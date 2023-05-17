🔊 Listen to this

A downpour in Charlotte couldn’t cool down the RailRiders’ bats.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had already carved out a decent lead when raid suspended play in the fifth inning. When the tarp came off, the RailRiders responded with a pair of three-run blasts en route to a 14-5 win over the Knights in Tuesday’s series opener.

Up 6-1 thanks in part to back-to-back home runs by Jamie Westbrook and Jesus Bastidas, the RailRiders came out of the rain delay swinging, getting a three-run homer from Estevan Florial in the fifth and another from Rodolfo Duran in the sixth.

That made the lead 12-1. And though the Knights would piece together some offense afterward, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre wasn’t done.

Florial and Duran hit their second homers of the night, giving the team six in the victory.

Florial (four RBI), Duran (four RBI) and Westbrook (three RBI) all had three hits apiece as the RailRiders finished with 15 hits.

Oswald Peraza, on a rehab assignment for the Yankees, went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Bastidas also finished with two hits and an RBI.

Starter Sean Boyle went 5.1 innings for the win, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one. Michael Gomez allowed the Knights’ other two runs. Barrett Loseke pitched two scoreless innings to finish.