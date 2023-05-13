🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Getting runners on bases wasn’t a problem for Holy Redeemer on Friday. The issue was getting them around the bases.

Redeemer stranded 10 runners and fell victim to one bad inning as North Pocono defeated the Royals 6-1 in a non-conference softball game.

Redeemer fell to 14-5 overall while North Pocono improved to 13-4. Both teams entered Friday in third place in the District 2 power rankings — Redeemer in 3A and North Pocono in 4A — and there’s a good chance that’s where they finish when the regular season concludes next week.

Redeemer still has a pair of tough District 4 teams left on the schedule in Loyalsock and Williamsport along with two-win Hanover Area.

“We want to see that tough competition,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “These are the games we want to get better and take it right into districts.”

Redeemer scored its only run in the first inning. Kendra Santuk reached on a walk, was bunted to second and scored on Abby Williams’ single up the middle.

After that, the Royals stranded two runners in four innings. They had the lead-off batter on base four times and failed to score. They had second-and-third with two outs in the fifth and seventh.

Redeemer outhit North Pocono 7-6 with Olivia Paulukonis having a double and single and Santuk adding a pair of singles.

“We couldn’t get that key hit. We couldn’t string them together,” Jerry Paulukonis said. “That was the problem. And it was up and down the order. Everyone got on somewhere throughout the entire order. We just couldn’t get that key hit.”

North Pocono had a key hit in the first — a two-run double by Amanda Burch — and then rode a 2-1 lead into the fifth. There, the Trojans used a couple Redeemer errors and a two-run single by Alyssa Lynch to score four times.

Lake-Lehman 5, Dallas 1

Hannah Chipego threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Lake-Lehman defeated rival Dallas.

Kirsten Finarelli and Rylie Bucknavage homered for Lehman, which led 5-0 after two innings. Finarelli and Gracie Bucknavage each had a double.

Abby Cruz had an RBI in the seventh inning to bring home Dallas’ only run.

Berwick 14, Wyoming Seminary 1

Mariaelena Arce and Emma Welsh each had three RBI as Berwick won in five innings.

Welsh and Morgan Siegel each had a double. Siegel also struck out eight and surrendered two hits.

Cassidy Skoronski and Emily Brown each had a single for Seminary.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Anna Wisnewski doubled and had three RBI as Wyoming Area defeated Nanticoke Area.

Seniors Haylee Shotwell and Shaylee Heffron played their final home game for Nanticoke Area. Shotwell was 3-for-4 and Heffron was 2-for-3.

Kayla Leo had two hits for Wyoming Area. Olivia Allen and Renee Haddock each scored two runs. Alexa Gasek struck out six in throwing a complete game.

BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Nanticoke Area 0

Keenan Fernandes drove in two runs and Nathan Fritz pitched a complete game as the Wolfpack defeated Nanticoke Area.

John Mihalchik had a triple, double and two runs scored for WBA. Jake Howe and Frangel Herrera each had an RBI.

Fritz held the Trojans to six hits. He had just two strikeouts, but the Wolfpack backed him with error-free defense.

Caleb Butczynski had a double for Nanticoke Area.

Lake-Lehman 6, Dallas 5

Dallas scored two runs in the sixth and three times in the seventh, but had its rally fall short against rival Lake-Lehman.

Chris Sholtis was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Lehman. Graedon Finarelli had a double and an RBI. Evan Kaiser was 2-for-4.

Cole Kaiser pitched six innings for the win. Gavin Wallace entered the game in the seventh to pick up a save.

Joe Peters had two hits for Dallas. Shane Healey tripled and had two RBI.

SOFTBALL

North Pocono 6, Holy Redeemer 1

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

O’Donnell cf`4`2`1`0

A.Charles lf`3`0`0`0

Mastillo ss`3`2`1`0

Burch 3b`4`1`1`2

Lynch 2b`3`0`1`2

Bell dp`3`0`0`0

Tanfield c`2`0`1`0

Bentler c`1`0`1`0

O.Charles cr`0`0`0`0

Ambrosecchia p`2`0`0`0

Battle rf`1`0`0`0

Dymek rf`2`1`0`0

Whiteford 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`6`6`4

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk c`3`1`2`0

Whitman cf`4`0`0`0

Paulukonis lf`3`0`2`0

Williams ss`4`0`1`1

Parker 2b`4`0`0`0

Gryboski 1b`2`0`1`0

Carter p`2`0`1`0

Sterz-Madden cr`0`0`0`0

Hayden rf`2`0`0`0

Boylan 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`27`1`7`1

North Pocono`200`040`0 — 6

Holy Redeemer`100`000`0 — 1

2B — O’Donnell, Burch, Paulukonis.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ambrosecchia (W)`7`7`1`1`3`2

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`6`6`6`1`0`2

Lake-Lehman 5, Dallas 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Porasky 3b`3`0`0`0

Spaciano ss`2`1`0`0

Comitz 1b`3`0`0`0

Cruz p`3`0`0`1

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Maier cf`3`0`0`0

Smacchi lf`3`0`0`0

Atherholt rf`2`0`0`0

Riley c`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`0`1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Finarelli c`2`1`2`1

G.Bucknavage lf`3`0`1`0

Chipego p`3`1`1`0

Brudnicki ss`1`1`0`0

Hudak cf`3`1`1`1

Beyer 1b`3`0`0`0

Honeywell 2b`3`0`0`0

Kline 3b`2`0`0`0

Brelsford`1`0`0`0

R.Bucknavage rf`3`1`1`1

Totals`24`5`6`3

Dallas`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`320`000`x — 5

2B — Finarelli, G.Bucknavage. HR — Finarelli, R.Bucknavage.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`6`6`5`3`0`3

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`7`0`0`0`2`14

Berwick 14, Wyoming Seminary 1 (5 inn.)

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo ss-p`2`0`0`0

Fasula lf`2`0`0`0

Skoronski c-p`2`0`1`0

Brown p-c`2`1`1`0

DeLeon 3b`2`0`0`0

Finlay 1b`2`0`0`1

Holodick rf`1`0`0`0

Kolbicka rf`1`0`0`0

Brace 2b`2`0`0`0

Wright cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`1`2`1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`2`2`0

Brown ss`0`1`0`0

B.Siegel cf`2`1`0`0

Rivas cf`1`1`1`1

Caladie 2b`1`3`0`0

N.Yankowsky 3b`1`2`0`1

Berlin 3b`1`0`1`1

Welsh c`3`0`1`3

Hunter c-2b`1`0`0`0

A.Yankowsky c`1`0`0`0

Rauch 1b`2`1`0`0

Arce rf`2`0`1`3

Vencloski rf`0`0`0`0

Byers lf`3`1`1`1

Kozak lf`0`0`0`0

M.Siegel p`2`2`1`0

Totals`23`14`8`10

Wyo. Seminary`010`00 — 1

Berwick`523`4`x — 14

2B — M.Siegel, Welsh.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`0.1`1`5`5`3`0

Skoronski`2.2`6`5`3`3`4

Ritondo`1.0`3`4`4`1`1

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

M.Siegel (W)`5`2`1`0`0`8

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke Area 0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`5`1`1`3

Leo 3b`5`1`2`1

Williams cf`4`0`1`1

Janeski 1b`4`0`1`0

Gasek p`4`1`1`0

Scripkunas c`3`0`1`0

Hallman`1`0`1`0

Gula`0`0`0`0

O’Allen ss`3`2`1`1

Haddock 2b`4`2`1`0

Gaylord rf`2`0`0`0

Slusser rf`1`1`1`1

Totals`26`8`11`7

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`0`3`0

Reed rf`4`0`2`0

Nice p`4`0`0`0

Heffron c`3`0`2`0

Johnson 3b`3`0`1`0

Clark 2b`3`0`1`0

Eisenhauer cf`3`0`0`0

Emel 1b`3`0`0`0

Muhammad`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`0`9`0

Wyoming Area`041`110`1 — 8

Nanticoke Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Wisnewski.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`7`9`0`0`0`6

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`7`11`8`7`2`2

BASEBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Nanticoke Area 0

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik cf`5`2`2`0

Herrera 2b`3`0`1`1

Bottger ss`3`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`4`0`2`0

Howe 1b`4`0`1`1

Sincavage c`4`1`2`0

Fritz p`4`0`2`0

Fernandes lf`4`0`1`2

Jones rf`4`1`1`0

Rivera Montero`0`1`0`0

Totals`35`5`12`4

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

D.Shemanski c`3`0`1`0

Butczynski 1b`3`0`1`0

Spencer p-3b`3`0`0`0

J.Shemanski`3`0`0`0

Wozniak ss-p`3`0`1`0

Harter lf`3`0`1`0

Higgins 2b`3`0`1`0

Miller 3b-ss`2`0`1`0

Stachowiak cf`3`0`0`0

Fine cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`6`0

Wilkes-Barre Area`102`201`1 — 6

Nanticoke Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — Mihalchick, Butczynski. 3B — Mihalchik.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fritz (W)`7`6`0`0`1`2

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (L)`4`7`3`2`2`5

Wozniak`3`5`2`2`0`2

Lake-Lehman 6, Dallas 5

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`3`1`0`0

Paczewski ss`4`0`0`0

Peters rf`4`1`2`1

Nocito 2b`3`0`0`1

Rischawy lf`2`1`1`1

Healey 2b`2`0`1`2

Geskey 3b`3`0`0`0

Shaver p`2`0`0`0

Zangardi`1`1`1`0

Timinski cf`2`0`0`0

Coyne`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`5`5

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

E.Kaiser dh`4`1`2`1

C.Kaiser p-cf`2`1`0`0

Morris p`0`0`0`0

G.Finarelli c`2`1`1`1

Bean 3b`3`0`0`1

S.Finarelli 1b`2`1`0`0

Sholtis rf`3`1`3`1

Jenkins ss`3`0`0`0

Naugle 2b`3`1`0`0

Wallace cf-p`3`0`1`1

Totals`25`6`7`5

Dallas`000`002`3 — 5

Lake-Lehman`012`210`x — 6

2B — Sholtis, G.Finarelli. 3B — Healey.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver (L)`4`5`5`2`2`4

Shaver`2`2`1`1`3`1

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

C.Kaiser (W)`6`3`2`2`3`5

Morris`0`1`2`2`0`0

Wallace (S)`1`1`1`1`1`1