SCRANTON — Jacob Hunter had himself a busy day on Tuesday.

The Holy Redeemer track standout first ran to a bronze finish in the 100 dash. Then, he joined his Royals teammates for a gold-medal performance in the 400 relay, Redeemer’s second consecutive win in the event.

Hunter capped off his day with one more gold in the 400 run, and the Holy Redeemer boys team ended the District 2 Tournament as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s strongest finisher, coming in second in the 2A team title race behind Mid Valley.

“All year, our coach has had us prepare for two-day events like this,” Hunter said after his gold in the 400. “It was all about trusting him and getting our workouts done, and it worked out for us.”

Hunter and teammate Zach Perta collected seven medals between them, with Perta winning silver in the 110 hurdles, and two fourth-place medals in the 100 and 200 to go along with his gold on the Royals’ 400 relay team.

Those two were joined on the medal stand throughout Tuesday’s action by Jeff Kozerski (silver in the shot put) and Ryan Walton (bronze in the triple jump), putting the finishing touches on an 88-point championship performance for the Royals.

“Seeing everyone on our team come to practice every day and work hard for days like these, it means a lot to the team and to the school,” Hunter said. “It’s good to see it.”

At the 2A level, Wyoming Seminary turned in the next-best WVC performance, with a fifth-place team finish and two gold medals on Tuesday, both courtesy of Chief Montalvo.

After Montalvo just barely missed out on a gold medal in Monday’s long jump event, he was able to hold off Lakeland’s Jon Seamans in both the 100 and 200 to win both events, with his margin of victory in the 200 clocking in at just .02 seconds ahead of Seamans.

“It feels amazing just to be able to represent Wyoming Seminary,” Montalvo said after his second win. “I’m really proud of myself.”

This year marks Sem’s debut at the District 2 meet, as the school doesn’t yet have a varsity program.

“It feels amazing, especially because we started this year; it’s not even really a team, it’s a club,” Montalvo said. “We came in with a chip on our shoulders. … I think this year, we’ve set it up for the long run.”

In the 3A competition, the WVC bagged three more gold medals on Tuesday.

Drew Mruk, a state champ in javelin at the 2A level last year, breezed to a victory in the 3A javelin competition to win gold and secure a return trip to states. Mruk’s gold medal-winning throw was marked at 208 feet, 7 inches, nearly 15 feet further than the second-place thrower.

Jaden Shedlock won an extremely tight 100 dash, beating North Pocono’s Colin Kravitz by .01 seconds in a photo finish to win a gold for Crestwood.

Lastly, Matt Cusatis won his second gold of the championships in the high jump, giving Hazleton Area a boost on Tuesday. The Cougars were leading the 3A team race at one point, but Valley View’s win in the 1600 relay, the final event of the championships, vaulted them over Hazleton for the team title.

Valley View finished with 86 points, Hazleton behind them at 77.5 points. Dallas finished seventh in the 3A team race at 47 points, followed by Crestwood and Wyoming Area in eighth and ninth with 43 and 33 points, respectively.

District 2 Class 2A Boys Championships

Team Scoring: 1. Mid Valley (MV) 137.5, 2. Holy Redeemer (HR) 88, 3. Riverside (RIV) 72, 4. Dunmore (DUN) 65, 5. Lakeland (LAK) 47, 5. Wyoming Seminary (SEM) 47, 7. Lake-Lehman (LL) 46, 8. Holy Cross (HC) 43, 9. Montrose (MON) 42.5, 10. Elk Lake (ELK) 30, 11. Hanover Area (HAN) 22, 12. Lackawanna Trail (LT) 21, 13. Western Wayne (WW) 14, Mountain View (MOU) 10, 15. Susquehanna (SUS) 9, 16. Carbondale (CAR) 7.

110 Hurdles: 1. Nathan Oliphant (RIV) 15.55, 2. Zach Perta (HR) 16.10, 3. Shamus Lesher (MV) 16.12, 4. Josh Malone (DUN) 16.80, 5. Cody Michaels (MV) 17.36, 6. Cael Krushnowski (RIV) 17.39, 7. Cole Fangio (DUN) 18.26, 8. Memphis Collins (SUS) 18.50.

100 Dash: 1. Chief Montalvo (SEM) 11.40, 2. Jon Seamans (LAK) 11.50, 3. Jacob Hunter (HR) 11.59, 4. Zach Perta (HR) 11.67, 5. Cooper Henry (MON) 11.85, 6. Victor Holt (MV) 11.95, 7. Demitrius Douglas (LT) 12.02, 8. Timothy Kramer (MV) 12.03.

1600 Run: 1. Tommy Clark (DUN) 4:31.46, 2. Jack Novelli (SEM) 4:37.17, 3. Nick Hockenbubry (LL) 4:38.84, 4. Daniel Danilovitz (RIV) 4:39.04, 5. Kendel Jones (ELK) 4:40.82, 6. Nate Sinkovich (MON) 4:41.60, 7. Brayden Clarke (LT) 4:43.24, 8. Lorenzo Christian (MON) 4:44.01.

400 Relay: 1. Holy Redeemer (Dylan Cassetori, Joshua Wesneski, Jacob Hunter, Zach Perta) 44.05, 2. Mid Valley 44.97, 3. Lakeland 45.46, 4. Montrose 45.68, 5. Dunmore 45.70, 6. Riverside 45.90, 7. Holy Cross 45.98, 8. Lackawanna Trail 47.34.

Triple Jump: 1. Wyatt Johnson (ELK) 44-11, 2. Ryan Walton (HR) 43-1.5, 3. Seth Berry (LL) 42-0.5, 4. Shamus Lesher (MV) 41-5.25, 5. Charles Davey (MV) 40-5, 6. Kevin Vincent (HC) 40-0.75, 7. Connor Oshinski (RIV) 39-11.25, 8. Kaleik Cook (MV) 39-10.5.

400 Run: 1. Jacob Hunter (HR) 50.41, 2. Cory Damiano (DUN) 50.98, 3. Zachary Popko (MV) 51.17, 4. Chief Montalvo (SEM) 51.65, 5. Cody Michaels (MV) 52.75, 6. Ethan Chafin (HAN) 53.39, 7. Daniel Gonsulas (CAR) 53.58, 8. Jaime Prislupski (HC) 54.62.

Shot Put: 1. Cole Schirg (LT) 42-11.5, 2. Jeff Kozerski (HR) 42-11, 3. Evan Dean (WW) 41-4.75, 4. Jack Munley (RIV) 40-8.75, 5. Nathan Howey-Reuther (DUN) 40-4.50, 6. Nicholas Jackson (MV) 40-4, 7. Pio Tanana (HC) 38-9.5, 8. Michael Williams (DUN) 38-9.25.

800 Run: 1. Gabriel Pacyna (MV) 1:57.48, 2. Dylan Way (ELK) 2:00.95, 3. Ronnie Prislupski (HC) 2:03.16, 4. Tommy Clark (DUN) 2:04.27, 5. Ahmad Dabsheh (LL) 2:04.57, 6. Ben Wnuk (LL) 2:04.61, 7. Logan Birchard (MON) 2:04.78, 8. John Gillespie (HR) 2:05.17.

200 Dash: 1. Chief Montalvo (SEM) 22.96, 2. Jon Seamans (LAK) 22.98, 3. Zachary Popko (MV) 23.25, 4. Zach Perta (HR) 23.79, 5. Jordan Chmielewski (MV) 23.82, 5. Cooper Henry (MON) 23.82, 7. Dylan Cassetori (HR) 24.12, 8. Timothy Kramer (MV) 24.19.

Pole Vault: 1. Jordan Chmielewski (MV) 11-6, 2. Josh Faneli (MOU) 9-6, 3. Shamus Lesher (MV) 9-6, 4. Cole Capooci (DUN) 9-0, 5. Andrew Vigil (LAK) 9-0, 6. Isaiah Camacho (CAR) 9-0, 7. Ryan Bianchi (LAK) 9-0, 8. Zach Eynon (DUN) 8-6.

1600 Relay: 1. Dunmore (Cole Fangio, Dom DeSando, Cory Damiano, Tommy Clark) 3:30.49, 2. Mid Valley 3:31.18, 3. Montrose 3:38.35, 4. Hanover Area 3:40.71, 5. Holy Cross 3:41.86, 6. Lakeland 3:42.12, 7. Lake-Lehman 3:42.63, 8. Carbondale Area 3:51.89.

District 2 Class 3A Boys Championships

Team Scoring: 1. Valley View (VV) 86, 2. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 77.5, 3. Delaware Valley (DV) 64, 4. North Pocono (NP) 61, 5. Scranton (SCR) 60, 6. Abington Heights (AH) 56, 7. Dallas (DAL) 47, 8. Crestwood (CRE) 43, 9. Wyoming Area (WA) 33, 10. West Scranton (WSC) 29, 11. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 27.5, 12. Berwick (BER) 27, 13. Honesdale (HON) 26, 14. Wallenpaupack (WAL) 24, 14. Pittston Area (PIT) 24, 16. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 6, 17. Scranton Prep (SP) 5, 18. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 3.

110 Hurdles: 1. Colin Manley (WSC) 15.39, 2. Jamory Lane Lee (WBA) 15.48, 3. Charles McClain (DV) 15.49, 4. Peter Federici (DAL) 15.76, 5. Jhaven Sims-Pagan (SCR) 16.58, 6. Skyler Pierce (WA) 16.82, 7. Edie Salazar (SCR) 16.93, 8. A.J. Kucharski (VV) 17.50.

100 Dash: 1. Jaden Shedlock (CRE) 11.29, 2. Colin Kravitz (NP) 11.30, 3. Armand Ruest (DV) 11.36, 4. Aaron Crossley (WA) 11.50, 5. Matt Cusatis (HAZ) 11.59, 6. Henry Goginsky (DV) 11.62, 7. Darius Wallace (DAL) 11.65, 8. James Liparulo (VV) 11.73.

1600 Run: 1. Brian McCormack (SCR) 4:21.74, 2. Aidan Latourette (HON) 4:26.50, 3. Bryce Sokoloski (VV) 4:29.88, 4. Aiden Janowicz (WAL) 4:33.06, 5. Logan Novobilski (HON) 4:33.76, 6. Jakob Seamans (VV) 4:34.17, 7. Aiden Horne (NP) 4:35.12, 8. Gavin Gallagher (SP) 4:37.50.

400 Relay: 1. Delaware Valley (Bradley Coe, Ryder Machado, Henry Goginsky, Armand Ruest) 43.13, 2. Valley View 43.83, 3. Crestwood 43.90, 4. West Scranton 44.07, 5. Scranton 44.45, 6. Dallas 44.49, 7. Berwick 44.70, 8. Wyoming Area 45.00.

High Jump: 1. Matt Cusatis (HAZ) 6-3, 2. Peter Stanislavsky (DV) 6-3, 3. Nivon Walser (HAZ) 6-1, 4. Izzy Williams 5-11, 5. Adam Eisenhauer (SP) 5-9, 6. Zack Fox (NAN) 5-9.

Javelin: 1. Drew Mruk (WA) 208-7, 2. Nicholas Franceschelli (NP) 193-10, 3, Samuell Guzman (HAZ) 183-2, 4. Caleb Stephens (DAL) 171-5, 5. Nikolai Williams (AH) 168-3, 6. Matthew Staffin (HAZ) 158-4, 7. Kevin Lockett (PIT) 157-8, 8. Nicholas Giza (WVW) 149-8.

400 Run: 1. Colin Kravitz (NP) 49.17, 2. Jalen Moore (PIT) 50.48, 3. Connor Swartz (VV) 51.10, 4. Taron Knight-Guerrier (WSC) 51.61, 5. Spencer Kishbaugh (BER) 51.79, 6. Sean Murphy (BER) 51.99, 7. Owen Pollock (HAZ) 52.64, 8. Hayden Foland (WA) 53.08.

800 Run: 1. Colin Donahoe (AH) 1:57.49, 2. Brian McCormack (SCR) 1:57.52, 3. Preston Klem (PIT) 1:58.35, 4. Luke Pikulski (SCR) 1:59.58, 5. Franklin Ritz (HAZ) 1:59.59, 6. Mason Staude (CRE) 2:01.15, 7. Nicholas Booth (AH) 2:01.25, 8. Aiden Horne (NP) 2:03.24.

Discus: 1. Ben Ostrowski (WAL) 149-10, 2. John Cummings (DAL) 148-2, 3. Justin Hernandez (DV) 147-9, 4. Timothy Deutsch (HAZ) 141-3, 5. Nikolai Williams (AH) 139-2, 6. Harrison Snyder (BER) 138-8, 7. Tyler Yakaboski (WAL) 135-9, 8. Josh Schriver (NP) 129-3.

200 Dash: 1.Colin Kravitz (NP) 21.99, 2. Henry Goginsky (DV) 22.65, 3. Connor Hilling (VV) 22.80, 4. Darius Wallace (DAL) 23.10, 5. James Liparulo (VV) 23.30, 6. George Jennings (CRE) 23.40, 7. Gregory Dalzell (WSC) 23.47, 8. Jalen Moore (PIT) 23.99.

1600 Relay: 1. Valley View (James Liparulo, Jamie Heid, Connor Hilling, Connor Swartz) 3:25.54, 2. North Pocono 3:27.18, 3. Abington Heights 3:28.04, 4. West Scranton 3:30.20, 5. Berwick 3:30.36, 6. Honesdale 3:34.78, 7. Dallas 3:35.35, 8. Hazleton Area 3:35.57.