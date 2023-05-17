🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Machulsky scored six goals and assisted another as Dallas defeated Lake-Lehman 16-10 Tuesday in a District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinal game.

Anderson Leo added three goals and four assists for Dallas, which will play at Wyoming Seminary at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Also contributing to Dallas’ offense were LJ Long (2 g, 3 a), Noah Greco (2 g, 2 a), Will Filali (3 g), Noah Moran (2 a) and Anthony Vitale (3 a). Ethan Sensenig made 16 saves.

Landon Schuckers had four goals for Lehman. Gavin Paraschak had three goals and an assist. Connor Partington scored a goal and had an assist. Jake Olson and Logan Law each had a goal.

Lehman goalie Andrew Evans made 11 saves.

Wyoming Seminary 20, Tunkhannock 7

Jack Herron had 11 goals and two assists as the Blue Knights advanced in the District 2 Class 2A tournament.

Matt Swartz (4 goals, 5 assists), Xavier Beaulac (3 goals, 1 assist), Drew Mauriello (1 goal), Zach Kyle (1 goal) and Dan Fisher (2 assists) also contributed to the attack. Quinn Kelly made six saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Crestwood 1

The Royals advanced to the District 2 Class 2A semifinals with a 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13 victory over Crestwood.

Pacing Redeemer were: Cody Rood (12 kills, 12 points, 3 digs); Johnnathan Rocha (13 kills, 8 blocks); Mike Dubaskas (10 kills, 4 blocks); Joshua Rocha (10 kills,. 13 points, 11 digs), Jack Wasiakowski (32 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs, 9 points); and Donato Strish (3 kills, 3 blocks, 6 points).

Dallas 3, Berwick 1

Dallas rallied from a loss in the opener to defeat Berwick 13-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 in a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal match.

Contributing to Dallas’ win were: Alan Lisman (18 digs, 21 kills, 11 service points, 4 aces); Cameron Faux (13 digs, 18 kills, 4 blocks, 7 service points); Carter Brunn (2 digs, 12 kills, 8 blocks); Brandon Banks (6 digs, 5 kills, 45 assists, 4 blocks); Chris Miller (15 digs, 5 service points); Johnny Moran (11 digs, 5 assists, 14 service points); and Philip Orzechowski (2 digs, 5 kills, 7 blocks).

Berwick was led by Brock Seely (9 kills, 10 digs), Ethan Esquilin (6 blocks), Jayden Powell (5 kills) and Jayden Charles (9 digs, 7 service points).

Tunkhannock 3, Mountain View 0

Tunkhannock won its District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal match 25-17, 25-12,25-12.

Brady Slacktish led Tunkhannock with 13 kills and 12 digs. Phoenix Bertram had eight kills and three aces. Evanston Myers added 17 assists and five blocks.

Ryan Supancik led Mountain View with 12 assists and Isaac Drake added seven kills.

BASEBALL

Dallas 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Zach Paczewski was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI as Dallas defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Gavin Adamski was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Joe Peters, Jack Leandri and Shane Healey also had an RBI each.

Frangel Herrera had two singles for WBA.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 10, Crestwood 3

Kayla Leo homered as part of Wyoming Area’s 12-hit attack in a win over Crestwood.

Anna Wisnewski was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Morgan Janeski was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.

Victoria Butler had a solo home run for Crestwood. Allison Babula had a double and single.

Tunkhannock 11, Elk Lake 0

Paige Marabell had a double and three RBI as Tunkhannock won in five innings.

Erin Van Ness was 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Kaya Hannon pitched a complete game and struck out five while allowing three hits.

BASEBALL

Dallas 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski rf`5`1`2`2

Paczewski ss`5`1`2`3

Peters c`4`0`1`1

Rischawy lf`2`0`0`0

Zangardi lf`2`0`0`0

Geskey 3b`1`0`0`0

Tinner`0`1`0`0

Nocito`2`1`0`0

Williams`1`0`0`0

C.Healey 2b`0`0`0`0

S.Healey 1b`3`0`1`1

Ferretti 1b`0`1`0`0

Shaver 2b-p`0`1`0`0

Leandri 2b`1`0`1`1

Timinski cf`1`2`1`0

Coyne cf`2`1`0`0

Totals`29`9`8`8

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Mihalchik cf`2`0`1`0

Fernandes`1`0`0`0

Herrera ss`3`0`2`0

Wiedlich`1`0`0`0

Bottger p`2`0`0`0

De La Nuez p`1`0`0`0

Kuhns`1`0`1`0

Prudente 3b`3`1`0`0

Sincavage c`3`0`0`0

Howe 1b`3`0`1`0

Rivera Montero`3`0`1`0

Fritz lf`2`0`0`1

Jones rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`1`7`1

Dallas`003`231`0 — 9

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`001`0 — 1

2B — Paczewski.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`5`4`0`0`1`8

Shaver`2`3`1`1`1`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (L)`4`3`4`2`6`6

De La Nuez`3`5`4`4`4`1

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 10, Crestwood 3

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`4`3`3`0

Leo 3b`5`1`2`1

Williams cf`4`1`2`0

Janeski 1b`4`3`2`1

Gasek p`4`2`2`1

Scripkunas c`4`0`1`1

Haddock 2b`3`0`0`0

Slusser`1`0`0`0

Allen ss`4`0`0`0

Hallman dh`1`0`0`0

Gula dh`1`0`0`0

Giardina dh`2`0`0`0

Gaylord rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`37`10`12`4

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`0`2`0

Snyder c`4`0`0`0

Wisniewski cf`3`0`2`0

Butler 3b`3`1`1`1

Lenahan 2b-p`3`0`1`0

Mendrzycki rf`3`1`1`0

Mitchell 1b`3`1`1`0

Lomerson dh`3`0`1`1

Richards lf`3`0`0`0

Daisey p-2b`1`0`1`0

Totals`30`3`10`2

Wyoming Area`300`043`0 — 10

Crestwood`000`021`0 — 3

2B — Wisnewski, Janeski, Babula. HR — Leo, Butler.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`7`10`3`3`0`4

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (L)`4.1`8`7`4`0`0

Lenahan`2.2`4`3`2`1`0

Tunkhannock 11, Elk Lake 0 (5 inn.)

Elk Lake`AB`R`H`BI

Weaver c`2`0`0`0

Traver ss`2`0`0`0

Lord 1b`2`0`0`0

Voll p`2`0`2`0

Johns 2b`1`0`0`0

Keeney lf`2`0`1`0

Clark`0`0`0`0

Horn`2`0`0`0

Shingler 3b`1`0`0`0

Howell rf`1`0`0`0

Powers cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`3`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`3`1`2`1

K.Hannon p`4`1`0`0

Wood 1b`2`2`1`0

Marabell c`3`0`2`3

Van Ness lf`3`2`3`2

Huff 3b`3`2`1`1

Patton ss`2`1`0`0

M.Hannon rf`3`0`1`1

James cf`2`0`1`1

Karp cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`25`11`11`9

Elk Lake`000`00 — 0

Tunkhannock`070`4x — 11

2B — Marabell.

Elk Lake`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Voll (L)`4`11`11`8`3`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`5`3`0`0`0`5