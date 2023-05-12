🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Regular-season division champions Dallas and Wyoming Area won more gold medals Thursday, but it was Crestwood which captured the girls team title in the first Wyoming Valley Conference Track and Field Championship Meet.

Sarah Shipton won the pole vault and Grayce Grazio won the high jump while their teammates pitched in points for place finishes as Crestwood outscored Dallas, 113-105, for the team title.

Wyoming Area was third with 71 points, followed by Holy Redeemer, Pittston Area, Lake-Lehman and Hazleton Area, which all finished between 62 and 57 points.

The points and medals were spread in many different directions with no girl claiming more than two gold medals.

It was Crestwood that showed the greatest team depth and balance.

“Obviously Sarah and Grayce stepped up and came up big, but I think (the title) is a testament to our team as a whole,” Comets coach Amy Viti said. “We picked up those sixth places, those fifth places and every point matters.”

The top eight in each event scored points for their team while the top three earned medals.

Crestwood added two silver medals and a bronze among its 24 top-eight finishes in 18 events.

“We had a lot of stellar performances,” Viti said. “I’m super proud of all my girls.

Dallas hurdler Sophia Filali joined Nanticoke thrower Sophia Lukowski (shot put and discus) and Pittston Area’s Aria Messner (100, long jump) as the only girls to win two individual golds.

Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan and Madelyn Keating won the 800 and 3200, respectively, and were part of the 3200 meter relay team that won the first title decided in the new meet.

Holy Redeemer’s Isabella Granteed (200) and Avery Kozerski (400) each won an individual gold and anchored a relay win. Jane Gillespie was part of those wins in the 400 and 1600 relay.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team scoring – 1, Crestwood (CRE) 113; 2, Dallas (DAL) 105; 3, Wyoming Area (WA) 71; 4, Holy Redeemer (HR) 62; 5, Pittston Area (PA) 60; 6, Lake-Lehman (LL) 59; 7, Hazleton Area (HAZ) 57; 8, Tunhannock (TUNK) 49; 9, Nanticoke (NAN) 44; 10, Berwick (BER) 43; 11, Northwest (NW) 22; 12, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 9; 13, Wyoming Valley West 6; 14, Hanover Area 2.

100 hurdles – Sophia FIlali, DAL, 15.97; Kayla Kresge, CRE, 16.51; Lindsey Barron, HAZ, 17.42.

100 – Aria Messner, PA, 12.56; Isabella Granteed, HR, 12.88; Noelle Alguirre, TUNK 13.01.

3200 relay – Wyoming Area (Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan, Hannah Stoss, Madelyn Keating), 9:46.66; Holy Redeemer, 9:56.95; Lake-Lehman, 10:00.64.

1600 – Sarah Williams, DAL, 5:29.11; Lindsey Yencha, DAL, 5:33.34; Nevaeh Baran, NAN,, 5:35.67.

400 – Avery Kozerski, HR, 1:00.33; Noelle Alguirre, 1:00.98; Nevaeh Baran, NAN,, 1:02.70

400 relay – Holy Redeemer (McKenzie Chimock, Jillian Delbalso, Jane Gillespie, Isabella Granteed), 50.42; Pittston Area, 50.684; Crestwood, 50.685.

300 hurdles – Sophia Filali, DAL, 47.27; Kalee Raczkowski, LL, 49.58; Kaitlyn Keller, DAL, 50.08.

800 – Ella McKernan, WA, 2:21.06; Hannah Stoss, WA, 2:23.25; Maddie Fleschut, DAL, 2:26.38.

200 – Isabella Granteed, HR, 25.84; Gabriella Bredbenner, HAZ, 26.09; Sarah Shipton, CRE, 26.92.

3200 – Madelyn Keating, WA, 11:06.34; Sarah Williams, DAL, 12:16.47; Julianna Sobocinski, DAL, 12:16.84.

1600 relay – Holy Redeemer (Avery Chepolis, Jane Gillespie, Emily Lehman, Avery Kozerski), 4:12.32; WA, 4:19.24; HAZ, 4:20.0.

Pole vault – Sarah Shipton, CRE, 10-0; Morgan Hermanofski, NW, 9-6; Evelyn Kruczek, CRE, 9-0.

Long jump – Aria Messner, PA, 17-7½; Noelle Alguirre, TUNK 16-4½; Sophia Lenza, LL, 16-2.

Javelin – Cecelia Isenberg, BER, 115-5; Lorelai Paxton, TUNK 114-5; Bianca Pizano, WA, 112-0.

Discus – Sophia Lukowski, NAN, 110-10; Mia Manganello Czapla, WBA, 94-7; Isabella Varvaglione, BER, 91-9.

Triple jump – Sophia Shults, HAZ, 35-4; Taylor Gashi, WA, 34-2; Sophia Lenza, LL, 33-3¼.

High jump – Grayce Grazio, Crestwood 5-4; Aria Messner, PA, 5-2; Jordan Bowman, NW, 5-2.

Shot put – Sophia Lukowski, NAN, 35-10; Mia Pollack, CRE, 34-2; Cecelia Isenberg, BER, 33-0.