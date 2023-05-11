Click here to subscribe today or Login.
After surrendering the lead in the top of the ninth, the RailRiders needed just four pitches in the home half to atone on Wednesday.
Michael Hermosillo drove a 2-1 pitch over the fence in left-center to open the bottom of the ninth and give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre its first walk-off victory of the season, a 4-3 matinee win over Omaha at PNC Field.
Hermosillo’s 423-foot blast answered a Nick Loftin sacrifice fly earlier in the inning that had tied the game. It also gave the RailRiders their first four-game winning streak of the season.
New York Yankees standout Luis Severino made a rehab start on the mound, going 3.1 innings, allowing two hits — including a solo home run in the third — while striking out three and walking one.
The Storm Chasers went up 2-0 in the top of the fifth before the RailRiders answered with three runs later in the inning.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre loaded the bases with no outs, tying the game on a Wilmer Difo single and an Estevan Florial walk. Andres Chaparro later drew a one-out walk to take the lead.
Aaron McGarity pitched the last two innings and picked up the win despite a blown save.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.