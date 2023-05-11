🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The decision was difficult yet logical in a baseball sense.

Wyoming Valley West freshman D’Vonte Rivers was 3-for-3 with two doubles Wednesday as he stepped into the batter’s box in the seventh inning. So he bunted.

Rivers’ perfect sacrifice set up senior Mason Sgarlat to send a line-drive single to center as the Spartans defeated Crestwood 2-1 in walk-off fashion in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Sgarlat scored Tyler Ruddy, who opened the seventh with a walk and moved to second on Rivers’ bunt. The win improved Valley West to 8-4 in the division and 8-8 overall.

“D’Vonte Rivers is arguably one of the top freshman baseball players in the state of Pennsylvania,” Valley West coach Ron Musto said. “But there comes a point where you’ve got to play the game of baseball. We had all the confidences in the world with Sgarlat, Max (Lupohovsky) and (Luke) Buss behind him that that’s the baseball move right there.”

Sgarlat not only gave Valley West the victory, he also gave himself the pitching win. He threw a complete game, striking out seven and surrendering six hits.

Sgarlat and Crestwood starter Trevor Dean locked up in a pitcher’s duel until Crestwood finally broke the scoreless tie in the sixth.

Joe Moratori singled with one out. An out later, Dean doubled in the left-center gap and the ball rolled to a stop at the fence. The Spartans did an excellent job relaying the ball to home, but Moratori just beat the tag.

Valley West tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, albeit in less dramatic fashion. Buss reached on a one-out infield single. Dan Escalante sent him to third with a two-out double. Jake Dubaskas then tried to check swing on a 2-2 pitch. Instead, he made contact and the ball crawled in the grass toward third and died before Crestwood third baseman Ben Keil could make a play, allowing Buss to score.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by Crestwood, which finished 5-9 in the division and 11-9 overall. The Comets won’t play again until May 22 in the District 2/4 Class 5A playoffs, with Abington Heights appearing to be the likely opponent. They had a rough April when they lost eight of 12 games.

“When we got to that point, we turned the corner and started getting our pitching under control,” Crestwood coach Sean Foley said. “They were keeping us in games, and the top of our lineup started getting really hot. Our first three guys are hitting over .400, and once they started getting on base and pushing the action, the wins started to accumulate for us.”

Wyoming Valley West 2, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`0`0`0

Wright ss`2`0`0`0

Moratori 1b`3`1`1`0

Stortz c`2`0`0`0

Dean p`3`0`2`1

Makowski dh`3`0`1`0

Duffy lf-p`0`0`0`0

Czapla cf`2`0`0`0

Wanchisen ph`1`0`1`0

Miller rf`3`0`1`0

Keil 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`6`1

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`3`0`3`0

Sgarlat p`4`0`1`1

Lupohovsky ss`3`0`0`0

Buss 1b`2`1`1`0

Gorham lf`3`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`3`0`2`0

Dubaskas cf`3`0`1`1

Kern c`3`0`0`0

Ruddy rf`2`1`0`0

Totals`26`2`8`2

Crestwood`000`001`0 — 1

Valley West`000`001`1 — 2

2B — Dean, Miller, Rivers 2, Escalante.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean`6.0`7`1`1`1`9

Duffy (L)`0.1`1`1`1`1`0

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat (W)`7`6`1`1`1`7