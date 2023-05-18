🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference has five of the eight duos still standing in the District 2 boys tennis doubles championships. And unlike in last week’s singles tournaments, there was one lower-seeded party-crasher.

Wyoming Area’s Luca Argenio and Dylan Stoss won three matches in the Class 2A bracket on Wednesday and pulled off the win of the day. The sixth-seeded Warriors team knocked off the No. 3 seed out of North Pocono, Patrick Cawley and Fred Kloss, in the quarterfinals.

That gave the WVC three of the four semifinalists in 2A with two more in the hunt in Class 3A when play resumes with the final two rounds at 1 p.m. Thursday at Kirby Park.

Argenio and Stoss are set for a semifinal matchup with Wyoming Seminary’s Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev, the No. 2 seed, who prevailed in the quarters over Dallas’ Jon Florencio and Mihir Mukul 6-4, 7-5.

The Mountaineers’ other team in the tournament, fourth-seeded Lucas Carver and Luca DeRome, also won a hard-fought quarterfinal matchup against a WVC foe in Tunkhannock’s Zak Keiser and Aidan Edwards 7-5, 6-3.

In 3A action, Wilkes-Barre Area’s third-seeded Michael Hamel and Robert Ashford and Berwick’s fourth-seeded Isaac Gerken and Ben Yard both won twice to reach opposing semifinals.

No one in either bracket had to work more than Argenio and Stoss, who were the only competitors to win three times on Wednesday, as the top four seeds in 2A had a bye in the first round.

The Warriors duo won all three matches in straight sets, capped off with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Cawley and Kloss. They opened the day with a 6-0, 6-2 win against MMI Prep’s Reed Floryshak and Xavier Bleiler before taking down Montrose’s Derick Muller and Ryan Kadlecik 6-0, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Hall and Atabayev played perhaps the tensest match of the entire day, as the Blue Knights narrowly edged Holy Redeemer’s Frank Klimovitz and Mateo Runde in the second round.

The Royals tandem won the first set 6-2 before Hall and Atabayev rallied to take the second 6-2 and pull out a third-set tiebreaker 7-6 (4). The Sem pair got a boost from the win and took down Florencio and Mukul, both of whom helped Dallas win the District 2 Class 2A team title earlier this month.

Carver and DeRome played in singles competition on that championship squad before teaming up Wednesday to beat Honesdale’s Jordan Haviland and Beltron Castrejon 6-0, 6-0 before getting a challenge from the Tigers’ Keiser and Edwards.

The Mountaineers are looking to follow in the impressive footsteps of former teammates Kyle Chesman and Tucker Chesman, who won the district doubles title and went all the way to claim the PIAA Class 2A championship last spring.

Standing in the way of Carver and DeRome are top-seeded Akhilesh Velaga and Ethan Borick of Scranton Prep in the semifinals.

Likewise, both WVC duos in the 3A semifinals face tough challenges against teams from Abington Heights who only dropped one game apiece over two matches on Wednesday. The Wolfpack’s Hamel and Ashford face No. 2 Praneel Mallaiah and Luke Morgan while the Bulldogs’ Gerken and Yard draw No. 1 Sam Christman and Dominic Peters.

The four Comets players helped bring home a district team title in 3A this month as Abington Heights didn’t lose all season in team play until Tuesday’s state tournament.

Hamel and Ashford opened with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Wyoming Valley West’s David Longfoot and Peyton Sprague before defeating Delaware Valley’s Alex Mullen and Christian Perunsky in the quarters.

Gerken and Yard scored wins over Valley View’s Patrick Kolcarno and Eddie Lennox (6-2, 6-1) and then Delaware Valley’s Wil Salus and Alex Corcoran (6-2, 6-2).

Also reaching the 3A quarterfinals were Crestwood’s Scott Lenio and Tommy Biscotti, who rebounded from a second-set loss to advance before bowing out to Christman and Peters.