Pittston Area’s Vinnie Bonomo slides under the tag from Wyoming Area’s Jack Mathis at second base on Saturday.

Pittston Area’s Nick Cerasaro took home the Joseph Agolino Sr. MVP trophy after Saturday’s annual rivalry game between the Patriots and Wyoming Area. Presenting the trophy are Joseph Agolino Jr. and Joseph Agolino III.

Pittston Area scored six times in the bottom of the first and held off a late Wyoming Area rally to score a 10-7 victory in the annual baseball rivalry game between the schools on Saturday.

The Patriots led 9-2 after five innings before the Warriors put together four runs in the top of the sixth and pulled within three in the seventh before falling short.

Hazleton Area 9, Easton 3

Dom Marino had three RBI to lead an offense that scored in all but one inning for Hazleton Area as it defeated Easton.

Marino, Brett Antolick and Jonas Aponick had doubles for the Cougars.

Jordan Castrine threw four innings, striking out five, to pick up the win. Relievers Josh Halcisak and Johansel Brito held Easton without a hit over the final three innings.

Carbondale Area 8, Holy Redeemer 7

The Chargers rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to defeat Holy Redeemer.

Vince DePalma homered and had two RBI for Carbondale Area. Krystel Calderon and Robert Water also knocked in two runs.

KJ Gryboski was 3-for-4 with four RBI for Redeemer. Matt Maciejczyk had a double and an RBI.

Honesdale 3, Berwick 1

Trent Gombita had two RBI and Peter Modrovsky had another as Honesdale defeated Berwick.

Jared Ahern pitched a complete game, striking out six and surrendering five hits.

John Guerierro and Luke Sult were 1-for-2 for Berwick.

Scranton Prep 7, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Cavaliers used a four-run fourth inning to pull away from Wyoming Valley West.

Prep’s Brian Walsh went the distance, striking out nine and allowing three hits.

Blake Decker and Mike DeRichie were each 2-for-3 with a double. Decker and Zander Condeelis each had two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Dallas 13, Forest City 5

Sophia Maier finished 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI to lead the Mountaineers in a non-conference win.

Victoria Spaciano added a double and a triple while Lia Riley hit a two-run homer.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cougars fall in finals

Misericordia finished second in the MAC Freedom championship after splitting a doubleheader at Arcadia. The Cougars took the opener 6-1 to force a decisive game in the best-of-three series, but Arcadia won the nightcap 3-2 to win the conference title.

Misericordia (33-12) will await a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Brock Bollinger had three hits and five RBI in the opener and Garrett McIlhenney added three hits. Jack Regenye had two hits and scored twice.

Steve Rinda allowed just one run over six innings to get the win and Joe Valenti tossed three shutout to earn the save.

Bollinger had two hits in the nightcap, including a solo homer, and Derrick Vosburg had two hits. McIlhenney was hit by a pitch to extend his school single-season record to 27 and stretch his on-base streak to 45 games.

H.S. BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 9, Easton 4

Easton`AB`R`H`BI

Suddness cf`3`0`0`1

Hubbard ss`3`0`1`1

Brooking lf`2`0`1`0

Fulmer lf`2`0`0`0

LaQuintano 3b`2`0`1`0

Larkin 3b`2`0`0`0

Crossman 1b`2`0`0`0

Galiotto 1b`1`0`0`0

Perry`2`1`1`0

DeLeon rf`0`1`0`0

Shollenberger`2`0`1`0

Austin`1`0`0`0

Thomas c`2`0`0`0

Zingales`0`1`0`0

Ordway 2b`2`0`0`1

Totals`26`3`5`3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`3`1`0`0

Antolick 2b`4`1`2`0

Martoccio 3b`2`2`1`0

Gonzalez 3b`1`1`0`0

Florentino rf`1`2`1`1

Aponick rf`1`1`1`1

Marino lf`2`0`1`3

Guzman lf`0`1`0`0

Halcisak p`4`0`2`1

Brito p`0`0`0`0

DelaCruz c`2`0`0`0

Harrashack c`1`0`0`0

Ledger 1b`3`0`0`0

Yakubowski 1b`0`0`0`0

Rossi cf`3`0`0`0

Schmidt cf`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`9`8`6

Easton`010`000`2 — 3

Hazleton Area`202`113`x — 9

2B — Perry, Hubbard, Antolick, Marino, Aponick.

Easton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Jackson (L)`4.0`4`5`4`2`1

Holmes`0.2`1`1`0`1`1

Gruber`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Barone`0.0`2`3`0`0`0

Shollenberger`0.1`1`0`0`1`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castrine (W)`4.0`5`1`1`0`5

Halcisak`2.1`0`2`0`4`6

Brito`0.2`0`0`0`0`2

Carbondale Area 8, Holy Redeemer 7

Carbondale`AB`R`H`BI

Casey cf`2`1`0`1

DePalma p-lf`3`2`1`2

Waters c`2`2`1`2

Calderon ss`4`0`2`2

Shenise rf-3b`4`0`1`1

Ohmnacht dh`4`0`0`0

Edwards 1b`2`1`0`0

Baron 2b`3`2`2`0

Sopko lf-rf`2`0`0`0

Santos cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`8`7`8

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

C0linWhitman lf`3`2`2`0

ColeWhitman rf`3`1`0`0

DiMauro ss`2`2`1`1

C.Maciejczyk c`2`0`1`1

Gryboski 2b`4`1`3`4

Griffin cf`2`0`0`0

Morgan cf`1`0`0`0

Kopec`1`0`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`3`0`1`1

Quaglia`0`0`0`0

Magda dh`2`0`0`0

Stevenson 1b`0`0`0`0

McDermott`0`0`0`0

Koons 1b-p`3`0`0`0

Mazzarella`1`0`0`0

Hurst cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`7`8`7

Carbondale`000`143`0 — 8

Redeemer`013`020`1 — 7

2B — M.Maciejczyk. HR — DePalma.

Carbondale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DePalma (W)`6`7`7`7`6`4

Gorel (S)`1`1`0`0`2`2

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Coyne`4.1`3`4`3`4`1

Revitt (L)`0.2`2`3`1`1`0

Koons`2.0`1`1`1`0`2

SOFTBALL

Dallas 13, Forest City 5

Forest City`AB`R`H`BI

Graham`4`0`1`1

ABossick`4`1`0`0

Hodges`3`0`0`0

Zukosky`3`1`2`0

RBossick`3`0`0`1

Herman`3`0`0`0

Mead`0`0`0`0

Casper`3`0`0`0

Eccles`2`2`1`0

Johnson`3`1`2`1

Totals`28`5`6`3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Porasky`4`1`2`2

Szuch`1`0`1`0

Spaciano`3`2`2`1

Wolfe`1`0`0`0

Comitz`2`1`1`0

Antall`1`0`1`0

Cruz`4`0`0`0

Fostock`4`3`2`1

Maier`3`2`3`4

Smacchi`3`1`1`1

Yoder`1`0`0`0

Atherholt`2`1`1`2

Nichols`2`0`0`0

Riley`3`2`2`2

Watkins`1`0`0`0

Totals`35`13`16`13

Forest City`020`120`0 — 5

Dallas`434`101`x — 13

2B — Graham, Johnson 2, Porasky, Spaciano, Maier, Smacchi; 3B — Spaciano, Atherholt; HR — Maier, Riley

Forest City`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

RBossick (L)`6.06`16`13`13`1`5

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (W)`7.0`6`5`3`2`7