SCRANTON — Lake-Lehman moved from dark-horse contender to leader and Class 2A girls favorite with Monday’s efforts at the District 2 Track and Field Championships.

Tuesday, the Black Knights carried their lead all the way to the finish line, posting a 26-point victory over Lackawanna Track Conference Division 2 champion Lakeland.

Kalee Raczkowski broke her own recently set record while winning the 800-meter run while Sophia Lenza added her second jumping silver medal Tuesday as Lake-Lehman pushed its final point total to 122½.

Lake-Lehman scored points in 15 of 18 events over the two days, which included freshman Kathryn Morgan’s surprise high jump title Monday.

Raczkowski added the second gold with a time of 2:21.15 in the 800 while teammate Hannah Sayre was finishing fourth.

“There was a lot of training leading up to it and my teammates were helping me out planning the race,” Raczkowski said. “The goal was to go out hard and have a fast first lap, then try to have an even faster second lap.

“I knew (Carbondale’s Kate Korty) would push me, and I was just glad all my teammates were there to cheer me on.”

The 15 points Raczkowski and Sayre picked up in the 800 gave the Black Knights a 23 ½-point lead with two events left, clinching the win.

“We’re always the underdog because we’re one of the smaller schools,” Lenza said. “I knew we had a chance, but I didn’t know if it was high.”

Lenza helped with personal bests in the long jump Monday and triple jump Tuesday where she was second by 3 ½ inches with 34-8.

Wyoming Valley Conference girls made a strong showing in the team races and in individual standouts.

WVC division champions Dallas and Wyoming Area came in second and third in the Class 3A standings behind Abington Heights.

Sophia Filali finished a sweep of the hurdles for Dallas by winning the 100.

Madelyn Keating completed a four-gold medal, distance performance, adding the 1600 and 800 titles in Class 3A to the 3200 and 3200 relays from Monday.

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner earned three gold medals and a silver behind Hazleton Area’s Karolyn Brito, a 13th-seed who was credited with a meet record long jump of 19-2 on her first attempt.

Messner won the high jump at 5-3 on a tiebreaker over Grayce Grazio from Crestwood and the 100-meter dash along with anchoring the 400 relay win, all during Tuesday’s action.

“It is hard, but I do prepare for it,” Messner said. “Every single track meet it’s the same, so I was ready coming into it.”

Nanticoke’s Sophia Lukowski won the Class 3A discus.

Holy Redeemer finished third in Class 2A with the help of Avery Kozerski’s win in the 400-meter dash and victories in the 400 and 1600 relays.

Kozerski was part of the 1600 relay win along with Jane Gillespie, who was also part of the 400 team.

The other 400 runners were McKenzie Chimock, Jillian Delbalso and Isabella Granteed.

Granteed qualified for the state meet in the 200 after finishing second to defending state champion Tatum Norris from Susquehanna in that and the 100.

D2 Class 2A Girls Championships

Team scoring – 1, Lake-Lehman (LL) 122 ½; 2, Lakeland (LAKE) 96 ½; 3, Holy Redeemer (HR) 72; 4, Montrose (MONT) 54; 5, Susquehanna (SUSQ) 45; 6, Western Wayne (WW) 43 ½; 7, Elk Lake (EL) 43; 8, Mid Valley (MV) 37; 9, Riverside (RIV) 34; 10, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 29; 11, Carbondale (CARB) 25 ½; 12, Blue Ridge (BR) 24 ½; 13, Wyoming Seminary (WSEM) 20; 14, Holy Cross (HC) 19; 15, Mountain View (MTV) 18; 16, Dunmore (DUN) 15; 17, Hanover Area (HAN) 2 ½.

100 hurdles – 1, Chloe Diaz, MON, 16.09; 2, Kaylyn Davis, LAKE, 16.69; 3, Maura Michalczyk, DUN, 16.88; 4, Gabrielle Martini, LAKE, 17.04; 5, Natalie Talluto, LAKE, 17.28; 6, Ivy Bishop, SUSQ, 17.63; 7, Sophia Kazmierczak, LT, 17.71; 8, Kaitlyn Azarsky, RIV, 17.78.

100 – 1, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 12.61; 2, Isabella Granteed, HR, 12.93; 3, Sophia Lenza, LL, 13.36; 4, Sara Shook, WW, 13.38; 5, Braelyn Reed, RIV, 13.42; 6, Eva Carachilo, HC, 13.75; 7, Autumn Palka, LL, 13.81; 8, Gracie Dalton, MON, 13.82.

1600 – 1, Lacey Danilovitz, RIV, 5:17.94; 2, Anna Prusak, WSEM, 5:19.88; 3, Carissa Flynn, MTV, 5:22.05; 4, Kate Korty, CAR, 5:24.14; 5, Emily Lehman, HR, 5:31.22; 6, Olivia Corcoran, LL, 5:36.85; 7, Emily Black, LAKE, 5:44.30; 8, Alana Palmaioli, LL, 5:44.95.

400 relay – 1, Holy Redeemer (McKenzie Chimock, Jillian Delbalso, Jane Gillespie, Isabella Granteed), 50.13; 2, Mid Valley, 51.39; 3, Lake-Lehman, 52.37; 4, Montrose, 52.80; 5, Lakeland, 53.69; 6, Riverside, 53.76; 7, Blue Ridge, 54.20; 8, Dunmore, 54.78.

Javelin – 1, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 11-0; 2, Maura Michalczyk, DUN, 11-0; 3, Katie Skirpan, WW, 10-0; 4, Amanda McGurk, LL, 9-0; 5, Emily Gorham, BR, 8-0; 6, Julie Grier, LAKE, 7-6; 7, Sophia VonEsse, LAKE, 7-0; 7, Allyson Brodie, HAN, 7-0.

Shot put – 1, Ella Axtell, LT, 35-7; 2, Katie McGlynn, EL, 33-9; 3, Makenzie Schirg, LT, 30-4; 4, Gelina Smith, MONT, 30-2 ¼; 5, Molly Jenkins, LL, 29-8; 6, Anna Liuzzo, LAKE, 29-2; 7, Mia Snyder, Montrose, 29-0 3/4; 8, Caroline McAndrew, LAKE, 28-11.

400 – 1, Avery Kozerski, HR, 59.85; 2, Rebecca Polgar, WSEM, 1:00.08; 3, Kirsten Navich, LAKE, 1:00.41; 4, Mae Kaufman, MV, 1:01.72; 5, Sara Shook, WW, 1:03.74; 6, Sydney Upright, EL, 1:04.20; 7, Madeline Borders, CARB, 1:04.97; 8, Caila George, BR, 1;05.22.

800 – 1, Kalee Raczkowski, LL, 2:21.15; 2, Kate Korty, CARB, 2:22.11; 3, Emily Lehman, HR, 2:26.74; 4, Hannah Sayre, LL, 2:27.19; 5, Vanessa Flaherty, HR, 2:28.38; 6, Avery Kerr, MONT, 2:28.84; 7, Lacey Danilovitz, RIV, 2:29.19; 8, Carissa Flynn, MTV, 2:30.17.

200 – 1, Tatum Norris, SUSQ, 25.13; 2, Isabella Granteed, HR, 25.77; 3, Mae Kaufman, MV, 27.12; 4, Caila George, BR, 27.21; 5, Rebecca Polgar, WSEM, 27.51; 6, Sara Shook, WW, 27.81; 7, Eva Carachilo, HC, 27.97; 8, McKenzie Chimock, HR, 28.01.

1600 relay – 1, Holy Redeemer (Avery Chepolis, Jane Gillespie, Avery Kozerski, Emily Lehman), 4:10.86; 2, Lake-Lehman, 4:19.81; 3, Elk Lake, 4:21.46; 4, Lakeland, 4:23.64; 5, Mid Valley, 4:25.43; 6, Holy Cross, 4:25.78; 7, Carbondale, 4:27.74; 8, Blue Ridge, 4:30.00.

Triple jump – 1, Eva Carachilo, HC, 34-11 ½; 2, Sophia Lenza, LL, 34-8; 3, Kirsten Navich, LAKE, 34-6 ½; 4, Sydney Upright, EL, 33-10 ½; 5, Emma Button, BR, 33-5 ½; 6, Sophia Kazmierczak, LT, 32-10 ¼; 7, Elizabeth Pittsman, LAKE, 32-3 ¾; 8, Trista Chickeletti, Holy Cross, 32-1.

D2 Class 3A Girls Championships

Team scoring – 1, Abington Heights (AH) 103 ½; 2, Dallas (DAL) 80; 3, Wyoming Area (WA) 72; 4, North Pocono (NP) 59; 5, Wallenpaupack (WALL) 54; 6, Pittston Area (PA) 47; 7, Crestwood (CRE) 44; 8, Hazleton Area (HAZ) 41; 9, Honesdale (HON) 38; 10, Delaware Valley (DV) 33; 11, Nanticoke (NAN) 23; 11, Scranton (SCR) 23; 13, Tunkhannock (TUNK) 21; 13, West Scranton (WSCR) 21; 14, Berwick (BER) 18; 15, Valley View (VV) 14; 16, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 9; 17, Scranton Prep (SP) 1½.

100 hurdles – 1, Sophia Filali, DAL, 15.99; 2, Emma Simmons, DV, 16.36; 3, Kayla Kresge, CRE, 16.70; 4, Abby Kimler, WALL, 16.87; 5, Norah Wolff, NP, 16.90; 6, Emily Stefani, WSCR, 17.19; 7, Elizabeth Mitchell, SCR, 17.34; 8, Bianca Long, CRE, 18.57.

100 – 1, Aria Messner, PA, 12.80; 2, Rachael Collins, HON, 13.08; 3, Noelle Alguirre, TUNK, 13.26; 4, Sara Steeber, BER, 13.35; 5, Jenna Grieco, PA, 13.39; 6, Gina Pugliese, DAL, 13.58; 7, Grayce Grazio, CRE, 13.68; 8, Liliana Coe, DV, 13.80.

1600 – 1, Madelyn Keating, WA, 5:02.64; 2, Bella Noreika, SCR, 5:20.34; 3, Emily Franklin, NP, 5:22.45; 4, Brenna Dahlgren, HON, 5:23.93; 5, Ryan O’Connor, DV, 5:24.85; 6, Darby Brennan, WALL, 5:25.46; 7, Anna Pucilowski, AH, 5:30.92; 8, Sarah Williams, DAL, 5:32.35.

400 relay – 1, Pittston Area (Jessica Ostrowski, Jenna Grieco, Ali Butcher, Aria Messner), 50.23; 2, Dallas, 51.03; 3, Abington Heights, 51.07; 4, Valley View, 51.25; 5, North Pocono, 51.41; 6, Crestwood, 51.44; 7, Hazleton Area, 51.45; 8, Scranton, 51.99.

Discus – 1, Sophia Lukowski, NAN, 122-3; 2, Grace Steffen, WALL, 109-7; 3, Gianna Julian, AH, 109-0; 4, Gineva Reese, AH, 99-6; 5, Kassidy Motley, DAL, 98-7; 6, Maddie Gecik, DV, 94-6; 7, Morgan Langdon, DAL, 94-6; 8, Aviona Rosenthal, WALL, 93-11.

High jump – 1, Aria Messner, PA, 5-3; 2, Grayce Grazio, HAZ, 5-3; 3, Madison Zalewski, AH, 4-11; 4, Abby Kimler, WALL, 4-11; 5, Olivia Jolie, CRE, 4-11; 6, Gabriela DaSailva, DAL, 4-11; 7, Cori Ortiz, SP, 4-9; 7, Emily Dennis, AH, 4-9.

400 – 1, Rachael Collins, HON, 57.29; 2, Lilia Calvert, AH, 59.02; 3, Ella Smith, WALL, 60.43; 4, Catherine Hill, SCR, 1:00.54; 5, Noelle Alguirre, TUNK, 1:01.38; 6, Abby Megotz, WSCR, 1:01.64; 7, Nevaeh Baran, NANT, 1:01.99; 8, Kaitlyn Kravitz, NP, 1:02.21.

800 – 1, Madelyn Keating, WA, 2:17.62; 2, Ella McKernan, WA, 2:19.94; 3, Reese Morgan, AH, 2:21.206; 4, Marygrace Sabatini, AH, 2:21.209; 5, Iris Hobson-Tomascik, DAL, 2:21.47; 6, Emma Horsley, AH, 2:21.48; 7, Ryan O’Connor, DV, 2:44.24; 8, Hannah Stoss, WA, 2:24.74.

200 – 1, Rachael Collins, HON, 25.97; 2, Maggie Coleman, AH, 26.48; 3, Gabriella Bredbenner, HAZ, 26.54; 4, Sara Steeber, BER, 26.78; 5, Lilia Calvert, AH, 26.80; 6, Aliana Cigliano, WSCR, 26.96; 7, Kaitlyn Kravitz, NP, 27.43; 8, Sarah Shipton, CRE, 27.50.

1600 relay – 1, Abington Heights (Maggie Coleman, Kaylyn Elliott, Emma Horsley, Marygrace Sabatini), 4:04.43; 2, West Scranton, 4:10.85; 3, North Pocono, 4:13.73; 4, Dallas, 4:14.14; 5, Wyoming Area, 4:14.60; 6, Hazleton Area, 4:15.29; 7, Valley View, 4:17.60; 8, Pittston, 4:18.83.

Javelin – 1, Madison Zalewski, AH, 120-7; 2, Bianca Pizano, WA, 117-2; 3, Mia Sracina, DAL, 116-10; 4, Lorelai Paxton, TUNK, 116-1; 5, Emma Miller, VV, 113-2; 6, Erika Badner, WALL, 111-2; 7, Cecelia Isenberg, BER, 107-9; 8, Madi Geirger, CRE, 105-6.

Long jump – 1, Karolyn Brito, HAZ, 19-2; 2, Aria Messner, PA, 18-7¼; 3, Soyer Delucy, NP, 17-5; 4, Pia Zangardi, NP, 16-4¼; 5, Noelle Alguirre, TUNK, 16-0; 6, Bianca Pizano, WA, 15-11 ½; 7, Grace Reed, NANT, 15-11 ½; 8, Gabriela DaSilva, DAL, 15-10 ½.