The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) hits a home run on a fly ball to center field bringing home Miguel Rojas during the fourth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Los Angles Dodgers’ Manny Machado pops out to San Diego Padres shortstop Miguel Rojas on the infield fly rule during the third inning of a game Sunday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin and four relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and their fifth straight victory.

Gonsolin (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one in lowering his ERA to 1.42 in the Dodgers’ third shutout of the season.

Miguel Rojas doubled leading off the third and one batter later, Betts sent a 415-foot shot to the left-field pavilion, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 4-0 with two outs in the sixth. Brent Honeywell replaced Ryan Weathers (1-2) and was hit with a pitch-clock violation for taking too long to warm up. Ahead 1-0 in the count, Miguel Vargas doubled into the left-field corner, scoring Freddie Freeman, who singled, and Max Muncy, who walked.

The Dodgers lead the National League with 88 runs scored with two outs.

Yency Almonte, Victor González, Brusdar Graterol and Justin Bruihl combined to give up one hit over the final four innings. They struck out four and walked two.

Weathers was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to make his fourth start this season and fourth career start against the Dodgers. He gave up four runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struck out three and walked four.

The Padres’ offensive slump continued. They got a ground-rule double by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the first and doubles by Trent Grisham in the third and Xander Bogaerts in the ninth.

San Diego scored just four runs in the series. The Padres have lost five in a row and seven of eight.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 0

DENVER — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado’s dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies’ 4-0 win Sunday.

Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something in the direction of the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh.

Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan prevented the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.

Bird was also ejected. Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been thrown out the previous inning after arguing with plate umpire Ryan Wills over a called third strike on Kyle Schwarber. Philadelphia’s season-high five-game winning streak was stopped.

Colorado has won nine of 13 following an 8-20 start. Freeland (4-4) allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Aaron Nola (3-3) gave up four runs in seven innings.

RAYS 8, YANKEES 7

NEW YORK — Taylor Walls broke a fifth-inning tie with a grand slam off Albert Abreu, and Tampa Bay held off New York to gain a four-game split.

Aaron Judge ended the game with a 399-foot flyout that Jose Siri caught in front of the center-field wall, giving Jason Adam his fifth save.

Down 3-0, the Yankees went ahead in the third on two-run homers by Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Rizzo off Zach Eflin (5-1).

New York center fielder Harrison Bader made a sensational catch that limited Randy Arozarena to a tying sacrifice fly against Clarke Schmidt (1-4).

BLUE JAYS 6, BRAVES 5

TORONTO — Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and Toronto rallied past Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.

With the Blue Jays trailing 5-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. thought he tied the game to begin the ninth, pumping his fist as he watched his deep drive to right field. But Guerrero was held to a single when the ball hit the wall.

Toronto loaded the bases with two outs before Jansen singled off Raisel Iglesias (1-1), driving in Guerrero and Matt Chapman.

Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Kevin Pillar each added a solo shot for the Braves, who have lost nine straight to Toronto.

Nate Pearson (1-0) worked one inning for the win.

CARDINALS 9, RED SOX 1

BOSTON — Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and St. Louis routed Boston to complete a three-game sweep.

Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. Their previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park.

Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored three times for St. Louis. Miles Mikolas (2-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball.

Corey Kluber (2-5) gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings as the Red Sox lost for the fifth time in six games.

It was the first series sweep this season for St. Louis (16-25), which owns the NL’s worst record. Arenado homered over the Green Monster once in each game of the series.

PIRATES 4, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE — Mitch Keller struck out a career-high 13 in his second straight outstanding start, and Pittsburgh blanked Baltimore to win for only the second time in 13 games.

The Pirates avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series. Keller (5-1) allowed four hits in seven innings and did not walk a batter. Colin Holderman and David Bednar pitched out of trouble to close it out.

Ji Hwan Bae had a two-run single. Kyle Gibson (4-3) gave up four runs in five innings for the Orioles.

ASTROS 4, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO — Yainer Diaz hit his first major league home run to back rookie Hunter Brown (4-1), who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and tied his career high with eight strikeouts.

Houston won for the fourth time in five games.

Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run double in the first, advanced on shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error and scored on Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly as the Astros built a 3-0 lead. Diaz homered off Lucas Giolito (2-3) in the fourth.

Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

GUARDIANS 4, ANGELS 3

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer off Carlos Estévez in the eighth, his third go-ahead homer in three days in that same inning.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-2) had held the Guardians to five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

James Karinchak (1-4) got one out in the eighth, retiring pinch-hitter Mike Trout on a drive to center knocked down by the wind.

Emmanuel Clase gave up Shohei Ohtani’s two-run single in the ninth before retiring Brandon Drury for his 14th save as the Guardians won the series.

RANGERS 11, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. — Adolis García doubled against Austin Pruitt (0-1) to start an eight-run eighth inning capped by his second grand slam this season as Texas took three of four in the series.

García had three hits and five RBIs. He has 10 homers and leads the majors with 42 RBIs.

Oakland dropped to a major league-worst 9-33 and is on pace finish 35-127. The game drew 7,793 to the Coliseum, the finale of a four-game series that totaled 25,547.

Texas led 3-1 on Robbie Grossman’s two-run homer and García’s RBI single before Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jonathan Hernández (1-1).

DIAMONDBACKS 2, GIANTS 1

PHOENIX — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a double in the ninth inning, lifting Arizona over San Francisco.

The Diamondbacks won three of four in the series and improved to 23-18.

Walker started the winning rally with a walk against reliever Tyler Rogers (0-3).

Michael Conforto opened the scoring with a homer for San Francisco in the fourth. Josh Rojas had an RBI double for Arizona in the fifth.

Miguel Castro (2-1) got the win with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

NATIONALS 3, METS 2, COMPLETION OF SUSPENDED GAME

METS 8, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON — Max Scherzer pitched five steady innings in his return from neck spasms and New York finally broke loose for eight runs in the fifth to beat Washington.

Slumping outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha both had two hits and two RBIs during New York’s biggest inning this season.

After losing 3-2 hours earlier in the completion of a game suspended Saturday because of rain, the $355 million Mets (20-21) improved to 6-14 in their last 20.

The 38-year-old Scherzer (3-2) allowed one run and two hits against his former team, striking out six and walking two. He threw 83 pitches and lowered his ERA to 4.88.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scratched from his scheduled start last Tuesday in Cincinnati due to neck spasms.

Jake Irvin (1-1) took his first major league loss, permitting a career-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

In the completion of Saturday’s game, suspended in the third inning after a rain delay that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes, Nationals center fielder Alex Call made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth to preserve a 3-2 win.

CJ Abrams broke a 2-all tie in the seventh with a home run off Dominic Leone (0-1). Kyle Finnegan notched his eighth save.

Call also made a nice running catch for the final out of the seventh to back Hunter Harvey (2-0), who pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings.

TIGERS 5, MARINERS 3

DETROIT — Riley Greene had three hits, Javier Báez drove in two runs and Detroit beat Seattle to prevent a three-game sweep.

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Mariners reliever Matt Brash hit Nick Maton on the foot with a pitch to force in the go-ahead run. Brash then walked Andy Ibáñez, making it 5-3.

Akil Baddoo knocked in the tying run for the Tigers with an RBI double in the sixth.

Jason Foley (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh and Alex Lange struck out two in a hitless ninth for his seventh save. He whiffed Teoscar Hernández with two on to end it.

Gabe Speier (1-1) took the loss.

TWINS 16, CUBS 3

MINNEAPOLIS — Trevor Larnach hit a three-run homer, Joey Gallo connected for the second straight game and Louie Varland pitched 6 1/3 solid innings as Minnesota routed Chicago.

Varland (1-0) earned his second career win in his ninth major league start for his hometown Twins, who won their second consecutive series. They posted season highs in runs and hits (18) for the second game in a row after Saturday’s 11-1 victory against the Cubs.

Larnach, in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A to replace injured Max Kepler, hit his fourth homer of the season as part of a seven-run third.

Marcus Stroman (2-4) gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest outing that wasn’t cut short due to injury or weather since 2018. Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, which has lost five of seven.

MARLINS 3, REDS 1

MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled, and Miami avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati.

Activated from the injured list before the game, Garrett Cooper had two hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Cooper’s RBI double and De La Cruz’s run-scoring single in the seventh broke a 1-all tie. Garrett Hampson doubled against Kevin Herget (1-1) to lead off the inning.

Tanner Scott (3-1) pitched a scoreless seventh and Dylan Floro closed for his second save.

BREWERS 9, ROYALS 6

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich homered in the first inning and scored on a bizarre play as part of Milwaukee’s seven-run outburst against Kansas City in the third.

Brice Turang added a three-run shot and Mike Brosseau also homered as the NL Central leaders completed a three-game sweep.

Kansas City’s Salvador Perez homered for the second straight day, Bobby Witt Jr. had a homer and a two-run double, and Hunter Dozier also went deep. The Royals have homered in 13 straight games for the longest active streak in the majors.

Jordan Lyles (0-7) allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Eric Lauer (4-4) struck out six and permitted two runs and two hits over 5 1/3 innings in his first relief appearance since 2021.