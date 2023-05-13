🔊 Listen to this

Ben Rortvedt gave the RailRiders a boost. The New York Yankees catcher hit the first home run of his rehab assignment with the team during the fifth inning on Friday to cut the deficit to one run.

It was the last hit of the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

For the second straight night, the RailRiders fell a run short against Omaha, losing 3-2 at PNC Field.

After Rortvedt led off the bottom of the fifth with a homer, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had four baserunners the rest of the way, all courtesy of walks, but couldn’t bring any of them home. The RailRiders finished with four hits for the game.

Elijah Dunham and Franchy Cordero both reached in the sixth before Jesus Bastidas flied out to end the frame. The Storm Chasers then retired nine straight batters before the RailRiders had one last surge with two outs in the ninth.

Bastidas and Rortvedt drew back-to-back walks to bring up Jamie Westbrook, who was retired on a fly ball to center to end the game.

Omaha stuck twice in the top of the first with a pair of RBI singles against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Randy Vazquez and never trailed.

Jamie Westbrook answered with a run-scoring single of his own in the second before the Storm Chasers got the decisive run in the third thanks to an RBI double by Tyler Gentry.

Vazquez took the loss, going six innings, scattering six hits while striking out four and walking one.