Dallas’ Sophia Filali runs to a victory in a preliminary heat of the Class 3A 100-meter hurdles at the District 2 Track and Field Championships in Scranton on Monday.

Holy Redeemer’s Isabella Granteed wins her preliminary heat in the 200-meter run at the District 2 Track and Field Championships in Scranton on Monday.

Competitors race at the start of the Class 3A 3,200-meter relay at the District 2 Track and Field Championships in Scranton on Monday.

SCRANTON – Madelyn Keating has been collecting plenty of evidence that the 800- and 1600-meter runs are her strongest events.

The Wyoming Area senior, however, was still the best at 3200 meters, beating a strong field as the girls competition wrapped up Monday on the first of two days of District 2 Track and Field Championships.

Keating beat a pair of district cross country champions on the way to the Class 3A title at 3200.

Madison Hedglin from Dallas joined Keating in qualifying for the PIAA Championships when she beat the state qualifying standard while chasing Keating.

Keating, the 2022 district Class 2A cross country champion, and Hedglin, the 2021 Class 2A champ, led the field from the start. Abington Heights freshman Anna Pucilowski, the 2022 Class 3A cross country champ, ran with them for nearly three-quarters of the race before falling back on the last two laps and placing sixth.

“I knew that I had a good shot, especially running with Madelyn, she was going to push me,” said Hedglin, who finished in 11:03.79, well below the 11:10 qualifying standard, but more than three seconds behind Keating’s 11:00.44.

Keating and Hedglin both ran a faster split on the last lap than on any of the first seven and ran faster over the second mile as a whole than they did over the first mile.

“The plan coming in was to take the first mile controlled,” Keating said. “Since the second mile is always tougher in distance races, I had to concentrate on laps six and seven to really gap away from the field.”

The 1:13 final lap was the second big finish of the day for Keating, the only girl with two gold medals before Tuesday’s action begins.

Keating anchored a 3200 relay win in the only other girls event of the day in which the second-place finish was good enough for a state berth.

Abington Heights led by six seconds at the midway point in the race, but Ella McKernan nearly cut that deficit in half in the third leg before Keating blazed a 2:13.46 final leg for a winning time of 9:33.34. A repeat of that time in the 800 Tuesday would be good enough for a meet record.

Hannah Stoss and Nina Angeli were also part of the relay win.

Dallas and Lake-Lehman emerged from the first day as the leaders in the team points races with one-third of the Class 3A and seven of 18 of the Class 2A events completed.

Both teams took advantage of scoring heavily in a particular event.

Dallas got 18 points from Sophia Filali and Kaitlyn Keller in the 300 hurdles, one of just three track finals completed Monday.

FIlali also led qualifying in the 100 hurdles, which will be decided Tuesday.

Wyoming Valley Conference girls won all six Class 3A events Monday and led the way in two of the three qualifying events.

Hazleton Area had two of the winners – Ashley Bueso in the shot put and Sophia Shults in the triple jump.

Sarah Shipton from Crestwood won the pole vault on a tiebreaker over Delaware Valley’s Liliana Coe because of fewer misses before each cleared 10 feet as their best height.

Dallas, the unbeaten WVC Division 1 champion, has 33 points to lead WVC Division 2 champion Wyoming Area by five.

Lake-Lehman made a big move in the high jump where none of the three entries from Lackawanna Track Conference Division 2 champion Lakeland cleared a height and the Black Knights took advantage.

Instead of losing ground to the Chiefs in the event, Lake-Lehman scored 19½ points when freshman Kathryn Morgan to win at 4-8, Lydia Vivian took third by losing to one but beating three others on a tiebreaker and Erica Moyer finished tied for fourth.

Lake-Lehman leads Lakeland, 56½-46.

“I knew we had three alive so I kept checking in, then I could see them hugging,” Lake-Lehman coach John Sobocinski said. “I found out our freshman, Kathryn Morgan, finished first and we got a third and fourth.

“That really kind of set the tone.”

Sophia Lenza came in second to Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris, a four-event favorite after winning two state titles last season, in the long jump. Lenza led after the three preliminary jumps before Norris passed her by less than two inches during the finals.

Lenza also joined Autumn Palka, who was fifth in the long jump, in qualifying for Tuesday’s 100-meter finals.

The Black Knights, second to Wyoming Area in Division 2 during the conference season, showed the ability to score across a variety of events.

Kalee Raczkowski was third in the 300 hurdles and part of the second-place 3200 relay; Faye Post was third in the javelin; Hannah Sayre was fourth and Alana Palmaioli sixth in the 3200; Amanda McGurk was fourth in the discus.

The first gold medals of this year’s championships were won by the Holy Redeemer girls in the 3200 relay. The team of Avery Kozerski, Lexie Marcinkowski, Vanessa Flaherty and Emily Lehman finished in 9:42.32, more than 11 seconds in front of Lake-Lehman.

DISTRICT 2 GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class 3A

Team scoring – 1, Dallas (DAL) 33, 2, Wyoming Area (WA) 28; 3, North Pocono (NP) 25; 4, Wallenpaupack (WALL) 23; 4, Abington Heights (AH) 23; 6, Hazleton Area (HAZ) 20; 7, Crestwood (CRE) 18; 8, Delaware Valley (DV) 15; 9, Nanticoke (NAN) 9; 9, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 9; 11, Scranton (SCR) 7; 12, Berwick (BER) 6; 13, Honesdale (HON) 5; 14, West Scranton (WSCR) 4; 14, Pittston Area (PA) 4; 16, Valley View (VV) 3; 17, Tunkhannock (TUNK) 2.

3200 relay – 1, Wyoming Area (Hannah Stoss, Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan, Madelyn Keating) 9:33.34; 2, Abington Heights 9:34.50; 3, Dallas, 9:49.93; 4, Crestwood, 10:06.23; 5, Wallenpaupack, 10:19.60; 6, Valley View, 10:40.60; 7, Pittston Area, 11:06.08; 8, Berwick 11:11.92.

Pole vault – 1, Sarah Shipton, CRE, 10-0; 2, Liliana Coe, DV, 10-0; 3, Olivia Bassi, NP, 9-6; 4, Hannah Lafave, NP, 9-6; 5, Tomara Seid, AH, 9-0; 6, Mariah Wolff, NP, 9-0; 7, Fiona Ring, DV, 9-0; 8, Rozalyn Mikulak, HON, 9-0.

Shot put – 1, Ashley Bueso, HAZ, 36-9¼; 2, Grace Steffen, WALL, 36-2¾; 3, Sophia Lukowski, NAN, 36-0; 4, Cecelia Isenberg, BER, 34-1; 5, Maddie Gecik, DV, 32-9¾; 6, Mia Pollack, CRE, 32-9; 7, Lourianna Alston, TUNK, 32-8; 8, Gineva Reese, AH, 32-6½.

Triple jump – 1, Sophia Shults, HAZ, 38-2; 2, Taylor Gashi, WA, 36-8; 3, Tomara Seid, AH, 36-5½; 4, Lauren Richie, WVW, 35-11; 5, Laila Zdancewicz, WVW, 35-5½; 6, Grace Reed, NAN, 34-11; 7, Sadie Gregory, PA, 34-10; 8, Gabriella DaSilva, DAL, 34-9¼.

300 hurdles – 1, Sophia Filali, DAL, 47.04; 2, Kaitlyn Keller, DAL, 48.13; 3, Ella Smith, WALL, 48.64; 4, Norah Wolff, NP, 49.07; 5, Emily Stefani, WSCR, 49.09; 6, Abby Kilmer, WALL, 49.58; 7, Elizabeth Mitchell, SCR, 50.24; 8, Julia Schuster, AH, 50.59.

3200 – 1, Madelyn Keating, WA, 11:00.44; 2, Madison Hedglin, DAL, 11:03.79; 3, Emily Franklin, NP, 11:12.54; 4, Bella Noreika, SCR, 11:15.60; 5, Brenna Dalhgren, HONES, 11:20.38; 6, Anna Pucilowski, AH, 11:23.12; 7, Darby Brennan, WALL, 11:47.73; 8, Ryan O’Connor, DV, 11:48.85.

Leading qualifiers – 100, Aria Messner, PA, 12.66; 100 hurdles, Sophia Filali, DAL, 16.25; 200, Rachael Collins, HON, 12.90.

Class 2A

Team scoring – 1, Lake-Lehman (LL) 64½; 2, Lakeland (LAKE) 50; 3, Montrose (MONT) 28; 4, Western Wayne (WW) 25½; 5, Elk Lake (EL) 21; 6, Riverside (RIV) 14; 7, Susquehanna (SUSQ) 12; 8, Mountain View (MTV) 11; 8, Holy Redeemer (HR) 11; 10, Mid Valley (MV) 10; 11, Carbondale (CARB) 8½; 12, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 8; 13, Blue Ridge (BR) 7½; 14, Hanover Area (HAN) 1.

3200 relay – 1, Holy Redeemer (Avery Kozerski, Lexie Marcinkowski, Vanessa Flaherty, Emily Lehman) 9:42.32; 2. Lake-Lehman, 9:53.53; 3, Lakeland, 10:24.30; 4, Elk Lake, 10:35.301; 5, Montrose, 10:35.302; 6, Lackawanna Trail 11:02.72; 7; Blue Ridge, 11:10.78; 8, Hanover Area, 12:09.62.

Discus – 1, Anna Liuzzo, LAKE, 117-9; 2, Olivia Warholic, LAKE, 110-1; 3, Gianna Tewksbury, EL, 103-4; 4, Amanda McGurk, LL, 100-9; 5, Kiana Lester, EL, 97-1; 6, Skylar Long, WW, 94-0; 7, Nadia Toth, LT, 92-7; 8, Caroline McAndrew, LAKE, 81-10.

High jump – 1, Kathryn Morgan, LL, 4-8; 2, Mya Snyder, MONT, 4-6; 3, Lydia Vivian, LL, 4-6; 4, Erica Moyer, LL, 4-6; 4, Hayley Guzman, CARB, 4-6; 4, Grace Langendoerfer, WW, 4-6; 4, Sarah Gorham, BR, 4-6.

300 hurdles – 1, Chloe Diaz, MONT, 47.48; 2, Gabrielle Martini, LAKE, 48.74; 3, Kalee Raczkowski, LL, 49.07; 4, Kaylyn Davis, LAKE, 49.57; 5, Natalie Talluto, MV, 49.59; 6, Sophia Kazmierczak, LT, 51.15; 7, Ivy Bishop, SUSQ, 51.22; 8, Kyra Chepolis, HR, 53.23.

Javelin – 1, Paige Lee, WW, 116-1; 2, Skylar Long, WW, 103-0; 3, Faye Post, LL, 98-1; Megan Cosklo, CARB, 100-1; 5, Mia Snyder, MONT, 99-5; 6, Kaylyn Davis, LAKE, 92-11; 7, Adia Tompkins, MTV, 88-9; 8, Madison Stiffler, WW, 87-4.

Long jump – 1, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 16-6; 2, Sophia Lenza, LL, 16-4¼; 3, Dannica Wagner, EL, 16-4; 4, Gabrielle Martini, LAKE, 15-11¾; 5, Autumn Palka, LL, 15-10½; 6, Braelyn Reed, 15-10¼; 7, Emma Button, BR, 15-5¼; 8, Brielle Reed, RIV, 14-9¾.

3200 – 1, Lacey Danilovitz, RIV, 11:23.39; 2, Carissa Flynn, MTV, 11:51.49; 3, Annika Von Ahnen, MV, 12:12.53; 4, Hannah Sayre, LL, 12:14.20; 5, Emily Black, LAKE, 12:21.71; 6, Alana Palmaioli, LL, 12:28.11; 7, Mary Pichette, MONT, 12:42.52; 8, Corinne Flynn, MTV, 13:19.16.

Leading qualifiers – 100, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 12.41; 100 hurdles, Chloe Diaz, MONT, 15.62; 200, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 26.00.