With over 100 girls wrestling programs formed in schools all over Pennsylvania in the last three years, the PIAA Board of Directors made it official on Wednesday: effective July 1, girls wrestling will be an officially sanctioned sport throughout the state.

The board’s vote was unanimous, according to a report from USA Wrestling posted shortly after the meeting, which took place during the afternoon in Mechanicsburg.

Following the vote, the plan now is for the PIAA to hold an individual girls wrestling state championship in 2024, with this upcoming school year marking the first official season.

The list of school districts around the state that have formed their own girls wrestling teams has grown rapidly since J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster became the first PIAA-competing school to do so in March of 2020.

Even before then, Luzerne County played a major role in bringing high school girls wrestling to prominence.

Wyoming Seminary made history as the first high school in Pennsylvania to form a girls wrestling team, competing against other prep schools around the country and sending some competitors to wrestle in international events.

The list of PIAA schools offering girls wrestling is now currently up to 111 programs, clearing the 100-team threshold necessary for consideration by the PIAA back in February. The list includes 10 District 2 programs, four from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

It was back in November of 2021 that Hanover Area began taking the necessary steps to form its team, the first school competing in the WVC to organize a girls wrestling team.

Hanover Area athletic director Mike McCree admitted that, back when the Hawkeyes first began putting the program together, he didn’t expect Wednesday’s vote to happen this quickly.

“It blew up, every couple of days we’d hear about a new program forming,” McCree said. “It’s an exciting time, we’re ecstatic.”

“I’m very thrilled to see this come to be a sanctioned sport,” said Hanover Area superintendent Nathan Barrett. “We believed in it, and we had a great turnout for our program.”

McCree, Barrett and wrestling coach Dave Griffith have seen the Hanover Area girls program grow over the last couple of years, and McCree credited the athletes for getting involved and putting in the work.

“The girls are really buying into it,” McCree said, noting several clinics that Hawkeye wrestlers have been taking part in to better themselves and prepare for the upcoming season.

Last year, Hanover Area sent two of their female competitors to the District 2 Championships, as did schools from around District 2. One such wrestler, Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly, made history in 2022 as the first female wrestler to win a District 2 title and repeated her success this past season.

Hanover Area’s McKenna Nay achieved a milestone of her own in 2022, the first girls wrestler in school history to wrestle a competitive match during a varsity boys dual match. She didn’t just compete — she won via pinfall, another first for the Hawkeyes.

“She was one of the building blocks for this program,” McCree said of Nay.

Since Hanover Area got the ball rolling in the WVC, the Hawkeyes have been joined by girls wrestling programs at Nanticoke Area, Wilkes-Barre Area and Hazleton Area.

“It’ll be nice to wrestle against local competition,” said Griffith, who noted that his team would have to routinely travel out of the area for matches in seasons past. “We’ve been trying so hard to get this movement going. … We’re extremely happy. We’re off and running.”

Griffith acknowledged the efforts of groups like SanctionPA, a nonprofit that has fought for girls wrestling to be included as a state-sanctioned sport since the very first team formed their program.

“We’re very grateful to them. Without them this may not have happened,” Griffith said.

Barrett said that, within a half hour of the vote being made official on Wednesday, he was already communicating with his school board.

“My board was ready to create a new line item to make sure the girls have exactly what they need,” Barrett said.

McCree acknowledged that navigating their way into the first PIAA-sanctioned season for the team, in terms of structure and scheduling, would be a learning experience — but the journey will be worth it.

“It’s great for Hanover as we start to change our culture and get to where we want to be,” McCree said. “This program will be a driving force.”