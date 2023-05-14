🔊 Listen to this

Dan Messinger (foreground left), Jack Bukowski (center) and Mark Barry address the members of the Breakers during Saturday’s anniversary celebration.

A few of the original members of the Breakers were on hand for Saturday’s anniversary, including Chris Shaw (center), who was recognized and congratulated by the club on his way off the pitch.

WILKES-BARRE — The past, present and future of rugby in Northeastern Pennsylvania collided — in some cases, literally — inside Kirby Park on Saturday to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the area’s most storied rugby club.

The Wilkes-Barre Breakers welcomed a crowd of more than 75 past and current players to the park in honor of the club’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s unique. The number of clubs in the United States that have been around for 50 years is slim,” said longtime Breaker Dan Messinger. “You have players, current and former, that have come from California and as far south as Florida. … It says a lot about the culture of Wilkes-Barre rugby.”

That culture, judging by the size of Saturday’s celebration, is still going strong as the Breakers hit the pitch to play an intrasquad scrimmage known as the “Red and Black Game.”

Some of the players had only been involved with rugby for a short time, while others had been around the Breakers since the very beginning.

“I was in the first game ever, Nov. 8, 1973,” said Chris Shaw, one of about a half-dozen original Breakers honored before the Red and Black Game began. “We didn’t even have uniforms back then.”

The Breakers have added uniforms in the 50 years since. They’ve also grown the size of their club exponentially, have added a couple of championships to their trophy case and, just this year, have added a youth program to the Breakers family.

The youth Breakers participated in a series of practices over the last week, culminating in a flag rugby exhibition match played Saturday before the Red and Black Game.

“It’s pretty fun,” said Wyatt Teetsel of Dallas, one of the youth program participants. “I like that you can’t pass it forward, only backward.”

Breakers president Nate Myers has played a large role in starting up the youth program, and he was excited to see the kids get involved and enjoy their week with the Breakers.

“We did four days total this past week, just to gauge interest and see what the turnout would be,” Myers said. “It’s been good, I’ve been with the younger ones and one of our captains was with the older kids…both groups want to keep going.”

With the enthusiasm present at the youth levels, Myers said that the youth program will continue on, either in the form of another camp or as part of a regular weekly event.

“We’re always looking to the colleges for graduates to join. … This is just the next logical step,” Myers said. “A youth program turns into a high school program. … I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but there’s a lot of potential there.”

Once the youth game was done, the Breakers took the field, circling around Messinger, Mark Barry and Breakers coach Jack Bukowski as the trio honored the members of the team who had passed away.

Then, several of the Breakers that played in the club’s first couple of seasons fielded a ceremonial kickoff to get the game underway before retiring to the sidelines to watch the action.

“It’s outstanding to see these kids out here,” said Bob “Waldo” Walters. “It’s phenomenal.”

One of the original Breakers, Mike Liscovitz, was able to use the fledgling club to elevate his rugby game, eventually ending up with the U.S. Eagles rugby national team.

“You could go anywhere in the world, and if you meet a fellow rugger, they’re your brother,” Liscovitz said. “That’s the fabric of rugby, that’s what makes it such a special sport.”