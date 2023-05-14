🔊 Listen to this

For the fourth straight day, the RailRiders had a golden opportunity for a walk-off win.

Ben Rortvedt delivered.

The rehabbing Yankees catcher capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally with a three-run homer to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-6 victory over Omaha on Saturday at PNC Field — a day in which he also hit into a triple play.

It was the RailRiders’ second walk-off win over the Storm Chasers this week, following Michael Hermosillo’s game-deciding home run in the ninth on Wednesday.

In between were a pair of tough losses in which the RailRiders narrowly missed stealing two more in the bottom of the ninth.

Saturday had the look of another defeat as Omaha scored twice in the top of the ninth to take a 6-3 lead thanks to a two-run double by Samad Taylor.

But Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the home half with a pair of walks and ended up with runners at the corners after a groundout.

Pinch hitter Franchy Cordero and leadoff man Estevan Florial came through with back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Rortvedt, rounding back into form from surgery following an aneurysm scare, parked a 2-2 pitch from Brooks Kriske over the fence in right-center to end the game. It was Rortvedt’s second straight game with a home run.

It was the RailRiders’ first and only lead of the game as Omaha jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, racking up five hits against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Tanner Tully.

Florial smashed a two-run homer in the third before the RailRiders tied it in the fifth on one of the absolutely rarest scoring plays in baseball.

Rortvedt came up with the bases loaded and no outs when he grounded a ball to short. The Storm Chasers turned a 6-4-3-5-3 triple play to end the inning, but not before Jamie Westbrook was able to score from third.

Omaha took the lead right back in the top of the sixth on a CJ Alexander homer before the fireworks began in the ninth.

Tully scattered 10 hits over five innings of work but didn’t allow another run after the first. He struck out three and walked one. Aaron McGarity ended up with the win, as he did in Wednesday’s walk-off, despite allowing runs in the ninth in both games.

Rortvedt and Florial each finished 3-for-5 at the the plate. Difo reached base three times and doubled.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will go for the series win as the six-game set wraps up at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in Moosic.