🔊 Listen to this

Oliver Heintzelman won the 1600 for the Northwest boys, who finished just a point behind Hazleton Area for the title in the team standings.

HAZLE TWP. — The first Wyoming Valley Conference Championship Meet gave track and field athletes one last chance to prepare for next week’s District 2 Championships and another shot at settling conference bragging rights.

After sharing first place in the final Division 1 standings with Dallas, host Hazleton Area wound up on top by itself behind the day’s top individual performance.

Matthew Cusatis won all three jumping events while leading the Cougars to a one-point victory in the team standings.

The only athlete – boys or girls – to leave with three gold medals, Cusatis also added a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash.

The Cougars needed everything Cusatis could provide. He scored 38 of the 99 Hazleton Area points.

“We were focused on getting points,” Cusatis said. “Everybody wants that plaque at the end of the day.”

While all the other WVC teams will head to Scranton next week to compete in District 2, Northwest will continue its postseason in District 4 after coming in second with 98 points behind four individual winners – Oliver Heintzelman in the 1600, Derek Pierontoni in the 800, Derek Dietz in the 200 and Hunter Gmiter in the pole vault.

All four Rangers winners also had a second-place finish. Heintzelman came in right behind Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury in the 3200, Gmiter was second in the high jump and Pierontoni and Dietz were part of a second-place finish in the 1600 relay.

Cusatis made sure that was not quite enough.

“I went out like this was any other competition,” Cusatis said. “Whether it’s district, states, I give them my all.

“ … I didn’t know it was coming here, but when I first found out about these championships, I was excited. I thought of it as a whole extra day to compete.”

And, get ready for more competition ahead.

“I think it’s great preparation,” Cusatis said. “The atmosphere is similar. A lot of people. A lot of teams.

“Especially for the young guys on our team, I think it’s a great experience for them to have.”

Cusatis, a state Class 3A runner-up in the triple jump last season, won by more than 4½ feet by going 45-3 on his first attempt. He won the long jump with 21-5 and the high jump with 6-2.

Drew Mruk, the defending state Class 3A javelin champion, won the shot put and javelin to help Division 2 champion Wyoming Area place third with 86 points.

Mruk got a gasp from the crowd as it watched his final javelin throw soar 207 feet.

“That’s a very good feeling,” he said of the crowd reaction.

Wilkes-Barre Area hurdler Jamory Lane Lee was the only other double winner individually.

Jaden Shedlock from Crestwood beat Cusatis to the finish line in the 100 and anchored a school-record performance in the 400 relay win by the Comets.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team scoring – 1, Hazleton Area (Haz) 99; 2, Northwest (NW) 98; 3, Wyoming Area (WA) 86; 4, Crestwood (CRE) 74.5; 5, Holy Redeemer (HR) 71; 6, Berwick (BER) 68; 7, Dallas (DAL) 52; 8, Pittston Area (PA) 41; 9, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 32; 10, Lake-Lehman (LL) 23; 10, Wyoming Valley West 23; 12, Hanover Area (HAN) 19; 12, Tunkhannock 8; 13, Nanticoke 7.5.

110 high hurdles – Jamory Lane Lee, WBA, 15.40; Zach Perta, HR, 16.12; Skyler Pierce, WA, 16.50.

100 – Jaden Shedlock, CRE, 11.13; Matthew Cusatis, HAZ, 11.25; Darius Wallace, DAL, 11.28.

3200 relay – Crestwood (James Modrovsky, Ryan Kozich, Weston Medvetz, Mason Staude) 8:35.25; Holy Redeemer, 8:41.07; Hazleton Area, 8:42.99.

1600 – Oliver Heintzelman, NW, 4:43.43; Franklin Ritz, HAZ, 4:52.64; Aiden McDonald, HR, 4:45.477.

400 – Jacob Hunter, HR, 50.18; Jalen Moore, PA, 50.88; Spencer Kishbaugh, BER, 51.81.

400 relay – Crestwood (Ricardo Williams, George Jennings, Raymer Tejada, Jaden Shedlock), 43.86; Holy Redeemer, 44.60; Wyoming Area, 44.66.

300 hurdles – Jamory Lane Lee, WBA, 41.41; Joseph Mazaika, HAZ, 41.86; Lide Kellum, WA, 43.36.

800 – Derek Pierontoni, NW, 2:00.40; Preston Klem, PA, 2:01.62; Mason Staude, CRE, 2:02.36.

200 – Derek Dietz, NW, 23.01; Darius Wallace, DAL, 23.03; Ethan Chafin, HAN, 23.19.

3200 – Nick Hockenbury, LL, 9:56.90; Oliver Heintzelman, NW, 9:58.62; Bryce Phillips, DAL, 10:08.23.

1600 relay – Berwick (Luke Peters, Sean Murphy, Spencer Kishbaugh, Ty Wilkerson), 3:32.04; Northwest 3:35.61; Wyoming Valley West, 3:37.57.

Pole vault – Hunter Ghimter, NW, 12-0; Issac Mertz, CRE, 11-6; Michael Carter, WBA, 11-6.

Long jump – Matthew Cusatis, HAZ, 21-5; Ty Wilkerson, BER, 21-2; Seth Berry, LL, 20-11.

Javelin – Drew Mruk, WA, 207-10; Samuel Guzman, HAZ, 187-8; Zachary O’Day, NW, 166-3.

Discus – John Cummings, DAL, 131-2; Harrison Snyder, BER, 125-8; Ben Gravine, WA, 121-3.

Triple jump – Matthew Cusatis, HAZ, 45-3; Ryan Walton, HR, 40-8 ½; Connor Shamany, HAZ, 40-4.

High jump – Matthew Cusatis, HAZ, 6-2; Hunter Gmiter, NW, 6-0; David Popson, HAN, 6-0.

Shot put – Drew Mruk, WA, 47-10; Carter Hontz, NW, 47-4¼; Joe Marranca, WA, 46-10¼.