Lopuhovsky, Taylor.

Becahi`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Casciano (W)`6`9`5`5`2`3

Hrovsis (S)`1`1`0`0`0`1

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mattello (L)`4`7`6`3`1`7

Heidcavage`3`1`0`0`1`4

Hanover Area 4, MMI Prep 1

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`4`1`4`0

Kranyak 2b`4`0`1`0

Witner c`4`0`1`0

McDermott rf`3`0`0`0

Skuba lf`2`0`1`1

Williams p`3`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b`3`0`0`0

Pantages cf`0`0`0`0

Pesotine dh`3`0`0`0

Horvat 3b`2`0`1`0

Radzwich ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`1`8`1

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez p`2`3`2`0

Rivas 2b`3`0`0`0

Klein cf`2`1`1`1

Vigorito 3b`3`0`2`3

Fuller c`2`0`0`0

Schiel ss`1`0`0`0

Bohinski dh`1`0`1`0

Seriani lf`2`0`0`0

Witman ph`1`0`0`0

Romanelli rf`2`0`0`0

Fallon ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`20`4`6`4

MMI Prep`100`000`0 — 1

Hanover Area`101`020`x — 4

2B — Martinez, Vigorito.

MMI`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`4.1`6`4`4`5`5

Skuba`1.2`0`0`0`2`3

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez (W)`6`7`1`1`2`4

Klein (S)`1`1`0`0`0`1