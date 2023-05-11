🔊 Listen to this

Gavin Paraschak scored 11 goals, including the 200th of his career, as Lake-Lehman defeated Bellefonte 18-4 Wednesday in a non-conference boys lacrosse game.

Paraschak also had five assists. Hayden Evans added three goals and an assist. Landon Schuckers had two goals and two assists. Jake Olson scored twice and had an assist. Andrew Evans made nine saves.

Delaware Valley 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Peyton LaRocco led Delaware Valley with five goals and two assists.

Xander Kelly added three goals and two assists. Noah Rabolli had a team-high six assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 15, Danville 13

Isabella Caporuscio scored seven goals and had two assists in Crestwood’s non-conference win.

Julia Glowacki finished with three goals and two assists. Hannah Ziegler and Grace Pasternick each had a goal and an assist.

BASEBALL

Pittston Area 8, Berwick 0

Elijah Barr and TJ Johnson combined on a one-hit shutout as Barr went six innings while striking out 10 without a walk. Johnson pitched the seventh and fanned two.

Drew Menendez went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI while Barr finished 2-for-4 with a triple.

Thomas Andrews had the hit for the Bulldogs.

Dallas 8, Tunkhannock 2

Sam Barrouk tossed a two-hitter without allowing an earned run as Dallas won on the road.

Zach Paczewski homered, drove in two runs and was one of five Mountaineers to finish with two hits.

Aiden Paduck doubled for the Tigers.

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Brett Antolick starred at the plate and on the mound to power the Cougars to a five-inning victory. Antolick homered, added a double and drove in five runs while also striking out nine in a complete game win.

Grant Russo was hit by a pitch in all four plate appearances, scoring three runs and picking up an RBI for his trouble.

Ryan Novakowski singled and drove in the lone run for the Wolfpack.

Montoursville 11, Holy Redeemer 9

Holy Redeemer scored six times in the fifth innings, but couldn’t complete its comeback in a non-conference game.

Colin Whitman and Nick Mazzarella each had two RBI for the Royals, who outhit Montoursville 12-8.

MMI Prep 10, Lincoln Leadership 7

MMI Prep scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to rally past Lincoln Leadership Academy.

Nick Pantages led the offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBI. Heath Williams also brought home three runs.

SOFTBALL

Nanticoke Area 18, Wyoming Seminary 3

Cecily Johnson finished 3-for-4 with a double and seven RBI as the Trojanettes scored 11 in the bottom of the fourth to end the game there.

Kelsey Clark went 4-for-4 with an RBI while Haylee Shotwell added three hits. Lilli Nice allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out six.

Cassidy Skoronski tripled and drove in a run for the Blue Knights.

Northwest 14, Hanover Area 0

Jordin Bowman and Charleigh Miner were each 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI as Northwest won in five innings.

Addisyn Diltz was 4-for-4 for the Rangers, who finished with 21 hits.

Brenna Slusser and Lydia Chafin each had a single for Hanover Area.

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Area 0

Abby Williams was 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBI as the Royals defeated Wyoming Area.

Lauren Whitman and Payton Parker were each 3-for-4 with a double. Whitman scored three times.

Anne Carter threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts.

Anna Wisnewski had a pair of singles by Wyoming Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Blue Ridge 3, Berwick 0

The Bulldogs dropped a 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 match to the Raiders.

Jayden Powell finished with six kills for Berwick while Jayden Charles had six digs and Ethan Esquilin added four kills.

BASEBALL

Pittston Area 8, Berwick 0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`5`1`0`0

DeLucca cf`4`1`1`0

Davis rf`3`1`0`1

Barr p-2b`4`0`2`0

Menendez 1b`3`1`3`4

Aftewicz c`2`0`1`0

Ranieli`3`0`1`1

Cerasaro lf`3`0`0`1

Cencetti 3b`2`0`1`1

Mead cr`0`3`0`0

Bonomo cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`8`9`8

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`3`0`1`0

Sult rf-3b`3`0`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`3`0`0`0

Lonczynski ss-p`2`0`0`0

Evensen c`2`0`0`0

Guerriero lf-rf`3`0`0`0

James`2`0`0`0

Uram`1`0`0`0

Kupsky 2b`2`0`0`0

DiPippa 3b-ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`1`0

Pittston Area`410`030`0 — 8

Berwick`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Menendez; 3B — Barr

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`6.0`1`0`0`0`10

Johnson`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mausteller (L)`4.1`7`8`4`2`2

Lonczynski`2.2`2`0`0`2`0

Dallas 8, Tunkhannock 2

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`2`1`2`1

Paczewski ss`4`1`2`2

Peters rf`4`0`2`1

Nocito 2b`3`0`1`0

Rischawy lf`4`1`1`0

Healey 1b`3`2`2`0

Geskey 3b`3`1`2`1

Shaver`3`0`0`1

Leandri`0`0`0`0

Timinski cf`3`2`1`0

Totals`29`8`13`6

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`3`1`0`0

Munley c`2`0`0`0

Paduck cf`3`1`1`0

Welles 1b`3`0`0`0

Roxby p-3b`3`0`0`0

Gregory lf`2`0`0`0

Kozlansky p`2`0`0`0

Volker rf`3`0`1`0

DeMarco 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`2`0

Dallas`012`013`1 — 8

Tunkhannock`100`100`0 — 2

2B — Geskey, Peters, Paduck; HR — Paczewski

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`7.0`2`2`0`2`3

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby (L)`5.0`8`5`4`3`5

Kozlansky`2.0`5`3`3`0`0

Hazleton Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1 (5 inn.)

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik cf`2`0`0`0

Montero 2b`2`0`0`0

Bottger ss`3`1`1`0

Prudente 3b-p`2`0`1`0

Novakowski 1b`2`0`1`1

Wiedlich 1b`0`0`0`0

Howe p-3b`2`0`0`0

Sincavage c`2`0`0`0

Fritz lf`2`0`0`0

Jones rf`2`0`0`0

Fernandes cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`3`1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`0`3`0`1

Antolick p`3`1`2`5

Florentino rf`2`0`0`1

Brito`0`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`1`0`0`0

Gonzalez 3b`2`1`1`1

Higgins 1b`1`0`0`0

Yakubowski 1b`0`0`0`0

DeLaCruz c`2`2`0`0

Halcisak lf`2`2`1`0

Schmidt 2b`1`0`0`0

Peters`1`0`0`0

Rossi cf`2`1`1`1

Guzman cf`0`1`0`0

Totals`18`11`5`9

Wilkes-Barre Area` `100`00 — 1

Hazleton Area` `124`4x — 11

2B — Antolick; HR — Antolick

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Howe (L)`3.2`4`11`6`4`5

Prudente`0.1`1`0`0`0`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Antolick (W)`5.0`3`1`1`2`9

Montoursville 11, Holy Redeemer 9

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`4`1`2`2

Quaglia dh-p`1`0`0`0

Mazzarella p`2`0`1`2

Morgan p`0`1`0`0

C.Maciejczyk 1b`5`0`1`0

Kopec cf`3`2`2`0

DiMauro ss`4`1`2`0

Gryboski 2b`3`1`2`1

M.Maciejczyk 3b`4`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`3`2`2`1

Revitt cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`32`9`12`6

Montoursville`AB`R`H`BI

Johnson lf`3`1`0`1

Ranck ss`2`1`0`0

Frame 2b-p`3`1`1`1

Evans dh-p`2`1`1`2

Rinker 3b-2b`2`1`0`0

Wilson 1b`3`2`2`0

Albert c`4`0`1`1

Conklin rf`3`2`1`1

Mussina p`1`0`1`1

Eck p`0`0`0`0

McCourt p`1`0`1`0

Batkowski cf`0`0`0`0

Aldenderfer`1`1`0`0

Moore`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`11`8`7

Holy Redeemer`010`260`0 — 9

Montoursville`115`400`0 — 1

2B — C.Maciejczyk, Gryboski, Mazzarella.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Griffin (L)`2.0`2`3`3`3`3

Quaglia`1.2`4`8`4`5`3

Mazzarella`2.1`0`0`0`4`2

Montoursville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mussina`3.2`3`3`2`4`2

Eck`0.0`1`0`0`1`0

McCourt (W)`1.0`4`5`5`1`3

Evans`0.1`1`1`1`0`0

Frame (S)`2.0`3`0`0`0`0

SOFTBALL

Nanticoke Area 18, Wyo. Seminary 3 (4 inn.)

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo p-ss`0`2`0`0

Fasula lf`2`0`0`0

Skoronski ss-c`2`1`1`1

Brown c-p`2`0`0`1

DeLeon 3b`2`0`0`0

Richardson 1b`2`0`0`0

Holodick rf`2`0`0`0

Brace 2b`2`0`0`0

Wright cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`3`1`2

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`3`3`0

Reed rf`4`2`0`2

Nice p`1`3`0`2

Heffron cf`4`2`2`1

Johnson 3b`4`2`3`7

Clark 2b`4`1`4`1

Smith c`4`1`2`2

Emel 1b`2`2`0`1

Muhammad`2`2`1`2

Totals`29`18`15`18

Wyo. Seminary` `201`0 — 3

Nanticoke Area` `250`(11) — 18

2B — Johnson; 3B — Skoranski

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ritondo (L)`3.0`11`16`9`3`2

Brown`0+`4`2`2`1`0

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`4.0`1`3`1`2`6

Northwest 14, Hanover Area 0 (5 inn.)

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

K.Miner lf`5`2`1`0

Gunther c`4`1`2`1

Davis`3`2`1`1

Bowman cf`4`3`3`3

C.Miner ss`4`2`3`3

Diltz 3b`4`3`4`2

Robaczewski p`4`0`3`1

Nevel 1b`3`1`2`2

Troy 1b`1`0`1`1

Hermanofski 2b`4`0`1`0

Totals`26`14`21`14

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne ss`2`0`0`0

Benattia`2`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`0`0

Elick p`2`0`0`0

Shreve lf`1`0`0`0

Slusser cf`2`0`1`0

Kratz 1b`1`0`0`0

Tirado 1b`1`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`2`0`1`0

Piscotty rf`1`0`0`0

Hazeltine rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`2`0

Northwest`523`13 — 14

Hanover Area`000`00 — 0

2B — Davis, Bowman, C.Miner.

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Robaczewski (W)`5`2`0`0`1`9

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Elick (L)`5`21`14`10`1`0

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Area 0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk c`4`1`1`0

Whitman cf`4`3`3`0

Paulukonis lf`3`1`1`0

Williams ss`4`1`4`5

Parker 2b`4`0`3`0

Gryboski 1b`4`0`0`0

Carter p`4`1`0`0

Hayden rf`4`0`2`0

Boylan 3b`4`0`1`0

Totals`35`7`15`5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`3`0`2`0

Leo 3b`3`0`0`0

Williams cf`3`0`0`0

Gasek p`3`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`3`0`0`0

Janeski 1b`3`0`0`0

Giardina`2`0`0`0

Allen ss`2`0`1`0

Haddock 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`3`0

Holy Redeemer`200`010`4 — 7

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Whitman, Parker.HR — Williams.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`7`3`0`0`0`5

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L)`7`15`7`5`1`3

