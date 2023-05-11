🔊 Listen to this

After surrendering the lead in the top of the ninth, the RailRiders needed just four pitches in the home half to atone on Wednesday.

Michael Hermosillo drove a 2-1 pitch over the fence in left-center to open the bottom of the ninth and give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre its first walk-off victory of the season, a 4-3 matinee win over Omaha at PNC Field.

Hermosillo’s 423-foot blast answered a Nick Loftin sacrifice fly earlier in the inning that had tied the game. It also gave the RailRiders their first four-game winning streak of the season.

New York Yankees standout Luis Severino made a rehab start on the mound, going 3.1 innings, allowing two hits — including a solo home run in the third — while striking out three and walking one.

The Storm Chasers went up 2-0 in the top of the fifth before the RailRiders answered with three runs later in the inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with no outs, tying the game on a Wilmer Difo single and an Estevan Florial walk. Andres Chaparro later drew a one-out walk to take the lead.

Aaron McGarity pitched the last two innings and picked up the win despite a blown save.