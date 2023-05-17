🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Hazleton Area clinched its fourth consecutive Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball title Tuesday. Wyoming Valley West didn’t make it easy for the Cougars.

Using four pitchers, Valley West kept Hazleton Area from getting a decisive big inning. Instead, Hazleton Area settled for four little ones in a 4-1 victory.

Hazleton Area finished 13-1 in the division — one game ahead of Pittston Area — and improved to 16-4 overall heading into the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs, where the Cougars will be the top seed.

Valley West finished 9-5 in the division and dropped to 9-10 overall with one non-conference game left. The Spartans won’t know their seeding in the D2/4-6A playoffs until Delaware Valley and Scranton finish their seasons as well, although it will be anywhere from third to fifth.

“As far as our pitching goes, there is a reason we play 18 JV (junior varsity) games. You play 18 JV games to develop your pitching staff,” Valley West coach Ron Musto said. “I felt very confident how we ran our kids in and out of the game.

“They may not be all varsity caliber pitchers, but they were able to keep them off-stride just enough and our defensive alignment was we had 75 percent of the field positioned in a way that we expected them to pull all of our pitching.”

Hazleton Area made some loud outs early, but was only able to score a run in the first on an RBI single by Brett Antolick and another in the second on an RBI single by Grant Russo.

Valley West cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third. Tyler Ruddy was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. He scored when D’Vonte Rivers chopped a single down the right field line.

Rivers’ hit was the second and last for the Spartans. Antolick, a Texas A&M recruit, retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. He exited the mound after six innings and 12 strikeouts. Lefty Antonio Doganiero, a Pitt recruit, struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.

Hazleton Area added a third run in the fifth on an RBI single by Dom Marino and Kevin Guzman completed the scoring with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. The Cougars, though stranded 11 runners including seven in scoring position.

“They did a good job battling with us and staying in the game,” Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said. “We had some opportunities. I think we could have had some better ABs with runners on base and busted the game open.

“Big thing is we got the timely hits when we needed them and gave Brett and the defense enough support to win the game.”

PITCHING FOR SCOUTS

Valley West arranged for former Hazleton Area standout Jatnk Diaz to pitch for a few MLB scouts after the game.

Diaz is still a student at Hazleton Area, but the PIAA determined he exhausted his eligibility. Diaz was consistently hitting 94 mph on the radar guns and at one point reached 97 mph.

Hazleton Area 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`4`1`3`1

Antolick p`4`0`3`1

Martoccio 3b`3`0`0`0

Florentino lf`4`2`3`0

Marino dh`4`0`1`1`

Aponick 2b`0`0`0`0

Dela Cruz c`3`0`0`0

Halcisak rf`3`0`0`0

Guzman ph`1`0`1`1

Higgins 1b`4`0`1`0

Pecora pr`0`0`0`0

Rossi cf`1`1`0`0

Totals`31`4`12`4

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`3`0`1`1

Sgarlat 3b`3`0`1`0

Lupohovsky ss`3`0`0`0

Buss 1b`3`0`0`0

Escalante dh`3`0`0`0

Campbell p`0`0`0`0

Bowen p`0`0`0`0

Falcheck p`0`0`0`0

Mattello p`0`0`0`0

Gorham lf`2`0`0`0

Dubaskas cf`2`0`0`0

Ruddy rf`1`1`0`0

Klosko c`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`2`1

Hazleton Area`110`010`1 — 4

Wyo. Valley West`001`000`0 — 1

2B — Antolick.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Antolick (W)`6`2`1`1`1`12

Doganiero (S)`1`0`0`0`0`3

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Campbell (L)`1.2`4`2`2`1`2

Bowen`1.0`1`0`0`1`1

Falcheck`1.2`3`1`1`0`1

Mattello`2.2`4`1`1`0`4