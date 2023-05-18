🔊 Listen to this

A trip south has rejuvenated the RailRiders’ bats. And it has already delivered a pair of wins.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre clubbed three more home runs on Wednesday and escaped a tense bottom of the ninth to earn a 6-3 victory over Charlotte at Truist Field.

A day after racking up 14 runs on the strength of six homers, the RailRiders never trailed as Rodolfo Duran, Ben Rortvedt and Andres Chaparro all went deep to fuel the victory. For Duran, it was his third homer in two nights and put the RailRiders up 2-0 in the fourth inning following a run coming home on a wild pitch in the third.

Wednesday was a much tighter game than the night before though, as former RailRiders outfielder Clint Frazier made it 2-1 after seven innings with a solo shot of his own.

Rortvedt answered in the top of the eighth with a two-run homer, which was immediately followed by Chaparro’s 11th long ball of the season to push the lead to 5-1.

Lenyn Sosa homered in the home half to pull the Knights within 5-2 before Rortvedt added some insurance with an RBI single in the ninth.

But RailRiders relievers issued four walks in the bottom of the frame to bring the winning run to the plate. Greg Weissert walked the bases loaded before getting a strikeout for the second out. He was replaced by Aaron McGarity, who walked in a run before fanning Sosa to end the game.

Starter Randy Vasquez picked up his first win of the season with a strong outing, allowing just two hits in five scoreless innings while striking out five and walking three.

Rortvedt finished 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the offense.